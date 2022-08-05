ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tiger Global Underestimated Inflation Impact As Flagship Fund Drops 50%

By Xie Yu
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Oil dips on chance of Iran supply boost

MELBOURNE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices pulled back slightly on Tuesday on the latest progress in last-ditch talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, which would clear the way to boost its crude exports in a tight market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says

A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.His family had a history of heart disease and he also had a cardiac stent, said the report.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Fund#Inflation#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Reuters#Chinese
The Independent

Deputy Secretary Sherman says US 'doubling down' on Pacific

The United States is doubling down on its investment in the Pacific, said U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday as she concluded a five-nation visit to the region. “The future will be written here in the Pacific,” Sherman said at an agreement-signing event in New Zealand's capital, Wellington.Critics have accused the U.S. of neglecting the region and allowing China's influence to flourish. Sherman said the U.S. has always been a Pacific nation. She said it has been a priority for President Joe Biden to rebuild alliances and relationships around the world, and officials were using “every...
U.S. POLITICS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy