High Interest Rates, Low Supply Become a Door Slammed Shut for Some Area Home Purchasers

He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall Flights
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know Exist
General Recreation Keeps Playgrounds Healthy with These Helpful Products
The COVID-19 virus and other health threats like Monkeypox are still making headlines and keeping the focus on healthy playgrounds for children and adults alike. General Recreation, Inc. in Newtown Square continues to offer several tools to keep everyone healthy. These tools to keep children and caregivers healthy, including “Play...
1,800 Fall Flights Cut at Philly Airport by American Airlines
Image via Philadelphia International Airport. Labor shortages have forced American Airlines to cut more than 1,800 domestic flights in September and October at Philadelphia International Airport, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Copy of TD Bank and Capital One Expanding in Center City to Recruit New Top Talent
The growing prevalence of remote work has left many companies unsure how to utilize their former office spaces, with numerous corporations finding their buildings much more empty. But for TD Bank and Capital One, see an opportunity. Per The Philadelphia Inquirer, both of these top banks are making moves to...
Global Real Estate Company Acquires Wayne Property for $57 Million
Conshohocken real estate firm Maguire Hayden has sold 466 Devon Park Drive in Wayne to Hines, a global real estate company headquartered in Houston, for $57 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 155,200-square-foot building was once owned by Merck. The pharmaceutical giant sold it to Maguire...
Entrepreneurs: Take Advantage of These Free SCORE Workshops in September
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE workshops and webinars in September. An in-person SCORE workshop takes place Sept. 1, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chester County Library, on how to start and operate a small business. You have come to the right place if...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Amish-Built Colonial in Media
A lovely Amish-built showcase colonial home with four bedrooms and two full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Media. This fully upgraded and updated beautiful Amish Colonial is dramatically situated on 2.72 gorgeous acres on a quiet cul-de-sac that is within walking distance of Ridley Creek Park and Tyler Arboretum. It offers highly-coveted privacy and stunning views from every window.
Amazon cancels plans to build facility in NJ
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a "last mile" delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
Collar-County Calling: Revised Early Sept. Timeline will Usher in Area Code 835 Sooner Than Expected
Philadelphia’s collar counties are getting the newly-minted area code 835 sooner than expected. Cell phone fingers may have to acclimate to the new digits in pockets of the region on Sept. 2. Erin McCarthy connected with the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission previously voted...
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
Phoenixville’s CCWMG — Renowned for Retainer-Based Financial Planning — Welcomes New Managing Director
Derek Dobin.Image via Creative Capital Wealth Management Group. Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, which employs a retainer-based planning model that is making waves in the industry, is currently in growth mode.
Fortune: Highest Concentration of Remote Jobs is in Big Cities
Do you want your next job to be one where you can work from home? Then as contradictory as it might sound, you might want to move to a major city like New York, Los Angeles or stay right here in Philadelphia.
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in Pennsylvania
All signs point to a major discount supermarket chain opening another store location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. According to a recent post on the James Balliet Property Group's business Facebook page, Aldi has leased space for another new store in Pennsylvania.
‘We’re Here to Ensure Prosperity’: Citadel Credit Union Launches Business Banking
Image via Citadel Credit Union. Citadel Credit Union has officially launched its new Business Banking division — complete with a full suite of products, a new team, and the kickoff of a multichannel marketing campaign entitled “Better Business Banking Has Arrived.”
The Foundation for Delaware County Helps with Chester Waterfront Project
Artist rendering of a revamped public waterfront park connecting the community to the Delaware River.Image via Riverfront Alliance of Delaware County. The Foundation for Delaware County has awarded a multi-year grant to The Riverfront Alliance of Delaware County charged with the development of the Delaware County waterfront.
Delaware County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids, and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
Dunkin’ Scholarship to Cardinal O’Hara Student Aids in Her Education Finances
Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students in the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Del. The goal is simple: to ease the financial burden, even in small...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
trentondaily.com
E-ZPass Refund: Why You May be Owed Money
You might want to check your E-ZPass statement to see if you have been overcharged for $9 instead of the usual $1.25. Some drivers of passenger vehicles may have been overcharged if they used the right E-ZPass-only Lane at the Trenton-Morrisville (on Route 1) Toll Bridge’s toll plaza between February and early of July.
