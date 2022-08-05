Five-County United Way Merger, 260,000 People Affected

Read on www.wkok.com
Group offering $25,000 in grant funding
Williamsport, Pa. — A philanthropic group is offering $25,000 in funding to help build a stronger community in Lycoming County. First Community Foundation Partnership has created “Spark Tank,” an innovation grant challenge for individuals with ideas on advancing or promoting racial equity. The foundation is looking for creative people with ideas, people with dreams, people that have an idea to make the community better. "Spark Tank is FCFP's take on...
Woodlands Investment Services announces financial consulting services
Williamsport, Pa. — Woodlands Investment Services, a trade name of Woodlands Bank is proud to announce Erik Steinbacher as its Infinex Financial Consultant. Woodlands Investment Services now offers access to investment and insurance products and services through Infinex Investments, Inc. Steinbacher began his career in the insurance and financial services industry in 1998. He started as an Associate Sales Producer where he began servicing and selling insurance. Steinbacher joined the Woodlands Bank team in 2019. When the opportunity came to have a brokerage program located...
Luzerne County hired 30 employees in July, monthly report shows
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County government hired 30 workers in July, according to the newly released monthly personnel report. Nine are filling vacant correctional officer positions at the county prison and minimal offenders building, all starting at $16.71 per hour: Selena Bren, Xavier Fisher,...
Cornhole tournament benefits fire department in Lackawanna County
OLD FORGE, Pa. — A little competition, all to help raise money for a fire department in Lackawanna County. Old Forge Fire Department joined forces with NEPA Cornhole on Sunday for a tournament at Revello's Pizza. Forty-four teams across three divisions competed for the chance to win a top...
Pennsylvanians who qualify for property tax, rent rebates to receive one-time bonus
Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa. (TNS) A one-time bonus rebate to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program recently became effective when Gov. Wolf signed Act 54 of 2022 into law. Under the new law, Pennsylvanians who are approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive...
The Valley Among the Lowest Unemployment Rates in the State
SUNBURY – There are plenty of jobs in the Valley, and plenty of job openings. Bob Garrett, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO says Northumberland County is only 4.9%, and that’s the highest of all four counties. “That’s excellent, and that compares to a statewide...
Medical project gets $1.76M loan; St. Luke’s to create 35 jobs, retain 8 positions in 3 years
Renovations are underway at a St. Luke’s University Health Network medical facility in Jim Thorpe. Joe Bennett, of Bennett Family Properties, said the property at 1122 North St. was home to both Dean Anthony’s Banquet Hall and St. Luke’s Nephrology Associates of Carbon County. According to deed records in the Carbon County Courthouse, Jerome J. Citro Jr. sold the Dean Anthony’s property to Jim Thorpe Site LLC for $560,000 last year.
Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle
SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
WASD students to receive free meals
Williamsport, Pa. — All students in the Williamsport school district will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch, officials announced on Friday. By participating in the Community Eligibility Provision Program, the district will be able to offer free meals to all students during the 2022-2023 school year. Families of students enrolled in, and who attend district schools, are able to benefit from the program, administered by the U.S. Department of...
Northumberland and Montour Counties with High COVID Levels
ATLANTA – Two Valley counties are now experiencing ‘high’ levels of COVID spread in the past week. The CDC updated on its website Friday Montour County remains in the high category, and Northumberland County is experiencing ‘high’ spread of the virus for the first time in weeks.
Fresh Solutions Network Member Sterman Masser Forms Lykens Valley Grain Company; Kathleen Triou and Dave Masser Share
SACRAMENTO, PA - Few words spark up the ANUK team’s attention like the term “acquisition.” The latest transaction driving growth for our industry comes from Sterman Masser, a partner member of Fresh Solutions Network. Sterman Masser Potato Farms has acquired the Upper Dauphin Grain Center in Pennsylvania, renamed Lykens Valley Grain (LVG), and announced the formation of the Lykens Valley Grain Company.
Penn College Physician Assistant student leaves lasting mark on community
Williamsport, Pa. — Bryan Bilbao, a student of Pennsylvania College of Technology in the Physician's Assistant program, has capped off his career with a number of accolades, but his success starts from within. Bilbao is an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the health field. Throughout his college career, he has made it his goal to shed light on the challenges of medical treatment faced by people of color, LGBTQ individuals, and other diverse populations. ...
American Legion hosts Summer Fling event in Mountain Top
MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A celebration in Luzerne County will go a long way towards helping an American Legion in Mountain Top. American Legion Post 781 hosted its second annual Summer Fling Sunday afternoon. The event featured food trucks, drinks, and of course, some live music. Organizers say the...
Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
Primary Ballot Issues May Involve More Counties
HARRISBURG – The legal dispute over primary ballots may involve two more Pennsylvania counties. The question surrounds whether counties must certify the May primary vote, including ballots that do not have a dated return envelope. The Wolf Administration has sued Berks, Fayette and Lancaster Counties to have them do so. Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer, who is hearing the case recently learned that Butler County has also not reported such votes.
Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
Alleged bank robber fled in a LYFT vehicle
HANOVER TWP. — A man charged with robbing the M&T Bank branch on Sans Souci Parkway on Friday fled in a LYFT vehicle, police say.
Meet the 23-year-old owner of a local barbershop and convenience store
Williamsport, Pa. — There's a first time for everything, and Epiq Styles, a unique combination barbershop and convenience store, might be the first of its kind. The shop, located at 758 W 4th St in Williamsport, was opened three years ago by the now 23-year-old Spencer Newman, a barber originally from New York who moved to Lewisburg during grade school. "Williamsport is the perfect in between," Newman said. "Lewisburg is...
17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival underway
SCRANTON, Pa. — The 17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival is happening now in the Electric City's downtown. Dozens of musicians are on the schedule to perform at more than 20 venues around the city through Sunday, including artists from around the world, the United States, and northeastern Pennsylvania. And...
