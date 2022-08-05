ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Steven Olikara is the aspiring dark horse in the race to unseat GOP Sen. Ron Johnson

By John Burnett
NPR
 3 days ago
The Associated Press

Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president. Trump, disclosing the search in a lengthy statement, asserted that agents had opened up a safe at his home and described their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The search intensifies the months-long probe into how classified documents ended up in...
POTUS
NPR

At CPAC, some Trump supporters aren't totally in love with the idea of a 2024 run

Former President Trump is giving closing remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas tonight. Despite his popularity, some attendees at the gathering say they're concerned that Trump's ongoing legal and political issues might make him a liability for Republicans in 2024. NPR's Ashley Lopez is in Dallas covering the event. Ashley, thanks so much for being with us.
POTUS
NPR

Democrat senators kick off weekend debate over climate, tax and health bill

Democrats could be on the brink of a major victory in Congress. Tonight, the Senate is taking up their bill that includes historic climate investments, measures to reduce drug prices and tax changes to lower the deficit. Democrats call it the Inflation Reduction Act. Republicans, though, argue the spending will make inflation worse. NPR's Deepa Shivaram is on Capitol Hill following this rare weekend session. Hi there.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Presidents' speeches announcing the death of an enemy can reveal a lot, experts say

President Biden announced that the U.S. killed a top al-Qaida figure in Kabul. Aside from the political and foreign policy implications, experts say such speeches can reveal a lot more about a leader. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Last week President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri...
POTUS
NPR

Senate pulls an all-nighter to negotiate Inflation Reduction Act

And while you were sleeping... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Senators voting in the affirmative - Barrasso, Blackburn, Blunt, Boozman... SELYUKH: ...Bleary-eyed senators and congressional staff worked through the night and the early morning... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: My motion would simply prohibit the IRS...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Sen. Schumer talks on what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Americans

And right now we're going to take stock of this weekend's big news in the Senate, which passed a massive package of climate, tax and health care measures known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was a culmination of more than a year of negotiations and Democratic infighting - history-making legislation. We are joined now by NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell, who's been following all of this. Hey, Kelsey.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

President Biden again tests negative for COVID, ends isolation

President Biden has left the White House for the first time since July 20, ending a second COVID isolation period in that time. He arrived in Rehoboth Beach, Del., where the first family has a home. Biden tested negative Sunday for a second consecutive day, White House physician Dr. Kevin...
POTUS
NPR

Biden was in eastern Kentucky, touring damage after floods killed at least 37

President Biden toured flood damage in eastern Kentucky earlier today. It has been more than a week since flash floods cascaded through many mountain communities in the region, killing at least 37 people. More are still missing. Cleanup will take months, and many worry the region will never be the same. The president said Kentucky can count on federal support.
KENTUCKY STATE
NPR

Kenya's pro-pot presidential candidate

Kenya is electing a new president on Tuesday. And one of the four candidates is promising to transform the country by legalizing marijuana, hanging corrupt politicians and exporting hyena testicles. His long-shot campaign is rife with comedy, but it might also signal a different kind of politics in the country. NPR's Eyder Peralta reports.
ELECTIONS
NPR

Trump says his Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI

All right. The FBI has carried out a raid at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The former president announced the news himself this evening. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas joins us now with more. Hi, Ryan. RYAN LUCAS, BYLINE: Hi there. CHANG: OK. So this news - it's...
POTUS
NPR

Blinken tells African countries they needn't pick a side as U.S. competes with China

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says African states shouldn't have to pick a side in great power rivalries, though the U.S. is competing with Russia and China for influence. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a trip to Africa. He's telling countries that the U.S. doesn't want them to feel squeezed by geopolitics. The U.S. is in a struggle for influence on the continent with China and, to some extent, Russia. But Blinken says he looks to African countries as equal partners. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
WORLD

