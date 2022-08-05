Growing Snyder County Dairy Business to Receive State Funding

HARRISBURG – The legal dispute over primary ballots may involve two more Pennsylvania counties. The question surrounds whether counties must certify the May primary vote, including ballots that do not have a dated return envelope. The Wolf Administration has sued Berks, Fayette and Lancaster Counties to have them do so. Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer, who is hearing the case recently learned that Butler County has also not reported such votes.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO