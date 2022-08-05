1 killed after Lexus drives off I-95, crashes into tree in North Miami-Dade, troopers say

One person was killed Friday after a driver in a Lexus sedan lost control of his car, drove off Interstate 95 and crashed into a tree in North Miami-Dade, troopers said.

The fatal crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in the area of Northwest 125th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver lost control of his car after swerving to avoid debris that was on the road. TV reports showed a flipped car off the highway.

A passenger inside the car, a man, died from his injuries, troopers said. The Lexus driver was not injured.

A stretch of the interstate was closed for the investigation, with gridlocked traffic being forced to exit at Northwest 119th Street, which leads to the North Miami and Miami Shores areas. The lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m.

Detectives are investigating the crash.