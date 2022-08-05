Community members remember the massacre at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin

Read on www.wuga.org
New Program Provides Financial Aid to some Georgians Pursuing Careers in Health Care
Some Georgians pursuing careers in health care will be getting additional financial help through a program announced Monday by Governor Brian Kemp. The Certified Nursing Assistant Pilot Program will spend $843,000 to help 500 current Dual-Enrollment high school students across Georgia achieve a Nurse Aid Technical College Certificate. Half of those students will also have the chance to earn an additional Geriatric Care Technical College Certificate.
