ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami, FL

1 killed after Lexus drives off I-95, crashes into tree in North Miami-Dade, troopers say

By Michelle Marchante
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ytwsm_0h5o8MCx00

One person was killed Friday after a driver in a Lexus sedan lost control of his car, drove off Interstate 95 and crashed into a tree in North Miami-Dade, troopers said.

The fatal crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in the area of Northwest 125th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver lost control of his car after swerving to avoid debris that was on the road. TV reports showed a flipped car off the highway.

A passenger inside the car, a man, died from his injuries, troopers said. The Lexus driver was not injured.

A stretch of the interstate was closed for the investigation, with gridlocked traffic being forced to exit at Northwest 119th Street, which leads to the North Miami and Miami Shores areas. The lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m.

Detectives are investigating the crash.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Sanitation worker struck by police cruiser in Pompano Beach dies

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive involving a police officer in Pompano Beach has turned deadly. Fifty-nine-year-old Pedro Lugo-Bello, a sanitation worker, died Monday from his injuries after being hit by a police cruiser. The incident happened near North Ocean Drive back in July. Lugo-Bello was doing sanitation work...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in Wynwood: Police

Police are investigating an early morning crash in Wynwood that sent one woman to the hospital and has officers looking for the hit-and-run driver involved. Miami Police said the crash took place just before 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Northwest 1st Avenue and 23rd Street. Officers arrived after...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Woman arrested after fire erupts at townhome in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman has been arrested following a large fire that occurred Friday at a row of townhomes in southwest Miami-Dade. The fire was reported just before 11:40 a.m. Friday at 27102 SW 127th Ave. The townhomes are part of a complex located north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base and east of Florida’s Turnpike.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
North Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Miami Shores, FL
North Miami, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
City
North Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami-dade County, FL
Accidents
NBC Miami

16-Year-Old Hospitalized After Shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade that left one teenager hospitalized early Monday morning. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 1 a.m. in the 10600 block of Southwest 171st Street, when officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert call in the area. Officers found a 16-year-old...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexus#Interstate 95#Traffic Accident#Northwest 119th Street
WSVN-TV

MDPD officer hospitalized after police-involved crash in North Miami; 7News source says driver in custody

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An on-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was taken to the hospital after, police said, the officer was involved in a crash in North Miami. North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 125th Street and Fifth Avenue, just before 2:45 p.m., Saturday.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WSVN-TV

Power lines likely sparked Miami Gardens tree fire that injured 1

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Power lines likely caused a serious spark in Miami Gardens, leaving one person injured. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a tree fire in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 159th Street, Saturday morning. 7News cameras captured several MDFR and Florida Power and Light...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

2 would-be robbers shot after targeting man in Miami, police say

MIAMI – A 24-year-old man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a shooting that left his accomplice dead, authorities said. Pedro Nasario, of Miami, was taken into custody Saturday on a second-degree murder charge. According to his arrest report, City of Miami police officers were called to...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman found dead in Tamarac canal

A woman’s body was found floating in a Tamarac canal Sunday, and authorities are trying to determine what happened. A Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said a call came in after 9 a.m. about a body in a canal near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place, which is in the Mainlands development. The Sheriff’s Dive Team pulled the body from the water. Homicide detectives are investigating, the ...
TAMARAC, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy