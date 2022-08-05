Plans for nearly 3 dozen wind turbines scrapped in Madison County

(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports there were three arrests last week. Friday night, 54-year-old Shelli Lin Madisen, of Mount Pleasant, WI., was arrested on the I-80 westbound Exit 93 off-ramp. She was taken into custody by Stuart Police for OWI/1st offense, following a car-vs-semi accident. When the Stuart Police Officer arrived on the scene at around 9:56-p.m., he saw a 2009 Nissan Cube facing the wrong way on the eastbound off-ramp, and that the vehicle had apparently struck a semi truck head-on. The semi was exiting the Interstate. Madisen tested .355% on the breath/alcohol test (more than 3-times the legal limit). She admitted to having been drinking, and failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. She later tested .280% for intoxication at the Adair County Jail. Shelli Madisen was being held in the Adair County Jail on a $1,000 cash or surety bond.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO