Charlotte, NC

911 call reporting gunfire leads police to body in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says

By Mark Price
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlMNC_0h5o1f6X00

A report of gunshots heard in the middle of the night led police officers to a body in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim was identified as Ontario Shukur Redfern, 25, CMPD reported.

The report was made around 2 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, in the 8900 block of Avebury Drive, CMPD said in a news release. The area is home to an apartment community near the intersection of East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Old Concord Road.

Officers found someone with a gunshot wound, and Medic ambulance personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective,” CMPD says.

Tips can be offered anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

