ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio man who robbed mail-carriers at gunpoint gets over 6 years in prison

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cleveland.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peakofohio.com

Construction worker charged with assault at local school

A Columbus man was arrested after he assaulted a co-worker Friday morning around 8 o'clock. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called out to Benjamin Logan Middle School regarding an assault. Authorities spoke with the victim and he stated he was a part of a construction crew assigned...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WSAZ

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting investigation

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting early Friday morning. The Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office says Sammy Vongsouthy was arrested in Franklin County, Ohio. According to witnesses, Vongsouthy fired multiple shots, two of them hitting the victim. That...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ross County couple charged in kidnapping

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are charged with kidnapping after allegedly holding a woman against her will, then leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit Saturday in Ross County. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday at approximately 2:15 p.m., deputies responded to a call near State Route 772 and Potts Hill […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Child, 3, nearly drowns in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A three-year-old child is hospitalized Sunday night after nearly drowning in a home pool in southeast Columbus. According to Columbus police, medics responded to a call at 8:15 p.m. Police said the child was found in a pool of a home on Mouzon Drive. The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Firearms#Robbery#District Court#Postal Service#Hemingway Court
10TV

Man shot at east Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Arrest made in the Friday murder of a Vinton County man

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Murder charges have been filed against a Franklin County man who officials say was involved in a homicide. According to authorities, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call during the early morning hours of Friday regarding a shooting in the New Plymouth area of Vinton County. Reports say deputies arrived on the scene and found a man with several gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, where he was later pronounced dead.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cwcolumbus.com

Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Columbus. Officials say a male, adult victim was self-transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he later died. Police received the call about a shooting in the area around 2:45 p.m. The shooting occurred near Frebis Avenue...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fairfield Co. Sheriff identifies 5 juveniles involved in windshield shattering spree

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating several reports of vehicle damage in Violet Township. Between July 28 and August 1, the sheriff's office said it received six reports from drivers who said their windshield was shattered after an oncoming car threw what was believed to be pop cans and water bottles at their vehicle.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
sunny95.com

Police arrest suspect in June slaying

COLUMBUS – Police have arrested a suspect in the June murder of a man who was killed on the West Side but found on the other side of town. Officers spotted Richard Schoonover in the area of Alkire and Demorest Roads on the Southwest Side and took him into custody on Thursday, Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Columbus police Homicide unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Ashville Woman Killed Walking on I-270 in Franklin County

Franklin County – A woman who was struck and killed has been identified as a 50-year-old Ashville Woman. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin states that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of the lanes of I-270 East between the exits for I-71 and U.S. 23 at about 5 a.m on Monday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy