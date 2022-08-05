ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Panic! At the Disco Reflect on Their Rise on New Song ‘Local God’

Click here to read the full article. Panic! At the Disco have released a new song titled “Local God.” The single will appear on the band’s upcoming seventh LP, Viva Las Vengeance, which arrives Aug. 19 via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. On the track, Brendon Urie appears to reflect on the band’s beginnings and their rise to fame. “We signed a record deal at 17/Hated by every local band,” he sings. “They say we never paid our dues/But what does that mean when money never changes hands?/It’s 2021 and I’m Almost Famous/You never really cared about that.” In the chorus, he contrasts the...
Rolling Stone

Lauv Hooks Enormous Emotions to Above-Average Tunes On ‘All 4 Nothing’

Click here to read the full article. Lauv broke through in the late 2010s with “I Like Me Better,” a crushed-out electropop song with spare instrumentation and a hushed vocal that shrouded his confessions of vulnerability in extreme-close-up intimacy. Since the release of that single, the singer-songwriter—real name Ari Leff—has established himself as a front-line reporter for emotional twentysomethings, chronicling his loves, losses, drugs, and dreams.  All 4 Nothing, Lauv’s second album, continues that path with tracks that hunger for a return to childlike wonder while being steeped in the doings of adulthood. Lauv has a pliable voice with an airy...
Kerrang

Album review: Arch Enemy – Deceivers

Arch Enemy have always been reliable, every few years dropping a solid collection of catchy, chunky melodic death with at least a handful of real bangers to chew on. With Deceivers they have surprisingly managed to up their game, delivering an album that slays from start to finish and is essential listening for metalheads yearning for a soundtrack to wreck their necks to.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Did the ‘Rock Me Tonite’ Video Really Destroy Billy Squier’s Career?

Billy Squier spent the early '80s on a hot streak, releasing two multi-platinum Top 5 albums (1981's Don't Say No and 1982's Emotions in Motion) in a two-year span. For a brief while, it looked like he'd end up being one of the biggest rock acts of the '80s — and then, in the summer of 1984, it all came crashing down when he released one of the worst videos ever made.
People

Watch ABBA's Benny Anderson and Elton John Perform a Mash-Up of Their Iconic '70s Hits on TikTok

ABBA and Elton John have released a collaboration — sort of. After a TikTok audio blending the piano introductions of both ABBA's 1979 hit "Chiquitita" and John's 1974 hit "Bennie and the Jets" went viral on the platform, the iconic Swedish pop group's Benny Andersson and 75-year-old "Rocket Man" singer teamed up to create a video soundtracked by the mash-up.
Harper's Bazaar

16 of the Best Horror Movies Based on True Stories

When it comes to scary movies, you call in one of two camps: either you love them and eagerly anticipate the next slasher flick, or if you’re like me, you give a big old “NOPE” any time you see a trailer for one. For those that do enjoy being temporarily frightened, there’s a good psychological reason for this: they can serve a safe channel for us to unleash fear and anxiety, going so far as to actually grant us coping strategies. You know, just in case you encounter The Devil IRL.
Kerrang

Rival Schools to reissue debut album United By Fate

NYHC legends Rival Schools have announced a new, 20th anniversary deluxe edition of their debut album United By Fate. Coming in at 23 songs in total, this new Run For Cover release – due out on October 28 and November 25 (RSD Black Friday) – will include all 13 original songs on the record, plus every official United By Fate B-side, and the band’s songs from their split with Onelinedrawing.
Deadline

‘9-1-1’ Season 6 Teases Disastrous Crashing Blimp — Watch Chilling Promos

Click here to read the full article. Another disaster is set to hit LA in the 9-1-1 Season 6 premiere and this time the catastrophe is coming from above. Fox released a couple of promos for the upcoming season set to begin on September 19 at 8 p.m. ET where a blimp crashes into a packed soccer stadium. The first teaser promo showcases a “record crowd” watching the sports match as the shadow of a blimp eclipses the light shining through the opened-air arena. A broadcast announcer is heard asking, “What’s that?” and the crowd starts to panic as stadium lights...
Q 105.7

Hear Motley Crue on ‘The Retaliators’ Theme Song ’21 Bullets’

Motley Crue is featured in “21 Bullets,” the theme song to the upcoming horror film The Retaliators. “21 Bullets” was written by Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, along with his Sixx: A.M. bandmate, James Michael. The track also features guest appearances by several other hard rock acts, including members of Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes to New.
