Knox County, IN

WTHI

Police identify two killed in Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were killed after their car collided with a moving truck. It happened just before 7:00 A.M. on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. They say a car was headed...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man arrested outside Dugger Party Center

A call about a suspicious person led to one man being arrested for drug-related charges. On Sunday, authorities said they were called to the Dugger Party Center where a man, later identified as Shad Robling allegedly tried to conceal something in his pocket.
DUGGER, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Nancy Carrillo, 57, of Bicknell was arrested Friday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Failure to Appear. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Chad Mattingly, 40, of Washington, was arrested Friday by the WPD. He was taken into...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

One Arrested in Evansville on Drug Charge

As part of an ongoing drug operation, police in Evansville have made another arrest on West Franklin Street. They have arrested Matthew McClarney for dealing cocaine. This is part of the same operation that arrested EVSC board member Amy Ward.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after police find meth concealed in his underwear

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested early Friday morning after the driver he was with was stopped by a Bedford Police officer for a traffic violation. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Friday at 2:16 a.m. an officer was on patrol when he noticed a red car traveling south on L Street. That vehicle had no operational tail lights.
BEDFORD, IN
MyWabashValley.com

UPDATE: Names released in fatal Vigo Co. crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sheriff John Plasse announced that 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were the two people killed Sunday in a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the initial VCSO release, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A fatal crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says this happened at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. In a preliminary investigation, they say a passenger car was headed eastbound...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

One Person Transported to Hospital Following Friday Crash

An afternoon crash in Jasper sent one person to the hospital last week. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident just before 3:00 pm on Friday on US 231. The Jasper Police Department says the driver of a Mack truck ran a red light while traveling southbound on US 231. The vehicle then struck a Mercury Mountaineer.
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington Police investigating fatal accident

BLOOMINGTON – On Saturday, at 7:08 p.m. officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to the interesection of West State Road 46 and the on-ramp for southbound I-69 after a report of an accident with injuries. Upon arrival, a teal 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was located on top of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wzdm.com

Western Indiana Electric Company Warning of Scams

The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to be on guard against scam calls. The callers say the intended victim’s account is past due and needs to be paid to avoid disconnection. They ask for card information to process payment immediately over the phone. The Bloomfield-based...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Four Year Old Dies In Early Morning Accident

First responders arrived at a serious accident on Highway 66 near Lincoln Avenue in Newburgh around 4:00 this morning. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says a child and his mother were from out of town and not familiar with the area. They were staying with her boyfriend at a...
NEWBURGH, IN
ICN

Two dead in early morning Vigo County crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash near West Terre Haute in Vigo County early Sunday morning. The names of the deceased have not been released at this time, as next of kin is being notified.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police respond to Chuckles in Odon after a report of a man stabbed

ODON – Emergency medical services were called Chuckles on Elnora Street in Odon on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call a man had suffered a stab wound to the chest.. The Air Evac medical helicopter was initially called, but declined to respond due to the weather. The...
ODON, IN

