China summons Canadian diplomat over G7 statement on Taiwan

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Friday that it summoned Beijing-based Canadian diplomat Jim Nickel over Canada's participation in a statement issued by the foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations.

This is the latest in a string of diplomatic complaints made by Beijing after the G7 called on China on Wednesday to resolve tension around the Taiwan Strait in a peaceful manner.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng summoned Nickel on Thursday and urged Canada to "immediately correct its mistakes" on the issue of Taiwan or "bear all consequences", according to the Chinese foreign ministry statement published on Friday.

Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

POUND AND MIGHTY USA
3d ago

The CCP (THE LITTLE BOAT PEOPLE🎎🇨🇳) always talk a big game but don't intimidate anyone, especially the MIGHTY UNITED STATES 🇺🇲 🗽

R. Nelson
2d ago

Beijing "summoned" Canadian embassy ? I woulda put him on hold, or tell him I'd mosey on over after I finished whittling out a new pair of chopsticks 🥢.

Minion's Sidekick
2d ago

It isn't unnoticed that China is upset at demands that the Taiwan issue be settled peacefully.

Reuters

Reuters

