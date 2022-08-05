ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montour County, PA

Five-County United Way Merger, 260,000 People Affected

By WKOK Staff
wkok.com
 3 days ago
Read on www.wkok.com

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Group offering $25,000 in grant funding

Williamsport, Pa. — A philanthropic group is offering $25,000 in funding to help build a stronger community in Lycoming County. First Community Foundation Partnership has created “Spark Tank,” an innovation grant challenge for individuals with ideas on advancing or promoting racial equity. The foundation is looking for creative people with ideas, people with dreams, people that have an idea to make the community better. "Spark Tank is FCFP's take on...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woodlands Investment Services announces financial consulting services

Williamsport, Pa. — Woodlands Investment Services, a trade name of Woodlands Bank is proud to announce Erik Steinbacher as its Infinex Financial Consultant. Woodlands Investment Services now offers access to investment and insurance products and services through Infinex Investments, Inc. Steinbacher began his career in the insurance and financial services industry in 1998. He started as an Associate Sales Producer where he began servicing and selling insurance. Steinbacher joined the Woodlands Bank team in 2019. When the opportunity came to have a brokerage program located...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County hired 30 employees in July, monthly report shows

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County government hired 30 workers in July, according to the newly released monthly personnel report. Nine are filling vacant correctional officer positions at the county prison and minimal offenders building, all starting at $16.71 per hour: Selena Bren, Xavier Fisher,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunbury, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Columbia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Montour County, PA
Montour County, PA
Government
wkok.com

The Valley Among the Lowest Unemployment Rates in the State

SUNBURY – There are plenty of jobs in the Valley, and plenty of job openings. Bob Garrett, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO says Northumberland County is only 4.9%, and that’s the highest of all four counties. “That’s excellent, and that compares to a statewide...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Times News

Medical project gets $1.76M loan; St. Luke’s to create 35 jobs, retain 8 positions in 3 years

Renovations are underway at a St. Luke’s University Health Network medical facility in Jim Thorpe. Joe Bennett, of Bennett Family Properties, said the property at 1122 North St. was home to both Dean Anthony’s Banquet Hall and St. Luke’s Nephrology Associates of Carbon County. According to deed records in the Carbon County Courthouse, Jerome J. Citro Jr. sold the Dean Anthony’s property to Jim Thorpe Site LLC for $560,000 last year.
JIM THORPE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Affected#Big United Way Merger
wkok.com

Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle

SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

WASD students to receive free meals

Williamsport, Pa. — All students in the Williamsport school district will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch, officials announced on Friday. By participating in the Community Eligibility Provision Program, the district will be able to offer free meals to all students during the 2022-2023 school year. Families of students enrolled in, and who attend district schools, are able to benefit from the program, administered by the U.S. Department of...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
andnowuknow.com

Fresh Solutions Network Member Sterman Masser Forms Lykens Valley Grain Company; Kathleen Triou and Dave Masser Share

SACRAMENTO, PA - Few words spark up the ANUK team’s attention like the term “acquisition.” The latest transaction driving growth for our industry comes from Sterman Masser, a partner member of Fresh Solutions Network. Sterman Masser Potato Farms has acquired the Upper Dauphin Grain Center in Pennsylvania, renamed Lykens Valley Grain (LVG), and announced the formation of the Lykens Valley Grain Company.
SACRAMENTO, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
United Way
News Break
Politics
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn College Physician Assistant student leaves lasting mark on community

Williamsport, Pa. — Bryan Bilbao, a student of Pennsylvania College of Technology in the Physician's Assistant program, has capped off his career with a number of accolades, but his success starts from within. Bilbao is an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the health field. Throughout his college career, he has made it his goal to shed light on the challenges of medical treatment faced by people of color, LGBTQ individuals, and other diverse populations. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Primary Ballot Issues May Involve More Counties

HARRISBURG – The legal dispute over primary ballots may involve two more Pennsylvania counties. The question surrounds whether counties must certify the May primary vote, including ballots that do not have a dated return envelope. The Wolf Administration has sued Berks, Fayette and Lancaster Counties to have them do so. Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer, who is hearing the case recently learned that Butler County has also not reported such votes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Meet the 23-year-old owner of a local barbershop and convenience store

Williamsport, Pa. — There's a first time for everything, and Epiq Styles, a unique combination barbershop and convenience store, might be the first of its kind. The shop, located at 758 W 4th St in Williamsport, was opened three years ago by the now 23-year-old Spencer Newman, a barber originally from New York who moved to Lewisburg during grade school. "Williamsport is the perfect in between," Newman said. "Lewisburg is...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival underway

SCRANTON, Pa. — The 17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival is happening now in the Electric City's downtown. Dozens of musicians are on the schedule to perform at more than 20 venues around the city through Sunday, including artists from around the world, the United States, and northeastern Pennsylvania. And...
SCRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy