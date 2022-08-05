ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Ben Frazier travels to the United Nations; Compost Jax; Jacksonville NAACP; The Move

wjct.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on news.wjct.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjct.org

Florida closes land deal to preserve Pumpkin Hill Creek

The state has closed on the purchase of 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Jacksonville, protecting its rare species from development and increasing recreational opportunities on the First Coast. The Black Hammock Island site contains archeological evidence of human history dating back 4,000 years, the state Department of Environmental...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

New $75 million JEA headquarters slated for completion in mid-October

Construction of JEA's new headquarters in downtown Jacksonville is expected to be completed in mid-October, utility company officials said. The seven-story office tower and 640-space parking garage are at 225 Pearl St. N., a few blocks away from JEA's longtime headquarters at 21 W. Church St. The main building and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Historic Swisher estate goes on the market for $5.75 million

It could be said that Jacksonville is a city built on the aroma of industry. The syrupy scent of Coca-Cola, emanating from the company’s former bottling plant at 14th and Market streets. The essence of roasted coffee floating from the Maxwell House facility, still perking on Bay Street. The tang of tobacco issuing out of the Swisher International cigar factory.
wjct.org

Health care considerations for returning to school

In today’s episode of "What’s Health Got to Do with It?" we discussed the biggest health care issues facing students returning to the classroom or the college campus. Our experts weighed in on physical, mental, sexual and dietary health care considerations with their best tips for making informed decisions for your students.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Jacksonville, FL
Society
City
Switzerland, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
City
Geneva, FL
Local
Florida Government
wjct.org

Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy