Columbia Missourian
Missouri's incarcerated population, 2021
A Missouri News Network analysis points to a race gap in those who receive pardons. State officials say they don't know the race of applicants.
Missouri spelunkers find missing dog in cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri found and rescued a dog that had been missing for nearly two months.
KYTV
Motorcycle crashes rising in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri ranks as the No. 7 state in the nation for motorcycle mortality. According to the National Highway Safety Administration, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than a car driver. And they are four times more likely to be injured. Additionally, only 45% of riders regularly wear their helmets in Missouri.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
KFVS12
Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Saturday, July 23. A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County. Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County. Updated: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:00...
The Hunter-Dawson home in New Madrid, Missouri is a state historical site and museum
Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid, Missouri.Jonathunder, GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia Commons. Here, we have the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site located in New Madrid, Missouri. The property is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and it’s a historic house museum. This house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. It's also been referred to as the Bootheel's Majestic Mansion.
mymoinfo.com
Five Injured In St. Francois County Accident
(Farmington) Five people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Route D at O’Bannon Road in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says a Ford Escape driven by a 17 year old juvenile turned into the path of a Dodge Journey driven by 62 year old Vicky Jennings of Farmington, forcing both vehicles off the road.
houstonherald.com
Two die in south-central Missouri accidents
Two fatalities occurred Saturday in south-central Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A 5:20 p.m. wreck occurred when a 1999 Dodge Caravan driven by Tangala M. Brown, 64, of Mountain Grove, ran off Highway AD south of Mountain Grove, traveled off the right side of the roadway before striking an embankment. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
A Man from Northern Missouri Created a Time Machine and Then Disappeared
Some people dream of building a time machine. One Missouri man really did it and did one thing very few can claim. He disappeared. The story of "Madman" Mike Marcum dates back to 1995. His story is documented on Wikipedia and has even been shared by books on Audible and Soundcloud. He was even featured on the Art Bell radio show in September of 1995. Art Bell's website documents Mike's story and adds that he was alleged to have stolen 6 transformers from a Missouri power station.
Adventure Park In The Middle Of Missouri? Now This You Want To See!
I have always been someone who enjoys going to a adventure park. In Illinois we have Six Flags Great America. There is Six Flags St Louis in Missouri and they have some amazing rides there too. If you are a person who likes an adrenaline rush, feel the need for speed, and want to get your blood pumping, I think I have the place for you. It is called Branson Mountain Adventure Park and let share more about it.
KFVS12
‘Greybeard’ canoes down Mississippi River, stops in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Forty-seven days and counting. That’s how long the “Greybearded Adventurer” has been paddling his canoe down the Mississippi River to break a world record. Dale Sanders is looking to break the Guinness World Record for being the oldest person to paddle through...
KFVS12
Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating after a car crashed into the McClain’s Food Center Saturday night, August 6. According to DPS Director Robert Hearnes, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on South Main Street. Several people were injured. Charleston DPS is...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release three inmates sentenced in Jackson County during week ending Aug. 13
Carbondale tennis player Kai Manzano is ranked 4,243rd in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 30. They had 55 total points, split between 55 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... 18:52. 18:52.
wfcnnews.com
Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
Lawsuit Filed to Put Cannabis Legalization Proposal on Ballot After State Board’s Rejection
A recreational marijuana initiative's advocates have petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to urge Election Officials to place their proposal on the ballot in November. Activists in Arkansas launched a lawsuit against the state's highest court on Thursday in an effort to get their proposed legalization measure on the ballot. A day after the state Board of Election Commissioners determined that the ballot title and popular name of the proposal are deceptive, legal action was taken.
neareport.com
45 arrested in Paragould joint operation
Paragould, Ark. – On August 5th, 2022, in Paragould, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 45 people. The Paragould Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and the agents with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force saturated the city with the following results:
KFVS12
Four arrested in Paducah fentanyl seizure
A man from Tennessee is trying to become the oldest person to paddle the Mississippi River. Fredericktown flash flooding forces families out of homes. Dozens of families are being forced out of their homes from flash flooding in Fredericktown. City of Cairo holds back-to-school event. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
Contact 2 explores root causes of high utility bills in the Metro East
While rain and flooding have dominated weather headlines for nearly two weeks, the summer heat is taking its traditional toll on local energy bills.
Kait 8
Boil order issued for a Ripley County city
NAYLOR, MO. (KAIT) -A boil water order has been issued for all of Naylor. Friday Evening, Aug. 5, Naylor City Hall posted to let citizens know they will need to boil their water for five minutes before drinking until further notice. Officials say water is still safe to wash dishes,...
