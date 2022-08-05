Jil Sander's FW22 Campaign Warps Your Everyday Surroundings

Read on hypebeast.com
Balenciaga Bathes Runner Sneaker in Fresh Shades
From the recent Winter 2022 black trash bag for $1,790 USD to the UNITED24 Charity T-Shirt in support of Ukraine, Demna’s Balenciaga has no signs of slowing down. But in the effort of expanding its ever-evolving sneaker catalog, the Paris-based brand has unveiled a new colorway of its Runner Sneaker.
Dover Street Market's Exclusive Gucci "Love Parade" Drop Spreads Positivity
Alessandro Michele presented Gucci‘s “Love Parade” collection in November 2021, and this coupled with a number of high-profile collections and collaborations has gone on to see Gucci become the world’s hottest brand. Now, a number of special-edition pieces from the “Love Parade” collection have landed exclusively at Dover Street Market, continuing the duo’s connection while also doubling down on the house’s icon status.
ARMEDANGELS Is Making '70s-Inspired Uniforms for Climate Activists
“We are not here to make fashion, we are here to make change,” states the sustainable German label ARMEDANGELS. It’s a message that’s stuck with the brand since it was founded in 2007 and remains front-and-center for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection “THE SMART REBELS OF ARMEDANGELS.”
Raf Simons and Fred Perry Celebrate Northern Soul
Youth culture, underground scenes, teenage angst, the romanticization of the North of England, working-class undertones, and the melting pot that brings these qualities together are cornerstones of Raf Simons‘ design identity, having infiltrated his collections since 1995 and now becoming the anchor for the Belgian fashion legend’s latest collaboration with Fred Perry. Likewise, Fred Perry is an archival brand with its roots in working-class culture, which Hypebeast has examined in much detail. Now the two brands have come together for their latest collaborative installment in honor and celebration of the North of England, a place Simons is incredibly familiar with — particularly in regards to culture — as he has frequently referenced Peter Saville, New Order, and Joy Division.
Arc'Teryx Veilance Delivers Elevated Urban Uniform for FW22
Founded by Arc’teryx in 2009, the Veilance sublabel specializes in crafting advanced technical pieces in a refined, minimalist aesthetic. Having built a reputation for its lightweight forms and all-weather performance, Veilance now improves upon key styles and introduced new staples for Fall 2022. Highlights of the upcoming series include...
Malbon and Spyder Team Up for Limited-Edition Collection
Malbon Golf has collaborated with Spyder, for a limited-edition collection designed for the outdoors. “The idea behind this collaboration was to combine Spyder’s iconic designs, brand DNA and history of protecting people in harsh conditions, with Malbon’s creative approach to golf and lifestyle apparel. The result is a unique and exciting product offering that embodies the aesthetic and technical abilities of both brands,” said Todd Hymel, COP of Spyder. The collection includes bucket hats, shell jackets and shell pants, all of which are made with 4-way stretch POW POW 2.0, a material made by Spyder in partnership with GORE-TEX. The use of this material provides garments with protection from rain by creating a repellent outer layer.
A Closer Look at the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio FuellCell RC Elite V2 in "Steel Blue"
Coming off its recent collaboration with Stone Island, New Balance‘s Tokyo Design Studio has dreamt up another iteration of the FuelCell RC Elite V2. Here we have a closer look at the shoes in “Steel Blue” that just arrived on HBX. Said to be inspired by the...
Balenciaga's Paris Sneaker "BB Monogram" Deviates From Distressing
Demna‘s Balenciaga Paris Sneaker broke the Internet when it first appeared in its $1,850 USD “Destroyed” form, let alone ones that sported a pre-worn aesthetic. Now, Balenciaga is bringing the pair back with a “BB Monogram” refresh, looking cleaner than ever before. While the sneaker...
ICE STUDIOS Partners With ASICS for GEL-KAYANO 14 Collaboration
Renell Medrano has become a household name in the creative industry for her captivating photography as she’s shot some of the biggest names in culture from Kendrick Lamar to Jay-Z to Serena Williams. However, she’s proven that her talents are way beyond just capturing the perfect shot as she’s expanded here creative ventures into product design with her entity ICE STUDIOS. The brand has garnered a heap of hype for its cargo skirt that has been sported on celebs like Bella Hadid, and now its calling for our attention once again as it has just unveiled its.
