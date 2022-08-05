Newcastle 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction

Read on www.90min.com
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton: Player ratings as Gross double spoils Ten Hag's debut
Player ratings from Man Utd 1-2 Brighton in the Premier League.
New York Red Bulls complete loan signing of Brazilian forward Elias Manoel from Gremio
The New York Red Bulls have strengthened their forward line with the loan signing of Brazilian striker Elias Manoel from Gremio, the club announced Saturday. Manoel's move was completed before the closing of the MLS secondary transfer window on Thursday evening. The 20-year-old has spent his entire professional career so...
MLS・
Leeds 2-1 Wolves: Whites come from behind to win in Premier League opener
Leeds United opened their Premier League season with a hard-earned 2-1 win over Wolves at Elland Road on Saturday.
Leicester City 2-2 Brentford: Bees secure comeback draw at King Power Stadium
Brentford fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Sunday.
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Player ratings as Magpies seal opening day win
REPORTING FROM ST JAMES' PARK - Newcastle United got their Premier League campaign off to a winning start with a 2-0 win over newly promoted Nottingham Forest.
Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: Player ratings as Spurs go top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Tottenham's Premier League meeting with Southampton
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 1
The Premier League team of the week for gameweek 1 of the 2022/23 season, including Erling Haaland, William Saliba and Dejan Kulusevski.
Marcos Alonso left out of Chelsea squad as Barcelona move nears
Marcos Alonso's Chelsea future is in doubt after he was left out of the squad to face Everton.
Arsenal confirm Lucas Torreira exit to Galatasaray
Lucas Torreira has left Arsenal to sign for Turkish giants Galatasaray for a fee of €6m on a four-year contract.
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Player ratings as Jorginho penalty sinks Toffees
Match report and player ratings from Everton's Premier League meeting with Chelsea
Conor Gallagher: Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham make enquiry
Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham have enquired about the availability of Conor Gallagher, 90min understands.
Neto joins Bournemouth on 12-month deal
Neto has left Barcelona to join Bournemouth, signing a 12-month contract with the Premier League side.
Thomas Tuchel confirms Marcos Alonso is seeking Barcelona move
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he omitted Marcos Alonso from the Blues' matchday squad to face Everton as he has asked to join Barcelona.
Nottingham Forest agree Alex Moreno fee with Real Betis - but player wants to stay
Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno.
Roma unhappy with Tottenham's lowball bid for Nicolo Zaniolo
Roma have rejected Tottenham's bid to take Nicolo Zaniolo on loan with an obligatory purchase clause, 90min understands.
Erik ten Hag laments Man Utd's performance in defeat to Brighton
Erik ten Hag laments Man Utd's performance in defeat to Brighton.
Wolves confirm Goncalo Guedes signing on five-year deal
Valencia have sold winger Goncalo Guedes to Wolves.
Callum Hudson-Odoi asks to leave Chelsea
Callum Hudson-Odoi has asked to leave Chelsea, with Southampton and Borussia Dortmund among the interested clubs.
Jesse Marsch hails 'special' Leeds group after comeback win against Wolves
Jesse Marsch reflects on Leeds' 2-1 victory over Wolves in the Premier League.
Napoli leading Torino in race to sign Nikola Vlasic on loan from West Ham
Napoli have jumped ahead of Torino in the race to sign attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic on loan from West Ham, 90min understands.
