Mader: Stigma and staffing are challenges for Horizons
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There are lots of challenges for Horizons Mental Health Center as it continues growth into a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, but two are at the top of new CEO Vicki Mader's mind. "There is still a stigma out there," Mader said. "People are scared to...
Hutch to look at water rights situation closely with additional use in mind
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce CEO Debra Teufel understands that the City of Hutchinson's water resource is something that is being looked at more closely now in light of the needs in Yoder Water District 101, but while that topic is open is a good time to do the studying that it would take to figure out if getting water to a potential new industrial park south of South Hutchinson is feasible or not.
308 board to consider additional money for transportation Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson USD 308 Board of Education will consider providing additional resources to its special education school transportation vendor at its meeting on Monday. On the agenda is an increase to the contract with Durham School Services of 6.1%, or a cost of $20,323 to the...
Election audit prompts narrow hand count in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager is dealing with a hand recount of only the advance walk-in ballots from Tuesday's primary election, as a random audit of 11 precincts on Friday found discrepancies in numbers related to the Republican State Treasurer's race. The election day...
Reno Co. Commission to look over budget spreadsheet
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners will once again look over the 2023 budget as they wrestle with how to get the budget closer to a revenue neutral rate without hurting the bottom line when it comes to services. At the July 26 meeting, the commission requested a spreadsheet...
Hershberger hopes State Board can look at alternatives in curriculum
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After winning Tuesday's Republican primary for the State Board of Education in District 7, Dennis Hershberger believes there are changes that need to be made in K-12 curriculum. "Some of these things seem to be driven by some kind of elite group or whatever that are...
Hutchinson time capsule ceremony is Aug. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Residents who wish to have an item placed in the Hutchinson sesquicentennial time capsule have until Tuesday afternoon to do so. Items can be dropped off at the Reno County Museum Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Aug. 15 has been proclaimed to be Hutchinson...
150 Years: Looking back through The Decades
Hutchinson and Reno County will celebrate 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon over the next 15 days from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of...
Law enforcement training center graduates DARE officers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Eighteen new D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officers graduated Friday from the D.A.R.E. Officer Training (DOT) at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC). The program is an intensive two-week course designed using current educational philosophies and principles that enhance the transfer of decision-making and critical thinking skills.
Hutchinson Landmarks Commission will not meet Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The regularly scheduled Hutchinson Landmarks Commission meeting for Thursday, August 11, 2022, has been cancelled due to a lack of agenda items. If needed, the next Landmarks Commission meeting will be at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022, at City Hall. If you have questions, you may contact the Planning Department at (620) 694-2639.
Female Wichita firefighter files EEOC complaint against the city for retaliation
A female Wichita firefighter has filed a claim with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the city for retaliation. The firefighter, Tatyana Fuller, has worked with the department for 11 years. She filed the claim after she reported to supervisors that the female locker room was being broken into...
CDC: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. Another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn't have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses, according to The Wichita Eagle. At least four people were hospitalized afterward.
Official bond election resolution coming Monday night in Newton USD 373
NEWTON, Kan. — The official resolution to set a bond election for Lindley Hall and Santa Fe school in Newton will happen Monday night at the USD 373 Board of Education meeting. The board heard July 25 from Representatives from DLR, Gravity Works, and McCownGordon during their meeting to...
Reno Co. Commission to discuss fire mitigation grant
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners will look over a grant proposal they hope can be used in wildfire mitigation during Tuesday’s regular meeting. In May, commissioners approved Reno County Emergency Management to submit a letter of intent to the Kansas Division of Emergency Management (KDEM) for wildfire mitigation funding. The letter of intent was required before the total funding amount was known or the application period was open. The county now has an opportunity to receive more than $1.3 million worth of grant funding with the county’s share adding another $323,000 for a total of over $1.6 million.
Summer meal numbers strong in Haven and Nickerson school districts
NICKERSON, Kan. — Both Nickerson USD 309 and Haven USD 312 recently completed their summer meal programs. Both saw strong numbers again this year. In USD 309, the district served 10,782 breakfasts and 11,402 lunches for a total of 22,184 meals. In Haven USD 312 — 15,630 breakfasts and 15,530 lunches were serviced. That is a decline from last year, but Food Service Director Sheree Jones says the summer program was two weeks shorter this year.
Buhler City Council to hold budget hearing Tuesday
BUHLER, Kan. — The Buhler City Council will hold a special session to conduct a public hearing on the 2023 fiscal year budget Tuesday evening. That will be followed by discussion and then action on the budget. The city will hit the revenue neutral rate after making some cuts to expenditures, including deferring some usual street maintenance.
Community prepares for homecoming of Ava and Amy Jones
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. City’s punishment called into question concerning inappropriate texts from WPD officers. New developments come concerning text messages sent by some Wichita police officers. A little more than 3 months after tornado, Prairie Creek Elementary School ready for...
AMBUCS continuing civic tradition in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — AMBUCS began life back in 1922 as American Business Clubs, a membership organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities. The local Hutchinson AMBUCS chapter continues that tradition by raising money for mobility tricycles called Amtryke. "We've been in business here in Hutchinson for the last 41...
File: Virtual school can help students succeed individually
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tracey File with the Central State Academy Virtual School notes that virtual education isn't for everyone, but it can help a lot of students succeed. "We are asynchronous and that works very well for us," File said. "Sometimes, if I get a parent calling in, especially of an elementary student who wants some bigger classroom involvement, that's not how we operate."
KS woman left dog locked in hot car during Sedgwick County Zoo visit, sheriff says
Zoo staff notified the sheriff’s office, which called the fire department to unlock the vehicle and rescue the Boston terrier, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. The dog is still in specialty boarding.
