Plans for nearly 3 dozen wind turbines scrapped in Madison County

Cass County Supervisors meeting agenda for 8/9/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors will hold a regular, weekly meeting beginning at 9-a.m. Tuesday, August 9th, in their Boardroom at the Courthouse in Atlantic. Here’s the agenda for their session (WTA= When Time Allows):. 9:00 Call meeting to order. Approve Agenda. Approve Prior...
Iowa company to pay $500,000 settlement after whistleblower complaint
(Radio Iowa) – Federal officials say a southwest Iowa manufacturer has agreed to pay a half a million dollar settlement after a whistleblower claimed the company failed to properly test parts it made for military contractors. W-D-C Acquisitions in Creston, known by its trade name Wellman Dynamics, makes aluminum and magnesium metal castings. A news release from the U.S. Justice Department says Wellman Dynamics parts have been used in the military’s Apache, Osprey and Black Hawk helicopters.
Non-injury accident in Creston, Friday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department reports no one was injured when two vehicles collided Friday afternoon, on the city’s southwest side. Authorities say a 2018 Mazda SUV driven by 63-year-old Michelle Irene Link-Grey, of Winterset, was traveling north of Bureau Street at around 1:50-p.m., when her vehicle struck a 2007 Chevy SUV driven by 38-year-old Kerri Jo Howard, of Creston, as she was traveling east on Lake Avenue. Bureau and Lake is an uncontrolled intersection.
No Parking Update During AtlanticFest
(Atlantic, Iowa) – AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held this Saturday, August 13th rain or shine and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce is asking for the public’s cooperation with street closures. Chamber Programs Director Kelsey Beschorner says Chestnut Street, along with several side streets and city parking lots, will be closed for parking beginning at 5 AM this Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 for AtlanticFest activities. The Chamber asks residents to have their vehicles removed from the following areas or the vehicle will be towed at the owners’ expense.
SE Iowa Fabrication Company Executive Charged for Fraud and Failing to Pay Over $440,000 in Employment Taxes
Des Moines, IA – The U-S Attorney’s Office reports a man from Keswick, Iowa, made his initial appearance Friday in federal court in Des Moines, to face tax and bank fraud charges. Thomas Sieren, age 59, is charged in a 24-count indictment returned on July 19, 2022. According...
Several arrests reported in Creston
[7:05-a.m. News] (Creston, Iowa) -The Creston Police Department reports numerous recent arrests:. Friday afternoon, Brandon Scott Lawrence, of Diagonal, was arrested on a Union County warrant for the charge of Failure to Appear, on the original charge of Controlled Substance 3rd, a Class D Felony. He is currently being held in the Union County Jail for $5,000 cash only bond.
[UPDATE] ISP: An Earlham man died, an Exira man and 1 other was injured in multi-vehicle crashes on I-80 Friday morning
(Dallas County, Iowa) – One person died and two others were were injured during two separate, multi-vehicle accidents Friday morning on Interstate 80 eastbound, in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol reports the first crash that happened at around 6:45-a.m., two-miles east of Des Soto, resulted in the death of 27-year-old Ryan Hougham, of Earlham. He was wearing his seat belt, but died from his injuries at Mercy Hospital, in Des Moines.
Atlantic native trains U.S. Navy Future Warfighters
GREAT LAKES, Ill. – Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors. At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), this obligation falls upon hard-charging Navy professionals who train and mentor the Navy’s future warfighters. Petty...
Adair County Sheriff’s report, 8/7/22
(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports there were three arrests last week. Friday night, 54-year-old Shelli Lin Madisen, of Mount Pleasant, WI., was arrested on the I-80 westbound Exit 93 off-ramp. She was taken into custody by Stuart Police for OWI/1st offense, following a car-vs-semi accident. When the Stuart Police Officer arrived on the scene at around 9:56-p.m., he saw a 2009 Nissan Cube facing the wrong way on the eastbound off-ramp, and that the vehicle had apparently struck a semi truck head-on. The semi was exiting the Interstate. Madisen tested .355% on the breath/alcohol test (more than 3-times the legal limit). She admitted to having been drinking, and failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. She later tested .280% for intoxication at the Adair County Jail. Shelli Madisen was being held in the Adair County Jail on a $1,000 cash or surety bond.
