Loud cars fuel neighborhood annoyance: Olmsted Township Police Blotter

Read on www.cleveland.com
Related
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Driver in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus was charged Monday with murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. She could face 90 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges. Linton, a 37-year-old traveling nurse from Houston, Texas, made her first court appearance Monday after being released from a hospital over the weekend. Linton, who appeared in a wheelchair, didn’t enter a plea and her arraignment was continued to October. She was ordered held without bail pending a bail hearing next week.
Missing: W￼oman with intellectual disability last seen in Compton
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 30-year-old woman with an intellectual disability and who suffers seizures who was last seen in Compton. Aug. 1 in the 1500 block of West 152nd Street, near Compton/Woodley Airport, according to Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Off-duty Monterey Park police officer shot dead in Downey
An off-duty Monterey Park police officer was shot and killed in Downey Monday. The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard, near the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway, and the victim was found unresponsive in the seat of his car, according to Downey police. Downey...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0