Kearney man arrested for sexually assaulting two minors

Juveniles arrested, another given probation intake following weekend incidents in GI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Three juveniles were arrested, and a fourth was given a juvenile probation intake following two separate, but related, incidents in Grand Island over the weekend. Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Central Nebraska Bobcat, 3809 Westgate Road, in reference to a 2014 Bobcat 3400...
GI teen charged as an adult for stealing vehicle related to string of thefts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen has been charged as an adult with stealing a vehicle that was part of a string of car thefts earlier this summer. Favion Lara, 17, is charged in Hall County Court with one count of theft by receiving stolen property – more than $5,000.
2nd annual Kite Festival brings together local and out-of-state kiters for a purpose
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Kite Festival returned with the purpose of getting more people out into the parks. Not for one, but for two years already the kite festival has been filling up Grand Island’s sky with kites of many colors, designs, and unbelievable sizes. Pro-kiter Scott...
Hastings approves first phase of Quiet Zone
HASTINGS, Neb. — Five years after voters approved a railroad quiet zone in a sales tax vote the City of Hastings is getting on track. The sound of the train horns reverberates through downtown. “Every time we step outside if a train comes we have to stop all activity,”...
Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic answers your pet questions
KEARNEY, Neb. — Dr. Brandon Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic is answering your pet questions. What is a basic health exam include at the Hilltop Pet Clinic?. Dr. Beebout said the first pet exam is a very important one, and they go over a lot of information there. First and foremost, paperwork is filled out so Hilltop can know the breed and age of your pet.
Nebraska Senior Games prove age is just a number
KEARNEY, Neb. — "Competition never gets old." That’s the slogan for the Nebraska Senior Games, and the games were a perfect way for those over the age of 50 to get moving and maybe even make some new friends along the way. This year’s nearly 450 participants proved...
4-H'ers raising money for farmers in Ukraine through art
MINDEN, Neb. — It’s more than just an art project. “Farmers need the help, and the war is going on,” said 4-H'er, Kennedy Eckhardt. The 4-H'ers made Ukrainian eggs. “It’s a really cultural, Ukrainian art that is just incredible, if you look at Ukrainian eggs, they’re just simply beautiful and so detailed,” said 4-H Extension Educator, Rhonda Herrick.
Tom McCann honored as Athlete of the Year at Nebraska Senior Games
With 19 different sports spread out across four days, there's something for everyone at the Nebraska Senior Games. For Kearney legend Tom McCann, participating is a summer tradition filled with comradery and competition to last the entire year. "This year, I think I'm in 14 events," said McCann. "Like basketball...
Hastings College welcomes freshmen with new First 48 program
HASTINGS, Neb. — Before the Hastings College football team holds their first fall practices this weekend, the newest Broncos received an extra special welcome. The HC Student Engagement team, in coordination with head coach Matt Franzen, hosted the inaugural First 48 program, aimed at helping the freshmen adjust to college and its many challenges.
