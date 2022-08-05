ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Deputy among 4 shot in Norfolk incident, Council to re-evaluate downtown establishments

By Courtney Ingalls, Jane Alvarez-Wertz, Lauryn Moss
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago
Norfolk to crack down on nightclub violence after shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- A nightclub shooting that wounded four people appears to be the last straw for officials in Norfolk. The Virginian-Pilot reports that city officials say they will ask businesses from nightclubs to coffee shops to explain why they deserve the "privilege" of operating in the city's entertainment district.
