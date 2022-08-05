Forecast: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Showers and thunderstorms started to fire up across the region as we passed the lunch hour. Those storms will continue to track towards the coast through the afternoon into the evening.

We may see a few cells again today that could have the potential of being strong to severe. If this set up plays out like yesterday, we can expect the heavy parts of the storms to end along the coast in the mid evening hours from 7-9 PM with a few showers lingering through 10PM.

Overnight we will see clouds clear out and lows drop down to the mid to upper 70s.

As you are planning out your weekend, we will see storms develop into the afternoon, models are hinting at a more shallow sea breeze meaning storms could develop closer to the coast before pushing out to the Gulf.

Otherwise highs on Saturday climb to the mid 90s.