ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

High Interest Rates, Low Supply Become a Door Slammed Shut for Some Area Home Purchasers

By Dan Weckerly
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on delco.today

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

Global Real Estate Company Acquires Wayne Property for $57 Million

Conshohocken real estate firm Maguire Hayden has sold 466 Devon Park Drive in Wayne to Hines, a global real estate company headquartered in Houston, for $57 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 155,200-square-foot building was once owned by Merck. The pharmaceutical giant sold it to Maguire...
WAYNE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Philadelphia, PA
Real Estate
City
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Philadelphia, PA
Business
DELCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Amish-Built Colonial in Media

A lovely Amish-built showcase colonial home with four bedrooms and two full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Media. This fully upgraded and updated beautiful Amish Colonial is dramatically situated on 2.72 gorgeous acres on a quiet cul-de-sac that is within walking distance of Ridley Creek Park and Tyler Arboretum. It offers highly-coveted privacy and stunning views from every window.
MEDIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Amazon cancels plans to build facility in NJ

An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a "last mile" delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Housing Market#Mortgage#Housing Affordability#Business Industry#Linus Business#Philadelphia Magazine#Suburban Jungle Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
94.5 PST

This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ

For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
BURLINGTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

E-ZPass Refund: Why You May be Owed Money

You might want to check your E-ZPass statement to see if you have been overcharged for $9 instead of the usual $1.25. Some drivers of passenger vehicles may have been overcharged if they used the right E-ZPass-only Lane at the Trenton-Morrisville (on Route 1) Toll Bridge’s toll plaza between February and early of July.
TRENTON, NJ
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy