ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Community members remember the massacre at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin

By Sandhya Dirks
wuga.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wuga.org

Comments / 0

Related
wuga.org

New Program Provides Financial Aid to some Georgians Pursuing Careers in Health Care

Some Georgians pursuing careers in health care will be getting additional financial help through a program announced Monday by Governor Brian Kemp. The Certified Nursing Assistant Pilot Program will spend $843,000 to help 500 current Dual-Enrollment high school students across Georgia achieve a Nurse Aid Technical College Certificate. Half of those students will also have the chance to earn an additional Geriatric Care Technical College Certificate.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy