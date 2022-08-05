Deputy among 4 shot in Norfolk incident, Council to re-evaluate downtown establishments

Read on www.wavy.com
Norfolk suspect in Plume Street quadruple shooting appears in court
Court documents reveal the suspect of Friday morning's quadruple shooting in Downtown Norfolk was kicked out of the Legacy Lounge before the shooting outside.
Off-duty Norfolk officer charged with voluntary manslaughter appears in court
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Off-duty Norfolk officer charged with voluntary manslaughter …. Norfolk woman in limbo with local dealership after …. East Beach neighbors banding together to catch carjacking …. Denise Dowes, veteran actor with local ties, fighting …. Organization removing abandoned boats on Lynnhaven …. Lawsuit reveals...
Norfolk to crack down on nightclub violence after shooting
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- A nightclub shooting that wounded four people appears to be the last straw for officials in Norfolk. The Virginian-Pilot reports that city officials say they will ask businesses from nightclubs to coffee shops to explain why they deserve the "privilege" of operating in the city's entertainment district.
Man charged in shooting on Towne Point Road in Portsmouth
33-year-old Antonio Marurice Holley Jr. was arrested on August 6 and was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting in commission of a felony.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake
A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
Police: Man brandished pistol at firefighters responding to call in Virginia Beach
Police are now looking for a man they say brandished a pistol on firefighters responding to a call in Virginia Beach over the weekend.
Driver in Norfolk cited for extreme speeding
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Slow down! The Virginia State Police is reminding drivers once again to slow down. This past weekend, a trooper ticketed a speeder in the Norfolk area. That person was going 152 miles per hour in an area with a 55 mph speed limit. Police say...
Second juvenile arrested in connection to June Virginia Beach homicide
A 17-year-old female has been arrested on July 29 and charged with accessory after the fact-murder and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Man shot on Campostella Road in Norfolk
According to police, officers responded to the shooting around 7:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of Campostella Road.
East Beach neighbors banding together to catch carjacking suspects
Norfolk Police are investigating a carjacking that happened Monday morning in the East Beach area.
Chesapeake police pursuit moves into North Carolina
Police said officers started the pursuit around 10 a.m. at the intersection of S. Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive after they spotted a stolen vehicle.
Man in motorized wheelchair injured in Newport News crash
Newport News Police responded to a crash scene Monday morning involving a truck, a van, a car, a motorcycle and a motorized wheelchair.
Police investigating shooting on Alexander Street in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 4:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Alexander Street.
Message to incarcerated teens: “Think B4U Move!”
Members of a local mentoring program are gearing up to start playing chess, again, with incarcerated teens.
20-year-old Chesapeake man killed in Isle of Wight crash
The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. in the Carrsville area of Isle of Wight, state police confirmed.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting another man in Churchland part of Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was arrested by the Portsmouth Police Department Saturday for allegedly shooting another man in the Churchland part of the city in June. Maurice Holley Jr., 33, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting in the commission of a felony.
Man dies after shooting in Hampton on Seldendale Drive
Around 3:30 p.m., police received a call about a shooting that just occurred in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive.
Two people shot on St. Mihiel Ave. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were shot at the intersection of St. Mihiel Ave. and Shoop Ave. early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say they received a call for the double shooting just before 2 a.m. The conditions of the two victims was not immediately available. We are working...
Teen gets 10 years for shooting, wounding 2 at high school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) -- A teen has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for shooting and wounding two fellow students at a Virginia high school. The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that the judge in Newport News handed down a punishment that will include time in a juvenile detention center as well as state prison.
Hampton Police Division: Man dies after shooting near Langley Square
HAMPTON, Va. — A person was shot and killed in Hampton Sunday afternoon. According to a Hampton dispatcher, this shooting was reported at 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive, near Langley Square. The victim, an adult male, died at the scene, according to the dispatcher. Later...
