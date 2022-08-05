Tiger Global Underestimated Inflation Impact As Flagship Fund Drops 50%

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Oil dips on chance of Iran supply boost
MELBOURNE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices pulled back slightly on Tuesday on the latest progress in last-ditch talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, which would clear the way to boost its crude exports in a tight market.
Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says
A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.His family had a history of heart disease and he also had a cardiac stent, said the report.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House...
Chinese cities in Tibet begin mass COVID testing, Hainan cluster grows
SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Parts of Tibet are running mass COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, including the Chinese autonomous region's two largest cities, to fight a rare flare-up, while clusters were growing in tropical Hainan and in Xinjiang in China's west.
Inseego Corp. (INSG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
INSG earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
China military: continue to hold drills around Taiwan on Tuesday
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army said on Tuesday that it continued to hold military drills and exercises in the seas and airspace around the island of Taiwan, with a focus on blockades and resupply logistics.
Deputy Secretary Sherman says US 'doubling down' on Pacific
The United States is doubling down on its investment in the Pacific, said U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday as she concluded a five-nation visit to the region. “The future will be written here in the Pacific,” Sherman said at an agreement-signing event in New Zealand's capital, Wellington.Critics have accused the U.S. of neglecting the region and allowing China's influence to flourish. Sherman said the U.S. has always been a Pacific nation. She said it has been a priority for President Joe Biden to rebuild alliances and relationships around the world, and officials were using “every...
