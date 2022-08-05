Read on www.90min.com
Related
Twitter reacts as Brighton hand Erik ten Hag first defeat as Man Utd manager
Brighton won at Old Trafford for the first time in their history as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
Antonio Conte: Tottenham will only sign players with ‘specific characteristics’
Antonio Conte has shed light on the logic behind Tottenham's summer transfer business.
AC Milan open talks with Tottenham over Pape Matar Sarr loan
AC Milan have opened talks with Tottenham over a deal to sign Pape Matar Sarr on loan.
Fulham eye deal for Roma winger Justin Kluivert
Fulham are in talks with Roma over a deal to sign winger Justin Kluivert.
RELATED PEOPLE
Marcos Alonso left out of Chelsea squad as Barcelona move nears
Marcos Alonso's Chelsea future is in doubt after he was left out of the squad to face Everton.
Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea need signings with 'input and quality'
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that he is targeting further signings this transfer window to help the Blues reach a 'new level'.
Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: Player ratings as Spurs go top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Tottenham's Premier League meeting with Southampton
Everton sign Conor Coady on season-long loan
Conor Coady has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves for the 2022/23 campaign.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Leicester City 2-2 Brentford: Bees secure comeback draw at King Power Stadium
Brentford fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Sunday.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd in Rabiot talks, Man City interested in Verratti
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Adrien Rabiot, Marco Verratti, Frenkie de Jong, Bernardo Silva & more.
Nottingham Forest agree Alex Moreno fee with Real Betis - but player wants to stay
Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno.
Amine Gouiri: Nice president responds to Real Madrid interest in striker
Nice's president has shut down talk of a bid from Real Madrid for striker Amine Gouiri.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Player ratings as Jorginho penalty sinks Toffees
Match report and player ratings from Everton's Premier League meeting with Chelsea
Man Utd considering move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot
Manchester United are considering a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
Arsenal confirm Lucas Torreira exit to Galatasaray
Lucas Torreira has left Arsenal to sign for Turkish giants Galatasaray for a fee of €6m on a four-year contract.
Erik ten Hag laments Man Utd's performance in defeat to Brighton
Erik ten Hag laments Man Utd's performance in defeat to Brighton.
Jordan Henderson insists Liverpool 'must improve quickly'
Jordan Henderson says Liverpool need to improve 'quickly' after their 2-2 draw with Fulham.
Gavi 'won't renew Barcelona contract' if Bernardo Silva joins
Gavi is unhappy with Barcelona's pursuit of Bernardo Silva.
Thomas Tuchel confirms Marcos Alonso is seeking Barcelona move
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he omitted Marcos Alonso from the Blues' matchday squad to face Everton as he has asked to join Barcelona.
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton: Player ratings as Gross double spoils Ten Hag's debut
Player ratings from Man Utd 1-2 Brighton in the Premier League.
90min
776
Followers
7K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0