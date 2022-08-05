ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Karuna Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Karuna Therapeutics KRTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Karuna Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.83%, reporting an EPS of $-2.17 versus an estimate of $-2.09. Revenue was up $5.28 million from the same...
Benzinga

DigitalOcean Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DigitalOcean Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $30.07 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
NASDAQ

HF Sinclair (DINO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

HF Sinclair (DINO) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 24.22%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.28 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.74%....
NASDAQ

Helios Technologies (HLIO) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates

Helios Technologies (HLIO) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge...
NASDAQ

Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Perdoceo Education (PRDO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.51%. A quarter...
Benzinga

Corvus Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Corvus Pharmaceuticals CRVS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported in-line EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
Benzinga

Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings

Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

SI-BONE: Q2 Earnings Insights

SI-BONE SIBN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SI-BONE missed estimated earnings by 10.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.49. Revenue was up $3.39 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Xperi Holding Q2 Earnings

Xperi Holding XPER reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Xperi Holding beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $11.75 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Atea Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Atea Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 26.92%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was down $60.39 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Mersana Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Mersana Therapeutics MRSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mersana Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.55 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was up $4.27 million from the same...
NASDAQ

Montrose Environmental (MEG) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Montrose Environmental (MEG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12 per share. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Q2 Earnings Lag, Sales Beat

Biohaven Pharmaceutical BHVN incurred a loss of $6.21 per share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79. The company had reported a loss of $3.23 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted loss (excluding non-cash stock-based compensation and a few other non-cash expenses) in the second...
Benzinga

Monday.Com: Q2 Earnings Insights

Monday.Com MNDY reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Monday.Com reported an EPS of $-0.33. Revenue was up $53.10 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
Benzinga

Recap: ShockWave Medical Q2 Earnings

ShockWave Medical SWAV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ShockWave Medical beat estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $64.84 million from the same...
NASDAQ

Inogen (INGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Inogen, Inc. INGN incurred an adjusted loss per share of 2 cents for second-quarter 2022, against the adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 8 cents in the year-ago period. The figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 40 cents per share. Our projection of adjusted...
