HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners will look over a grant proposal they hope can be used in wildfire mitigation during Tuesday’s regular meeting. In May, commissioners approved Reno County Emergency Management to submit a letter of intent to the Kansas Division of Emergency Management (KDEM) for wildfire mitigation funding. The letter of intent was required before the total funding amount was known or the application period was open. The county now has an opportunity to receive more than $1.3 million worth of grant funding with the county’s share adding another $323,000 for a total of over $1.6 million.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO