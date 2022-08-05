ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney man arrested for sexually assaulting two minors

By NTV News
NebraskaTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nebraska.tv

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

Hastings approves first phase of Quiet Zone

HASTINGS, Neb. — Five years after voters approved a railroad quiet zone in a sales tax vote the City of Hastings is getting on track. The sound of the train horns reverberates through downtown. “Every time we step outside if a train comes we have to stop all activity,”...
HASTINGS, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearney, NE
Kearney, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic answers your pet questions

KEARNEY, Neb. — Dr. Brandon Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic is answering your pet questions. What is a basic health exam include at the Hilltop Pet Clinic?. Dr. Beebout said the first pet exam is a very important one, and they go over a lot of information there. First and foremost, paperwork is filled out so Hilltop can know the breed and age of your pet.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Senior Games prove age is just a number

KEARNEY, Neb. — "Competition never gets old." That’s the slogan for the Nebraska Senior Games, and the games were a perfect way for those over the age of 50 to get moving and maybe even make some new friends along the way. This year’s nearly 450 participants proved...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

4-H'ers raising money for farmers in Ukraine through art

MINDEN, Neb. — It’s more than just an art project. “Farmers need the help, and the war is going on,” said 4-H'er, Kennedy Eckhardt. The 4-H'ers made Ukrainian eggs. “It’s a really cultural, Ukrainian art that is just incredible, if you look at Ukrainian eggs, they’re just simply beautiful and so detailed,” said 4-H Extension Educator, Rhonda Herrick.
MINDEN, NE
NebraskaTV

Tom McCann honored as Athlete of the Year at Nebraska Senior Games

With 19 different sports spread out across four days, there's something for everyone at the Nebraska Senior Games. For Kearney legend Tom McCann, participating is a summer tradition filled with comradery and competition to last the entire year. "This year, I think I'm in 14 events," said McCann. "Like basketball...
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Buffalo County Court
NebraskaTV

Hastings College welcomes freshmen with new First 48 program

HASTINGS, Neb. — Before the Hastings College football team holds their first fall practices this weekend, the newest Broncos received an extra special welcome. The HC Student Engagement team, in coordination with head coach Matt Franzen, hosted the inaugural First 48 program, aimed at helping the freshmen adjust to college and its many challenges.
HASTINGS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy