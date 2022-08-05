Study confirms that the campus safely repopulated in fall 2021. Some Boston University employees and students feared a COVID-19 outbreak might follow the return to in-person learning in fall 2021. But a new study of the University’s 33,000 students across 140,000 class meetings found that BU’s classroom mask mandate and vaccination requirements for students and employees kept the virus at bay and the community safe.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO