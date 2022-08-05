Read on hutchpost.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Surge win series finale Sunday in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX- The Wind Surge defeated the San Antonio Missions 2-1 in extra innings on Sunday night as the Surge won their fourth straight and took four out of six in San Antonio. The Missions tied the game in the bottom of the ninth behind an RBI pinch-hit single...
Wind Surge win Saturday in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX- The Wind Surge defeated the San Antonio Missions 5-1 on Saturday night as Wichita scored three runs in the first inning to coast to their third straight win and remain in first place. The Surge struck first as they scored three runs in the first inning from...
Surge shuts out San Antonio Friday
San Antonio, TX- The Wind Surge defeated the San Antonio Missions 1-0 for the second straight game on Friday Night thanks to a strong start on the mound from Simeon Woods Richardson as the Surge remain in first place. The Surge broke the tie in the top of the ninth...
CDC: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. Another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn't have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses, according to The Wichita Eagle. At least four people were hospitalized afterward.
Gas discount event Monday in Wichita
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who drowned in Nebraska lake
NANCE COUNTY, Nebraska-Authorities have identified a Kansas man who drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday Nance County Sheriffs deputies and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported...
Hutchinson time capsule ceremony is Aug. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Residents who wish to have an item placed in the Hutchinson sesquicentennial time capsule have until Tuesday afternoon to do so. Items can be dropped off at the Reno County Museum Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Aug. 15 has been proclaimed to be Hutchinson...
150 Years: Looking back through The Decades
Hutchinson and Reno County will celebrate 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon over the next 15 days from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of...
Kansas man killed pushing lawnmower across street
WICHITA—A Kansas man died in a pedestrian accident just after 10p.m. Friday in Wichita. An SUV driven by a 62-year-old woman was northbound in the 5800 Block of South Broadway and struck 52-year-old Theodore Nance of Wichita who was pushing a lawn mower, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Investigators...
Police: Mortar shell started grass fire at Kansas park
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Authorities are investigating vandalism at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland N, in Wichita. Just after 12:30a.m. Wednesday, a black car drove through the park and a passenger in the vehicle threw a mortar shell out the window starting a grass fire on the west side of the park, according to a social media report Wichita Parks and Recreation.
Police investigate Kan. motorcycle drive-by shooting
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive by shooting and asking the public for help with information. At approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 23, police responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur in Wichita for a vandalism report, according to Officer Trevor Macy. A caller reported hearing noises at about 5a.m. that morning, and woke to find a bullet hole in their home.
Man wounded in Kansas officer-involved shooting
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Just after 9a.m. Sunday police responded to a domestic violence with a weapon call in the 400 block of W 45th Street North in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. A 911...
Emancipation celebration kicks off Friday evening in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Emancipation Celebration kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday in Hutchinson. Lots of activities are planned including the special dedication ceremony for a plaque honoring Chester I. Lewis. The dedication will take place at the Chester I. Lewis Plaza at 12 E. 1st starting at 6 p.m. Also on Friday night will be the 3-point shootout along Washington near Avenue A, a jazz concert in Avenue A Park and a teen dance at the encampment building at the Kansas State Fairgrounds.
Hutch to look at water rights situation closely with additional use in mind
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce CEO Debra Teufel understands that the City of Hutchinson's water resource is something that is being looked at more closely now in light of the needs in Yoder Water District 101, but while that topic is open is a good time to do the studying that it would take to figure out if getting water to a potential new industrial park south of South Hutchinson is feasible or not.
AMBUCS continuing civic tradition in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — AMBUCS began life back in 1922 as American Business Clubs, a membership organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities. The local Hutchinson AMBUCS chapter continues that tradition by raising money for mobility tricycles called Amtryke. "We've been in business here in Hutchinson for the last 41...
Summer meal numbers strong in Haven and Nickerson school districts
NICKERSON, Kan. — Both Nickerson USD 309 and Haven USD 312 recently completed their summer meal programs. Both saw strong numbers again this year. In USD 309, the district served 10,782 breakfasts and 11,402 lunches for a total of 22,184 meals. In Haven USD 312 — 15,630 breakfasts and 15,530 lunches were serviced. That is a decline from last year, but Food Service Director Sheree Jones says the summer program was two weeks shorter this year.
Lewis Plaza dedication held Friday evening in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Emancipation Celebration kicked off Friday evening with a special dedication of a plaque honoring Chester I. Lewis. The plaque was presented during a special ceremony at the plaza named in his honor. In attendance was Brenda Davis, the daughter of Chester I. Lewis who talked about what it means to have the plaza named in her fathers honor.
Official bond election resolution coming Monday night in Newton USD 373
NEWTON, Kan. — The official resolution to set a bond election for Lindley Hall and Santa Fe school in Newton will happen Monday night at the USD 373 Board of Education meeting. The board heard July 25 from Representatives from DLR, Gravity Works, and McCownGordon during their meeting to...
Bicyclist killed in traffic accident Thursday night in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 46-year-old Hutchinson man riding a bicycle was killed when he hit an SUV at 10th and Severance in Hutchinson Thursday night. According to Hutchinson Police Capt. Michael Collins, the accident happened just before 8:15 p.m. when the SUV, driven by 56-year-old Laurie Hinderliter, was southbound on Severance and collided with Heath Volkman on his bicycle in the 10th and Severance intersection.
Cosmosphere recognized by Tripadvisor
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Cosmosphere has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner for being in the top 10% of attractions worldwide. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. Cosmosphere stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to visitors.
