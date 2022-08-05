Ohio man who robbed mail-carriers at gunpoint gets over 6 years in prison

Read on www.cleveland.com
Three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint to steal firearms
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna Police are looking for three men who allegedly held a resident at gunpoint to steal multiple firearms. According to police, the three suspects went to a house on the 400 block of Barwood Avenue on Aug. 3 just before 1:20 p.m. to supposedly purchase a gun that was shown to […]
'I defended myself': Victim of east Columbus shootout shares what saved his life
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man who ended up exchanging gunfire with a group of suspected thieves said he didn’t have long before he decided to try and stop them. “I didn't have enough time to think about it really, as soon as I saw the barrel of a gun pointed at me, I defended myself,” the victim, who asked to remain anonymous for his safety, said.
peakofohio.com
Construction worker charged with assault at local school
A Columbus man was arrested after he assaulted a co-worker Friday morning around 8 o'clock. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called out to Benjamin Logan Middle School regarding an assault. Authorities spoke with the victim and he stated he was a part of a construction crew assigned...
Man accused of stealing bags, personal items at Zoombezi Bay
POWELL, Ohio — The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of multiple thefts at Zoombezi Bay. The incident happened on July 28 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. at Zoombezi Bay, according to a tweet from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office. The suspect is accused...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing vehicle in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two people who stole a car on the south side. Officers say the two suspects stole a car from a 50-year-old woman on Greenlawn Avenue on July 19, 2022. One of the suspects was seen on footage...
WSAZ
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting investigation
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting early Friday morning. The Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office says Sammy Vongsouthy was arrested in Franklin County, Ohio. According to witnesses, Vongsouthy fired multiple shots, two of them hitting the victim. That...
Ross County couple charged in kidnapping
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are charged with kidnapping after allegedly holding a woman against her will, then leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit Saturday in Ross County. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday at approximately 2:15 p.m., deputies responded to a call near State Route 772 and Potts Hill […]
Child, 3, nearly drowns in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A three-year-old child is hospitalized Sunday night after nearly drowning in a home pool in southeast Columbus. According to Columbus police, medics responded to a call at 8:15 p.m. Police said the child was found in a pool of a home on Mouzon Drive. The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s […]
Man shot at east Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
Police: Suspect injured after attempting to break into car in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for multiple suspects accused of attempting to break into a vehicle and exchanging gunfire with a man Sunday afternoon. Columbus Police Sgt. Collins Kane said officers received calls of shots fired in the 200 block of South 21st Street...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Arrest made in the Friday murder of a Vinton County man
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Murder charges have been filed against a Franklin County man who officials say was involved in a homicide. According to authorities, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call during the early morning hours of Friday regarding a shooting in the New Plymouth area of Vinton County. Reports say deputies arrived on the scene and found a man with several gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police in Columbus Searching for Cigarette Thief
COLUMBUS, OH – Columbus police are continuing their cold case investigation into the theft of...
cwcolumbus.com
Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Columbus. Officials say a male, adult victim was self-transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he later died. Police received the call about a shooting in the area around 2:45 p.m. The shooting occurred near Frebis Avenue...
Ohio man who hid in box from US marshals gets multiple years in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cincinnati man who hid in a wooden box to evade law enforcement was sentenced to prison Thursday for illegally owning firearms. A federal judge sentenced William J. Dishman, 40, to five years in prison for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon and violating his supervised release, according to U.S. […]
Video shows moment stolen truck crashed into Columbus camera store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Surveillance video sent to NBC4 captured the moment a stolen truck was used by a burglar as a battering ram Friday morning to get into a Columbus camera store. The video shows the utility truck, which investigators say was stolen from BBR Utility Contractors, going through the front entrance of Midwest […]
Police look for answers in 2021 shooting death of 28-year-old woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help to find a possible suspect in the shooting death of Amber Calloway, 28, in west Columbus last year. On July 27, 2021, officers were called to the 700 block of Doulton Court close to 9:45 p.m. where they found Calloway suffering from […]
myfox28columbus.com
Fairfield Co. Sheriff identifies 5 juveniles involved in windshield shattering spree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating several reports of vehicle damage in Violet Township. Between July 28 and August 1, the sheriff's office said it received six reports from drivers who said their windshield was shattered after an oncoming car threw what was believed to be pop cans and water bottles at their vehicle.
sunny95.com
Police arrest suspect in June slaying
COLUMBUS – Police have arrested a suspect in the June murder of a man who was killed on the West Side but found on the other side of town. Officers spotted Richard Schoonover in the area of Alkire and Demorest Roads on the Southwest Side and took him into custody on Thursday, Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Columbus police Homicide unit said.
Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
sciotopost.com
Ashville Woman Killed Walking on I-270 in Franklin County
Franklin County – A woman who was struck and killed has been identified as a 50-year-old Ashville Woman. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin states that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of the lanes of I-270 East between the exits for I-71 and U.S. 23 at about 5 a.m on Monday.
