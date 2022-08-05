Read on www.wnky.com
Related
Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
wnky.com
Warren RECC and local companies launch supply caravan to Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over the weekend, the Warren RECC and other local companies sent multiple supply trucks to Eastern Kentucky to help with flood relief. The trucks were full of all kinds of supplies, from water bottles to generators and gas cans. Fruit of the Loom even donated articles of clothing.
The Daily South
Jennifer Garner Brings Aid to Eastern Kentucky During Tour Of Flood-Ravaged Communities
Jennifer Garner paused work on a movie over the weekend to help the rural eastern Kentucky communities devastated by recent flash floods. The actress, who is a trustee with a charity organization called Save the Children, joined Today correspondent Cynthia McFadden for a tour of an elementary school in Perry County that was declared a "total loss."
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – JULY 15-25, 2022
AUGUST 5, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,JULY 15, 2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,JULY 25, 2022, (11 DAYS); AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden says infrastructure law will help Kentucky recover from flooding
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday traveled to Kentucky to tour the devastation wrought by torrential flooding that killed dozens of people and said last year's bipartisan infrastructure law will help the state "come back better." Biden gave a speech to Kentucky residents impacted by the flooding...
wymt.com
KSP Harlan announces new Post Commander
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police welcomed a new Post Commander at Post 10 in Harlan on Monday. Captain Danny Caudill, a Harlan native, is a 15-year veteran with Kentucky State Police. He began his career with KSP in 2007 as part of the Cadet Class 86. In his...
Lexington organizations saving eastern Kentucky horses
In the midst of chaos, an eastern Kentucky woman wanted to do right by her horses to ensure they get the proper care while she focuses on rebuilding.
wdrb.com
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
lakercountry.com
Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week underway
Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week this week by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the consumers. This year’s Farmers’ Markets Week salutes the 170 farmers’ markets in 112 Kentucky counties. In those 170 markets,...
NBC News
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky
Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kentuckytoday.com
Knott Central football player falls ill, dies after helping with flood cleanup
JEFF, Ky. (KT) - A Knott Central High School football player is being remembered for his kindness to others and love for Jesus after a tragic turn. Aaron “Mick” Crawford was helping victims of the southeastern Kentucky flooding for three days last week when he became ill. He passed away Friday at UK Hospital, four days after becoming sick, according to his mother, Ronda Crawford.
whvoradio.com
Kentucky Seeing New Type Of Worm
Many people enjoy piddling around their property for the simple pleasures it provides by being outdoors and working with plants and the soil. It’s not unusual to encounter different types of insects and worms, mostly earthworms. Worms, in general, are typically not dangerous to humans. However, a new worm showing up in Kentucky called the hammerhead worm does pose a threat to humans because of a toxin it has on its skin. Jonathan Larson, an entomologist at the University of Kentucky explains.
wnky.com
Weldon Tennis Tournament held in Bowling Green over the weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Weldon Tennis Tournament was held at Michael Buchanon Park over the weekend, here in Bowling Green. This was the 94th year the tournament has been played and Bowling Green’s Jack Lancaster was the singles winner. Lancaster and Zach White won doubles, beating Jose...
wchstv.com
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
Abandoned mines and poor oversight worsened Kentucky flooding, attorneys say
As eastern Kentuckians continue to search for missing loved ones, muck out their homes and prepare for more rain, they are beginning to ask who could be at fault for this past week's deadly flooding and whether it was a natural disaster or one caused by the coal mines that have drastically reshaped and scarred the landscape.
Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]
Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
wymt.com
The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the floodwaters poured through Eastern Kentucky, it was not long before boots were on the ground to help the people of the region reclaim and rebuild the places they call home. But before the restorations came the rescues, during which some of the “boots on the ground” were actually hundreds of feet in the air.
Comments / 0