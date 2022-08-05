Read on www.kerrang.com
This is what Kate Bush’s Running Up The Hill would sound like as a Metallica song… with Matt Heafy on guitar
YouTuber Anthony Vincent and Trivium’s Matt Heafy team up to deliver the last the word on Stranger Things with the ultimate Kate Bush/Metallica mash-up
Panic! At the Disco Reflect on Their Rise on New Song ‘Local God’
Click here to read the full article. Panic! At the Disco have released a new song titled “Local God.” The single will appear on the band’s upcoming seventh LP, Viva Las Vengeance, which arrives Aug. 19 via Fueled by Ramen/DCD2 Records. On the track, Brendon Urie appears to reflect on the band’s beginnings and their rise to fame. “We signed a record deal at 17/Hated by every local band,” he sings. “They say we never paid our dues/But what does that mean when money never changes hands?/It’s 2021 and I’m Almost Famous/You never really cared about that.” In the chorus, he contrasts the...
Lauv Hooks Enormous Emotions to Above-Average Tunes On ‘All 4 Nothing’
Click here to read the full article. Lauv broke through in the late 2010s with “I Like Me Better,” a crushed-out electropop song with spare instrumentation and a hushed vocal that shrouded his confessions of vulnerability in extreme-close-up intimacy. Since the release of that single, the singer-songwriter—real name Ari Leff—has established himself as a front-line reporter for emotional twentysomethings, chronicling his loves, losses, drugs, and dreams. All 4 Nothing, Lauv’s second album, continues that path with tracks that hunger for a return to childlike wonder while being steeped in the doings of adulthood. Lauv has a pliable voice with an airy...
Kerrang
Album review: Arch Enemy – Deceivers
Arch Enemy have always been reliable, every few years dropping a solid collection of catchy, chunky melodic death with at least a handful of real bangers to chew on. With Deceivers they have surprisingly managed to up their game, delivering an album that slays from start to finish and is essential listening for metalheads yearning for a soundtrack to wreck their necks to.
Lauv longs for the happiness of childhood on 'All 4 Nothing'
One of pop music's main advocates of normalizing mental health issues, Lauv released a new album on Friday; it's called All 4 Nothing.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Did the ‘Rock Me Tonite’ Video Really Destroy Billy Squier’s Career?
Billy Squier spent the early '80s on a hot streak, releasing two multi-platinum Top 5 albums (1981's Don't Say No and 1982's Emotions in Motion) in a two-year span. For a brief while, it looked like he'd end up being one of the biggest rock acts of the '80s — and then, in the summer of 1984, it all came crashing down when he released one of the worst videos ever made.
Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans At Tennessee Bar, Jumps On Stage With Tom Petty Cover Band
I’m about to start a petition to get Carrie Underwood to do a rock covers album…. The Oklahoma native is actually a huge rock fan, citing bands and artists from all across the genre like Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osborne, and more as some of her favorites. From...
David Ellefson has made a Megadeth supergroup with two other ex-members
The band will be playing two classic Megadeth albums in full!
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
Wicked Lester: how Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons failed before the success of Kiss
Celebrating the "west coast hippy" sound of Wicked Lester, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons' first attempt at rock'n'roll stardom
Def Leppard's 'Hysteria' turns 35: 'But are you gettin' it?'
After getting their commercial start at the beginning of the 80s, helping to usher in the big hair and big personalities of arguably the greatest decade, Def Leppard truly found their place with the massively successful 1987 album ‘Hysteria.’
Watch ABBA's Benny Anderson and Elton John Perform a Mash-Up of Their Iconic '70s Hits on TikTok
ABBA and Elton John have released a collaboration — sort of. After a TikTok audio blending the piano introductions of both ABBA's 1979 hit "Chiquitita" and John's 1974 hit "Bennie and the Jets" went viral on the platform, the iconic Swedish pop group's Benny Andersson and 75-year-old "Rocket Man" singer teamed up to create a video soundtracked by the mash-up.
Harper's Bazaar
16 of the Best Horror Movies Based on True Stories
When it comes to scary movies, you call in one of two camps: either you love them and eagerly anticipate the next slasher flick, or if you’re like me, you give a big old “NOPE” any time you see a trailer for one. For those that do enjoy being temporarily frightened, there’s a good psychological reason for this: they can serve a safe channel for us to unleash fear and anxiety, going so far as to actually grant us coping strategies. You know, just in case you encounter The Devil IRL.
Kerrang
Rival Schools to reissue debut album United By Fate
NYHC legends Rival Schools have announced a new, 20th anniversary deluxe edition of their debut album United By Fate. Coming in at 23 songs in total, this new Run For Cover release – due out on October 28 and November 25 (RSD Black Friday) – will include all 13 original songs on the record, plus every official United By Fate B-side, and the band’s songs from their split with Onelinedrawing.
Carrie Underwood Joins Bar Band for Impromptu Cover of Tom Petty Classic
Carrie Underwood isn’t one to shy away from a microphone. The “Ghost Story” singer happened to be at a Nashville-area restaurant this weekend while a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers cover band was on stage. She was invited on stage for a version of “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” and she was up to the task. Check out the video below:
YouTuber explains how time travel is actually possible in quantum mechanics
YouTuber The Action Lab always brings us fun and exciting science experiments that he uses to educate us about complex scientific principles. You may remember this episode when he made a laser microscope using just a drop of water or this one when he made a black mirror. In this...
Where the Britney Spears conservatorship began: 'Disgraceland' takes us back
With no privacy, it’s no wonder Britney Spears ended 2007 with a bald head bashing an umbrella into a car. Leading her to be subjected to a conservatorship under her dad’s supervision. Disgraceland breaks it all down, but makes it true crime.
‘9-1-1’ Season 6 Teases Disastrous Crashing Blimp — Watch Chilling Promos
Click here to read the full article. Another disaster is set to hit LA in the 9-1-1 Season 6 premiere and this time the catastrophe is coming from above. Fox released a couple of promos for the upcoming season set to begin on September 19 at 8 p.m. ET where a blimp crashes into a packed soccer stadium. The first teaser promo showcases a “record crowd” watching the sports match as the shadow of a blimp eclipses the light shining through the opened-air arena. A broadcast announcer is heard asking, “What’s that?” and the crowd starts to panic as stadium lights...
Hear Motley Crue on ‘The Retaliators’ Theme Song ’21 Bullets’
Motley Crue is featured in “21 Bullets,” the theme song to the upcoming horror film The Retaliators. “21 Bullets” was written by Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, along with his Sixx: A.M. bandmate, James Michael. The track also features guest appearances by several other hard rock acts, including members of Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes to New.
