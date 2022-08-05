ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MI

Upton to announce $900,000 congressional grant for distance learning enhancements

By Staff report
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vrw6e_0h5oHqXL00

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton will be on-campus at Glen Oaks Community College in Centreville at 10 a.m. Aug. 9 to announce a $900,000 grant to implement a safe, effective and cost-efficient distance-learning model for Glen Oaks students with an emphasis on high-school dual-enrolled students.

The event will be held at Dresser Business Development Auditorium.

The grant project features the installation of videoconferencing technology to allow instructors to broadcast synchronous live instruction from their classrooms.

“Currently, our dual-enrolled students must either commute to campus or take offerings hosted in their local districts,” said Dr. David H. Devier, Glen Oaks president. “This restricts their options since school transportation isn’t always available depending on the district and the high schools are limited in what they can offer at their sites.”

At Glen Oaks, the project will upgrade four campus classrooms with installation of infrastructure and videoconferencing technology.

The project calls for activation of previously installed fiber internet cable from the college to the ISD in order to provide feed to the high schools throughout the county.

For area high schools, the project includes outfitting up to two classrooms in each of the 11 local school districts with the basic videoconferencing capabilities for students to participate in synchronous dual enrollment courses.

“In the end, the project allows us to upgrade aging infrastructure at the college to ensure reliable delivery of distance learning instruction,” Devier said. “Plans are to start bidding on the project this fall with the work beginning in early 2023. We plan to offer the first set of synchronous dual enrollment courses in fall semester 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Centreville, MI
Centreville, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Centreville, MI
Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Upton
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy