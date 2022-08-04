Read on www.streetinsider.com
Related
UPDATE: Guggenheim Upgrades First Solar (FSLR) to Buy
Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osha upgraded First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Neutral
Northland Capital Markets Downgrades Casa Sytems, Inc. (CASA) to Market Perform
Northland Capital Markets analyst Tim Savageaux downgraded Casa Sytems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) from Outperform to Market Perform with a price
Barrington Research Upgrades PowerFleet (PWFL) to Outperform
Barrington Research upgraded PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) from Market
UPDATE: BofA Securities Upgrades 8x8 (EGHT) to Buy
BofA Securities analyst Michael Funk upgraded 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) from Neutral
UPDATE: CLSA Starts Li Auto (LI) at Buy (1)
CLSA analyst Aaron Li initiates coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI)
Western Digital (WDC) Downgraded as Guidance 'Well Below Expectations' - Benchmark
On the back of its earnings release last week, Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares have been downgraded to Hold from
Stifel Downgrades Avalara (AVLR) to Hold
Stifel analyst Brad Reback downgraded Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $93.50 (from $95.00).The
Dawson James Downgrades Mesoblast Limited (MESO) to Neutral
Dawson James analyst Jason Kolbert downgraded Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Corteva (CTVA) Tailwinds Converging - JPMorgan
Agricultural chemical and seed company Corteva's (NYSE: CTVA) shares were moved from Neutral to Overweight by JPMorgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas
UPDATE: Telsey Downgrades Leslie's (LESL) to Market Perform
Telsey analyst Dana Telsey downgraded Leslie's (NASDAQ: LESL) from Outperform to
JPMorgan Downgrades Grab Holdings Inc. (GRAB) to Neutral
JPMorgan analyst Ranjan Sharma downgraded Grab Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAB) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $3.80
Wedbush Downgrades Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (BHVN) to Neutral
Wedbush analyst Laura Chico downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (NYSE: BHVN) from
UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Elevation Oncology (ELEV) to Neutral
JPMorgan analyst Anupam Rama downgraded Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ: ELEV) from Overweight
Block Inc. (SQ) PT Lowered to $125 at Mizuho Securities
Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev
Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (PBH:CN) (PRBZF) PT Lowered to Cdn$112 at RBC Capital
RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan lowered
GO Acquisition Corp (GOACU) to Redeem Public Shares
GO Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE: GOAC, GOAC.U, GOAC.WS), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it will redeem
LSB Industries (LXU) Announces Increase to Stock Repurchase Authorization to Up to $100M
LSB Industries, Inc. ("LSB" or "the Company"), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase
Vista Equity Partners to Take Avalara (AVLR) Private in an $8.4 Billion Deal
Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners announced today a deal to take a tax compliance cloud company Avalara (NYSE: AVLR)
Palantir (PLTR) Stock Tumbles 15% on Soft Outlook, Citi Sees Many Negatives
Shares of Palantir (NYSE PLTR) are down about 13% at the market open after the software company offered lukewarm revenue
Citi Downgrades Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) to Neutral
Citi analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg downgraded Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) from Buy