PUMA Digs Deep to Re-Release the Weekend OG
Need weekend kicks that are durable, timeless and affordable? Look no further than the. Weekend OG. Puns aside, the sneaker is a no-frills throw-on pair that will surely complement your lineup. Similar to the legendary Clyde silhouette, the lesser appreciated Weekend OG is stripped of the Formstripe for a minimalist...
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Following its inaugural release of the season and Champion Store Exclusive capsule collection, Palace is now readying the release of the Week 2 drop of its Fall 2022 collection. The Week 2 drop features light outerwear, hoodies, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, shorts and caps. Leading this week’s release is the Formula...
Pangaia Releases Earth-Friendly Capsule “Re-Color”
PANGAIA, a materials science brand that aims to save the environment, has revealed a capsule that is made from its newest innovation, RecycromTM. Invented by Officina+39, a Italian textile chemical company, this revolutionary technology is a new technique that turns recycled textile fibers into a full range of colored powders used for pigment dye that can be applied to fabrics like cotton, wool, nylon and any natural blends. In contrast to other dyes, Recycrom is applied as a suspension and not as part of a chemical solution, therefore easily filtered from the water – cutting both costs and environmental impact.
Guerrilla-Group and Sealson's Collection is Inspired by the Transformation of Insects
After delivering its OSVI Season 05 “REKONSTRUKT” collection, Guerrilla-Group and Sealson have come together for a baggage range inspired by the transformative stages of insects. Dubbed “METAMORPHOSIS,” the collaborative project builds on Sealson’s original bag series with GG’s outlook on military references and modular design.
Tremaine Emory Teases the Return of PYREX VISION
Virgil Abloh‘s PYREX VISION is making a return with Denim Tears. Previewed by Tremaine Emory, this resurrection of the pre-Off-White™ label is not only a homage to the late Abloh’s early beginnings, but the way Emory has chosen to bring the label back has been done in a way that is sure to interest those that have been following the cultural movements of streetwear for last few decades.
Nike Dunk High LXX Arrives in "Black Flax"
Is gearing up for the Fall rotation with yet another new colorway, this time releasing in the Dunk High LXX. Arriving in “Black Flax,” the pair sets itself apart with the latest color-blocking mashup that sees the shoe dressed in Black, Flax, Vachetta Tan and White hues. Similar to the original silhouette, the shoe comes constructed in a full leather build, featuring leather tongue tags and insoles for an added dose of premium quality for the shoe. The Swoosh is highlighted in the darker Tan color for additional emphasis on the branding, while the rest of the shoe sits atop a white midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
Nike ACG Air Mada Surfaces With a "Light Menta" Color Scheme
ACG finds itself amongst one of the more popular sub-labels of as it tends to proffer up both footwear and apparel products that ere equally functional and fashionable. And this year, it decided to hop into the vault to bring back one of its silhouettes from 1994 — the Nike ACG Air Mada. Its been released in a barrage of colorways both old and new alike, and the latest to be unveiled is this “Light Menta” makeup.
Nike Unveils a Duo of Safari-Themed Dunk Low Colorways
Despite the fact that has released its beloved Dunk in nearly every color combination possible, sneaker fans continues to clear out the brand’s inventory with most of its drops. You can certainly expect to see an avalanche of new colorways to see a release in the remaining months of the year, and two that will be brought to life are the Dunk Low “Safari” in “Chlorophyll” and “Kumquat” color schemes.
Collector Auctions-Off Eleven Like New Rolex Submariner Hulks
While watch collectors are known to mine specific niches by buying into single brands, specific complications or certain design styles, the 12 lot sale coming up at Bonhams New York next week puts most of them to shame in its specificity. The single-owner collection going under the hammer features 11...
Sou Fujimoto Creates Meadow-Topped Holiday Home for Japanese Island
Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto has unveiled designs for a new holiday home on Ishigaki Island, in Japan’s southwestern region of Okinawa, which blends into its surroundings with a meadow-topped roof. The circular guestroom has been created for “Not A Hotel“, which develops and sells vacation homes in a variety...
A Closer Look at the adidas Crazy 1 "Stormtrooper"
Following the announcement of its return, we now have a closer look at the. Crazy 1 “Stormtrooper” that just arrived on HBX. Originally known as the “Kobe 1,” the style was debuted by Kobe Bryant in the 2000 championship series before being officially renamed “Crazy 1” in 2013. The basketball shoes designed by Eirik Lund Nielsen donned a sleek silhouette inspired by the Audi TT car’s aerodynamic shape. The reception to the unconventional design also mirrored the polarization towards Kobe’s comparisons with Michael Jordan.
