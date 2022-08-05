Northbound lanes reopen at 119th Street exit on I-95 after fatal crash shut it down for hours

Read on wsvn.com
WSVN-TV
Vehicle collides with a CSX train in Dania Beach; child transported to hospital
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 6-year-old child was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle collided with a CSX train in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene along Griffin Road and Anglers Avenue, Monday morning. Individuals in the vehicle suffered minor...
WSVN-TV
Sanitation worker struck by police cruiser in Pompano Beach dies
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive involving a police officer in Pompano Beach has turned deadly. Fifty-nine-year-old Pedro Lugo-Bello, a sanitation worker, died Monday from his injuries after being hit by a police cruiser. The incident happened near North Ocean Drive back in July. Lugo-Bello was doing sanitation work...
WSVN-TV
Bicyclist transported to hospital after hit-and-run in Wynwood
MIAMI (WSVN) - A bicyclist was injured after they were struck on the street. The incident occurred on Northwest First Avenue and 23rd Street in Miami’s Wynwood section, just before 2:30 a.m., Monday. Officials said a 64-year-old woman was transported to the Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The...
NBC Miami
Passenger Killed After Driver Swerves to Avoid Debris on I-95, Crashes Into Tree: FHP
A car passenger was killed when the driver swerved to avoid debris and crashed into a tree on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County early Friday, officials said. The Lexus sedan was traveling north on I-95 near Northwest 125th Street when the driver tried to avoid the debris, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer hospitalized after police-involved crash in North Miami; 7News source says driver in custody
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An on-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was taken to the hospital after, police said, the officer was involved in a crash in North Miami. North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 125th Street and Fifth Avenue, just before 2:45 p.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
US 1 reopens in South Miami-Dade after fatal crash involving motorcycle, SUV
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly crash in South Miami-Dade temporarily shut down U.S. 1 in both directions in the middle of rush hour. Aerial cameras captured a motorcycle and a white SUV with visible damage at the entrance of a Wendy’s restaurant on Mile Marker 126, near the 18-Mile Stretch, at around 5:30 p.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV
Subject in custody after multiple-hour standoff with barricaded man in Palmetto Bay
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department has a man in custody after he barricaded himself, armed with a shotgun and allegedly made threats. Police were engaged in an hours-long standoff with the suspect at Southwest 83rd Avenue and 146th Street, since Monday morning. The subject, a 77-year-old...
NBC Miami
3 Hospitalized, Car Split in Half in Dania Beach Crash
Three people were hospitalized in a crash in Dania Beach that left one car split in half Friday. The crash happened in the 3000 block of Griffin Road and involved two cars. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the impact made one car hit a nearby light pole and split in half.
WSVN-TV
Police in standoff with suspect who barricaded themselves in Palmetto Bay
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department has responded to call of a barricaded person who allegedly made threats. The police have been engaged in an hours-long standoff with the suspect at Southwest 83rd Avenue and 146th Street, since Monday morning. The suspect is believed to be armed...
WSVN-TV
Teen in critical condition after shots fire in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is the latest victim of a slue of gun violence here in South Florida. On Monday, bullets flew around 1 a.m. at Southwest 171st Street near 105th Avenue. Police said they found the teenage male shot when they arrived at the scene. Neighbors...
WSVN-TV
Woman arrested in connection townhouse fire in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been arrested after a townhouse caught fire. Daylet Uribazo Hernandez is accused of setting the fire last Friday. Neighbors said she was one off the squatters that had been breaking into and staying in the home prior to the fire. She faces...
WSVN-TV
Power lines likely sparked Miami Gardens tree fire that injured 1
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Power lines likely caused a serious spark in Miami Gardens, leaving one person injured. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a tree fire in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 159th Street, Saturday morning. 7News cameras captured several MDFR and Florida Power and Light...
WSVN-TV
Red Cross to help those affected by Hallandale Beach fire
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A home went up in flames in Hallandale Beach. The fire broke out along Southwest Ninth Terrace on Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is helping those affected. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
WSVN-TV
BSO investigating after woman’s body found in Tamarac canal
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a deadly discovery in a Tamarac canal. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Tamarac Fire Rescue and the BSO Dive Team responded to a call of a body found floating in a canal near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place, just after 9 a.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
North Miami home up in flames
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are zeroing in on what caused a fire that ripped through a North Miami home. It happened Monday, along 126th Street and North Miami Avenue. The family said it started in the garage and quickly spread. Everyone managed to get out. One person was...
tamaractalk.com
Woman Found Dead Floating in Tamarac Canal
Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of a dead woman found floating in a Tamarac canal Sunday morning. Someone called 911 shortly after 9 a.m. and reported the body in the canal near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place. BSO Tamarac district deputies, Tamarac Fire Rescue, and the BSO...
WSVN-TV
Father arrested in Hialeah after 3-year-old son fired gun; toddler transported to hospital
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A close call in Hialeah as police responded to the scene of an accidental shooting that left a toddler injured. Orlando Guzman Labrada was arrested and charged with culpable negligence. Police said he left his gun unlocked and unattended on the bathroom counter. Labrada’s 3-year-old son...
WSVN-TV
4 rescued after boat capsizes near Sands Key
MIAMI (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue of four people after their boat capsized in Biscayne Bay. According to officials, someone on board a commercial salvage ship spotted the group near Sands Key, Saturday night. Three men and one woman were transferred to Black Point Marina...
WSVN-TV
Little Havana apartment catches fire, smoke spreads to 2nd floor; family displaced, cat dead
MIAMI (WSVN) - Part of an apartment building in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood was damaged in a fire that left a family displaced. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 700 block of Beacom Boulevard, Saturday afternoon. Police officers...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest woman accused of posing as nurse in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of being a fake nurse has been arrested by police in Pembroke Pines. Jenny Reyes-Leon, 42, is accused of practicing nursing without a license. According to police, Reyes-Leon was working as a facial specialist at a salon, where she provided post-surgery messages,...
