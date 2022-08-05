Read on www.wzdm.com
Two Names Already In Place for Vincennes School Board Spots
The school board filing period continues across the state. In the Vincennes Community School Board At-Large race, Kolby Kerzan has filed his paperwork and petitions for the race, joining Pat Hutchison as the only candidates to file for school board races in Knox County. August 26th at 12-noon is the...
Sunday’s “Party at the Pavilion” Gets Kids Ready for School
Back to school activities continues in Vincennes over the weekend, with two big events. The Kids Equipped to Achieve– or KETA– backpack giveaway happened at the First Christian Church in downtown Vincennes. The other main event was Sunday’s “Party at the Pavilion.” It was held at the Riverfront...
Part of Washington Street to Close Starting Today
The City of Washington will close part of Viola Street today for a culvert replacement. The street will close from Northeast Third to Northeast Fifth Streets. Drivers in Washington should be aware of the road closure starting today.
Contract for Washington Avenue Phase Two Set for Approval This Afternoon
A contract for Phase Two of work on Washington Avenue is before the Vincennes Board of Works this afternoon. The contract is being forwarded by Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague. Washington Avenue Phase Two would improve Washington Avenue from near Gregg Park southward toward Saint Clair Street. Phase One of...
Three More Knox County Projects are READI for Funding
The Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation laid out three more projects to be funded with READI regional grant money. The new endeavors will be Knox County’s projects from the Indiana First region’s grant. In this area, the region includes Knox and Pike counties. K-C-I-E-D-C director Chris Pfaff...
Bicknell Library Holding Fire Department Presentation Monday
The Bicknell-Vigo Township Public Library will be holding a Fire Department Presentation. It will take place Monday afternoon at 1 PM. Fire officials will have a presentation as well as take questions from those in attendance. More information is available through the Bicknell-Vigo Township Library Facebook page.
David L. York, 59, Shoals
David Leon York Jr., 59, of Shoals, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 in Evansville. He was born on December 5, 1962 at Fort Bragg, N.C. To the late David Leon York Sr., and Talitha Karen Gilstrap, He served in the U.S. Navy and worked in construction for many years. He loved fishing, camping, reading the Bible and especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Western Indiana Electric Company Warning of Scams
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to be on guard against scam calls. The callers say the intended victim’s account is past due and needs to be paid to avoid disconnection. They ask for card information to process payment immediately over the phone. The Bloomfield-based...
Signups Underway for Labor Day King and Queen Pageant in Bicknell as well as Man and Woman of the Year
Signups are underway for the annual Bicknell Labor Day Pageant. The pageant will take place on August 24th at North Knox Primary School in Bicknell. At the pageant, they will crown Mini King and Queen as well as Queen for the pageant. Also at the event, Man and Woman of the year will be announced.
Teams Prepare for Day 4 of the 10 Year-Old Cal Ripken World Series
Both Vincennes teams are back in action this evening in the Cal Ripken 10 Year-old World Series at the Cub League complex. Both teams play tonight, with the Vincennes White team up first against Crown Point. The Vincennes Green Team continues pool play against Andrews, Texas. Both games are on the Joe Bilskie, senior– or Green– diamond.
Vincennes Community Food Pantry Seeking Volunteers
The Vincennes Community Food Pantry is currently seeking volunteers to help pack orders and work at their distribution point. Officials with the pantry say they would need help once or twice a month for one to three hours at a time. For more information, contact Janet at 812-890-5065.
Delilah Johnson, 17 months, Vincennes
Delilah Mae Johnson, 17 months, passed away on August 3, 2022. Delilah was born on February 18, 2021 and she is the daughter of Brock and Olivia (Bruggeman) Johnson. Delilah was a beautiful, smart, and sassy baby girl. She loved farm animals, Minnie Mouse, loved to smell flowers, and loved to eat blueberries. Delilah also loved rocking and reading bed time stories with her mommy, watching Blippi with her daddy, watching Wiggles with her Pop-pop, and watching birdies with her great grandma Dorothy.
Employability the Key for VCSC With New Grant
Vincennes Community Schools will receive 203-thousand dollars in employability skills grant funding. The money will be used in partnership with the group Equitable Education Solutions. The company is working with the V-C-S-C, and several other grant recipients, statewide. Two other area school corporations also received employability grant funding. The North...
SK 11th; Two Rivet Golfers Better Their Scores in Weekend Golf Invitational
South Knox placed 11th in the weekend’s Washington golf invitational. Trinity Dubbs continued her strong play, shooting a 77– placing third in the invitational itself. Bethany Williams shot a 92. Two Rivet golfers bettered their opening event scores at this weekend’s Washington Invitational. Cadence Mills had a 91,...
OTP Community Talent Showcase
The Old Town Players community theatre will be hosting the O-T-P- Follies Community Talent Showcase again tonight. The show will be at their theatre at 4th and Broadway Streets. The last Follies event happened in the late 2000’s, before being returned for this year. The event has been one for...
Road Closure Planned for State Road 48 In Jasonville
The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 48 in Jasonville is scheduled to be closed Monday for railroad work. During the closure, the railroad crossing in downtown Jasonville will be replaced. Work is expected to be completed within the week, depending on the weather. The official detour will be...
Lane Restrictions and Closures Planned Monday for SR 550 in Martin Co.
State highway officials say motorists need to be aware of upcoming lane restrictions and closures on State Road 550 between Loogootee and Lacy in Martin County for culvert replacement projects. Two lane restrictions are scheduled to take place at State Road 550 near Eastgate Avenue in Loogootee on Monday and...
Covid Surging Throughout Two State Region
More than half of the Hoosier state is in the CDC’s high community risk level for spreading COVID-19. Fifty-three counties, including Sullivan, Knox, and Gibson, are in the highest risk category on the CDC data map. There are 35 Indiana counties listed at medium risk for spreading the virus.
