Joe Valley Volleyball Club to host #Jillystrong fundraiser

All proceeds from the day-long event will go to Jillian Romanyk’s fund held at St. Joseph County United Way, said club owner Brian Jordan.

Jillian was a member of Joe Valley Volley Club, Jordan said. She was involved in a car crash on June 17 on U.S. 12 and was airlifted from the scene, with life-threatening injuries. Jillian’s spinal cord was severed, and her left foot was amputated. Among other injuries, she is paralyzed from the waist down.

The event consists of sand and indoor volleyball tournaments. Jordan said sign-up ended Friday and about 20 teams will participate. A cornhole tournament has been postponed to a later date, to be announced.

A silent auction also is part of the fundraiser. Jordan said about 30 items have been donated for that and he’ll continue to accept items the day of the event.

A number of other activities are planned including a 50/50 raffle, inflatables, food and beverages available for purchase, and #Jillystrong t-shirts. At 11 a.m., the group will Facetime with Jillian.

Volleyball tournaments begins at 9 a.m. Event-goers are invited to watch. There is no admission fee, but donation boxes will be on hand. Food for purchase will continue until about 3 p.m. A dunk tank will feature Sturgis Public Schools staff, coaches and parents, and Jordan himself.

“It’s just going to be a fun day for a good cause,” he said.

Jordan thanked his coaches who have helped put together the event: Melissa Gales, Dave Swartz, Zoe Swartz, Tiffany Lewis and Morgan Mauldin.

He also wished to thank everyone who is making the event possible. Pig Headed BBQ will be preparing chicken and pork donated by Village Market of Colon and Central Meat Market, respectively. Catch A Wave Salon will provide meatballs and macaroni salad. He thanked the Doyle Center for the inflatables, Alliance Sheets for chips, pop, napkins, to-go containers and plasticware, and Rouch World for tents, tables and chairs. Sportsarama is providing Jillystrong T-shirts, which also will be available to order the day of the event.

Vaupell has made a $500 donation for the cause and Modern Woodmen is matching funds raised up to $2,500. Jordan is grateful for all silent auction item donors.