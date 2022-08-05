These Are The Three Most Expensive Homes Now For Sale In Martinsville and Henry County, Virginia – Mike Swanson

Read on wallstreetwindow.com
Local Brick Company Celebrates 100 Years In Rockingham County, North Carolina
Pine Hall Brick Company is a 4th generation family owned business that servers both local and global consumers. Wentworth, NC (August 5, 2022) – One of America’s oldest manufacturers of clay brick pavers celebrated 100 years at their Madison, North Carolina location on August 5, 2022. Pine Hall Brick Company is responsible for the hundreds of thousands of bricks used across the country over the last century. With only a handful of locations, Rockingham County has been home to one of the Pine Hall Brick manufacturing plants since 1936.
Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security
( freebird7977/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is considered very tax-friendly for retirees. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are not taxed in Virginia. Other types of retirement income, such as pension income and retirement account withdrawals, are deductible for up to $12,000 for seniors.
Building a business the Dewberry Way
Opening a business on Friday the 13th in a soft real estate market may seem ominous to most, but that's just what Sidney O. Dewberry and his partner, Jim Nealon, did in April 1956. Dewberry and Nealon purchased the engineering division of M.T. Broyhill & Sons after being employed by...
WSLS
Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
WSLS
Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem
SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
Axton 3rd Annual Heads Of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” This Saturday Near Martinsville, Virginia
This Saturday, August 6, 2022, the 3rd annual Heads of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” will be held in Axton, Virginia at the Smith River Sports Complex right outside of Martinsville, Virginia from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST. This event is brought to You By Heads Of State Entertainment, Sponsored by Rucci Forged and Monster Energy Drink. They will be bringing The BIGGEST Event yet to come to Martinsville, Henry County.
WSLS
Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Back-to-Back initiative and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal for Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This is in reference to a resolution the board considered that would combine Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School under one principal for the coming 2022-2023 school year.
WSLS
Crash causes delays on I-81 South in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. As of 3:35 p.m., the only closure that remains is the southbound right shoulder of I-81 near mile marker 138. Traffic is backed up for about two miles, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY. A crash has closed I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to...
NRVNews
Cox, Jerry Wayne
Jerry Wayne Cox, 71, more affectionately known as ‘Buddy’ by his family, of Christiansburg, VA, passed away on August 5, 2022. He was born to the late John W. Cox and his surviving mother, Mareinda Cox. Besides his father, Jerry is preceded in death by his sister Barbara Sutphin and his brother Van Douglas Cox.
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) -Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. That’s what people stopping by said as they read a notice on the door saying the restaurant would not be reopening for business. A sign on the door Friday said that...
wfxrtv.com
Police seek thieves connected with car break-ins in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Christiansburg Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a person connected with several car thefts on Friday morning. Police say it happened in the early morning on Friday, Aug. 5 when several parked cars outside of multiple gyms and fitnesses centers were broken into in the Town of Christiansburg.
wfxrtv.com
Log truck overturns, closes Route 43 in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Monday motorists may need to seek an alternate route because an incident involving a log truck is currently blocking Route 43 near the Bedford town limits. According to the Bedford Fire Department, crews were alerted shortly after 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 about...
Making a difference: 67-year-old becomes Bedford Co. volunteer firefighter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — With firefighter shortages emerging in Bedford County, one man decided he wanted to get involved in the action, regardless of his age. Rusty Mansel recently received his “Firefighter 1” course completion certificate at the age of 67 from the Virginia Department of Fire Programs and the Virginia Fire Services Board, […]
Two fishermen, pet rescued in Danville after boat loses power
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders saved two people — and one pet — in Danville Sunday morning after a boat lost power near Angler’s Park. At approximately 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, the Danville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to Angler’s Park at 450 Northside Drive for reports of a boat drifting […]
wfirnews.com
Costly fire resulting from accident yesterday
On Sunday, August 7 at 3:34 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched for reports of a motor vehicle accident and structure fire on the 3700 block of Peters Creek Rd. First arriving units found a commercial building fully involved with heavy smoke and flames. Due to the size of the fire, only a defensive fire attack was performed. The occupants of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
chathamstartribune.com
Dozens of youth enjoy an epic river experience for first time
The Dan River Basin Association provided more than 50 youth from Danville and Pittsylvania and Caswell counties with an epic river experience at Abreu-Grogan Park on the Dan River. DRBA offered two, one-day events in June and July. During the events, youth rotated through stations learning about the river, paddling and water safety. The events were funded by a grant through the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region.
wfxrtv.com
Annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention returning to Galax Monday
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The 86th annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention kicks off on Monday in Galax for fiddle lovers of all ages. The six-day event runs from Monday, Aug. 8 through Saturday, Aug. 13 at Felts Park along S. Main Street. Event organizers say there are $20,000 in cash prizes in addition to trophies and ribbons for contestants.
wfxrtv.com
Lightning strikes two Bedford Co. homes, displaces one family
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two separate Bedford County homes — located just a mile apart — were struck by lightning Saturday, leaving one family displaced, according to Boonsboro Fire Chief Lewis Lichford. At approximately 5:21 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue says...
