ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, OH

Northridge laser focused on stadium upgrade

By Dave Weidig, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 5 days ago

ALEXANDRIA — It has taken longer than expected, but "Dreams Come Alive" is showing signs of life for a major upgrade to Northridge's Viking Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cfCW_0h5oFS2x00

The Board of Education's recently-established Ad-Hoc Athletic Master Plan Committee voted 10-0 last week to have Robertson Construction do a feasibility study on what it would cost to upgrade the current stadium, as opposed to building a new facility behind the high school on the east side of the property (current track location). The upgrade could include a new turf field, bleachers, track and restrooms.

The Ad-Hoc Committee includes chairman Jayma Bammerlin, who is also school board vice president, board member Kate Creager, superintendent Scott Schmidt, district treasurer Britt Lewis, athletic boosters president Curt Booher, finance committee member Dave Lees, facilities committee member Nick Miller, owners representative Mike Mendenhall, athletic director Kevin Jarrett and capital improvements chairman Brian Elder. Clay Keith, project executive for Robertson Construction, also attended the meeting. Robertson has signed a contract which will be voted on at the Aug. 15 school board meeting.

The pandemic, the rising cost of construction and labor, supply chain issues and inflation have significantly impacted the timeline and initial budget quotes for the project. "Clay, Mike, Britt, Scott and myself discussed what it would cost to move the facility," Bammerlin said. "It came out to $6.26 million, which is far more than the $4 million goal we had set originally." That includes $2 million from private donations, and $2 million from the district's permanent improvement fund.

To date, $1.6 million in donations has been pledged and $1.4 in cash has been collected, Schmidt said. "We have over 300 donors at different levels, at least half who are voting members of the district," Elder said.

Time is of the essence due to continued rising costs, Keith said. "Every year, you can add in an extra $500,000 due to inflation," he said.

Keith said once a design master plan is finalized, the process takes four to five months, followed by about nine months for actual construction.

"I think we need to be more aggressive, and expedite it as much as we can," Booher said. "In-kind donors are backing out because of the time frame already involved."

"Our first goal is, we need to understand the contract and be able to recommend it to the board at the Aug. 15 meeting, as a capital improvement project," Schmidt said. "The next step is establishing a timeline and identifying options from the master plan." If approved, the design process could be completed by January.

Original plans, formulated in 2019 and announced in the fall of 2021 by Northridge's athletic and band boosters, called for new turf, a track, bleachers and a multi-purpose building, to be built on the site of the current stadium in time for the 2022 fall sports season. When that timeline became unrealistic, moving the stadium with restrooms and concessions, was proposed, which would have changed the project from one phase to three phases.

The district wants to sustain athletic improvements for the next 15 years, including renovations and upgrades for the stadium, field, track and seating, along with a possible multi-purpose building. It would benefit football, boys and girls soccer, track and band. "Replacing the track is a top priority for this plan, since we are unable to host home meets," Bammerlin said.

A new eight-lane track would not fit into the current stadium, which is nearly 60 years old. Optimum seating capacity would be between 1,700 and 1,750, Jarrett said. Visiting bleachers are on the ground, because they were condemned.

"A six-lane track is sufficient to get things done, although I would prefer the eight," said Jarrett. "I think we at least have to have a base to start this (the project) on."

Lewis concurred. "We could just re-do what we have, and that's a start," he said. "We already re-did the wrestling barn and the softball field. The question is, do we budget to the amount of money available, or do we design to scope?"

The Ad-Hoc committee is reviewing the current state of facilities, will identify a potential long-term plan and vision, and make recommendations for phase 1 of the project. While it is a joint venture between the district and the boosters, the community will have plenty of input.

"There will be opportunities in the near future for the community, parents, staff and students to engage in the master planning process," Schmidt said. "Continued support of the project in the way of financial donations is critical in helping us provide updated facilities for our students."

dweidig@gannett.com

740-704-7973

Twitter@noz75

Instagram: @dfweidig

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Northridge laser focused on stadium upgrade

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State DC Jim Knowles names top 2 linebackers for 2022 scheme

Ohio State is entering its first season with Jim Knowles as the defensive coordinator. Knowles, formerly at Oklahoma State, will have the Buckeyes playing in a 4-2-5 scheme. Knowles has identified his top 2 linebackers as Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, per Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch. Steele is...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

James Laurinaitis Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

In the College Football Playoff era the Ohio State Buckeyes have appeared in it four times, winning one national title and finishing as runner-up for another. But heading into 2022, former Buckeyes star James Laurinaitis has some tough love for his beloved team. In a recent interview, Laurinaitis acknowledged that...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOUB

Southeast Ohio schools navigate a nationwide shortage of teachers

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Athens City Schools are fully staffed on all teacher positions for the upcoming school year, but getting there was not easy. “This has been the most difficult summer we’ve ever had in regards to filling all the positions,” Superintendent Tom Gibbs said. Schools...
ATHENS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Eleven Warriors

James Laurinaitis Thankful for Notre Dame Job, Preparing for Homecoming Against Ohio State

James Laurinaitis is an all-time Buckeye great, but he’ll be standing on the opposite sideline when Notre Dame plays at Ohio Stadium in its Sept. 3 season opener. Laurinaitis is looking forward to his return to Columbus. After all, the Wayzata, Minnesota, native was a Butkus Award winner and three-time All-American at Ohio State who made the Ohio capital his home after an eight-year NFL career with the St. Louis Rams and New Orleans Saints.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Blue to pink: Artists paint condemned Whitehall homes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Artists have transformed the street front of a 50-acre site of ruined homes in Whitehall with color that runs from deep blue to vibrant pink and bright green. Twenty-three colors show the color gradient between blue and pink, as well as hues of green, in the homes that face Hamilton Road […]
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school board prepares ‘alternative outcomes’ for school starting amid union negotiations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A federal mediator has asked both sides in the ongoing contract stalemate involving Columbus City Schools teachers’ union to begin negotiating again. In the meantime, after the union, Columbus Education Association (CEA), voted last week to authorize a strike, the district said it is preparing for “alternative outcomes” should a finalized […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Northridge#Laser#Girls Soccer#Urban Construction#The Board Of Education#Robertson Construction#The Ad Hoc Committee
Axios Columbus

Inside the plan to revitalize downtown

Data: 2022 Downtown Strategic Plan draft; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios Columbus has ambitious plans to develop a greener, more livable and vibrant downtown over the coming decades.Why it matters: Success would help solve the worsening housing crisis, elevate Columbus as a prime destination for tourists and improve the quality of life in an area facing occupancy shortages.What's happening: City leaders and the private Columbus Downtown Development Corporation (CDDC) have spent the last year seeking public input on a new strategic plan.Initial presentations outlined specific goals and broader visions of how downtown should look by 2040 and beyond. What they're saying:...
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Important Meal Information For Olentangy District Students

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) waivers that have allowed Olentangy Schools to offer students free breakfast and lunch during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years have not been extended for the 2022-2023 school year. Therefore, Olentangy school meals will transition back to eligibility-based pricing (free, reduced, or paid)....
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Flying Magazine

‘Birthplace of Aviation’ To Get Hall of Fame To Celebrate Flight

The historic Port Columbus Airport terminal and control tower, opened in 1929, will be transformed into the Ohio Air & Space (OAS) Hall of Fame and Learning Center. [Courtesy: OAS]. Ohio is known as the “birthplace of aviation,” due to it being the native state of the Wright brothers. But...
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon City Council considers Martinsburg Road annexation request

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council gave a first reading Monday night to a petition to annex 0.562 acres on Martinsburg Road into the city. Attorney Zachary DeMarco of Critchfield, Critchfield & Johnston petitioned the Knox County commissioners on June 21 on behalf of Philip and Renee Greene, who own the house at 8712 Martinsburg Road. The Greenes are requesting an Expedited Type 2 Petition.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Live Music Patios in Columbus

Our readers were asked about all of the best patios in Columbus, and we had to include an option for the best patios for live music. The final results of the top 10 included a lot of options all over the region, but first place went to Land-Grant Brewing, located in the heart of Franklinton.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Which Ohio State football players won the fashion show at preseason camp move-in day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s preseason camp move-in day is quickly becoming a chance for walk-ons to make perhaps their most lasting impression. Offensive lineman Toby Wilson figured this out a year ago, when he showed up in a super-patriotic romper like what Fred Flintstone might wear to CPAC. Sunday night he chose a more tasteful ensemble — though it appeared he and walk-on wingman Zak Herbstreit got their Tom Cruise movie homages crossed up.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
CLEVELAND, OH
Your Radio Place

Win Muskingum County Fair Tickets HERE

The 176th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair runs August 14-20 in Zanesville. Here’s your chance to win tickets to the fair. Complete the form below to sign-up. Winners will receive tickets in the mail. Contest ends Thursday, August 11 at midnight and winners will be drawn Friday, August 12. One entry per person. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy