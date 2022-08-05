Man wanted on murder warrant dead after east Toledo shooting Friday morning; death ruled homicide

Read on www.wtol.com
Christine Zaborski
3d ago
THIS is So very sad. ! prayers to his loved ones. This madness has got to STOP. ! Killing our own human being. . For what ?
Reply
4
David May
3d ago
He killed someone so they came back on him ... smh now the other family looses two members of the family we gotta start thinking before we act ...
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
Two people shot in Toledo over the weekend, injuries non-fatal
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot over the weekend in Toledo. Both received non-life threatening injuries. On Friday, Aug. 5, police responded to a "ShotSpotter" alert, a device used to detect gunshots and alert police of a potential crime if witnesses or victims are not able to or fail to call authorities. Crews found a man in the 1000 block of Pinewood in downtown Toledo.
13abc.com
Man hospitalized in shooting on Lagrange Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. According to TPD records, officers responded to a call for a person shot in the 3300 block of Lagrange just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday. They found a 43-year-old man lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his hip region, the report said.
13abc.com
Man convicted in Toledo nightclub shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was convicted for his role in a Toledo nightclub shooting that killed a 26-year-old man. Court documents show a jury found Darryl Lathan II guilty of murder and felonious assault charges with firearm specifications on Friday. Lathan was charged in the shooting at Spotlight Lounge that killed Armonte Rodger in May 2021.
sent-trib.com
Toledo woman arrested for menacing after alleged BG incident
A Toledo woman was arrested for menacing after she allegedly made threats. The Bowling Green Police Division took a report Friday at 10:29 p.m. from a woman who said she had been threatened. She also said the same woman had bit her neck and punched her in the face earlier in the week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bgindependentmedia.org
Toledo woman charged with menacing after allegedly making threats
A Toledo woman was arrested for menacing Friday around 10:30 p.m., after she reportedly threatened to harm two other women. Whitney Austin, 35, was taken to Wood County Jail. Bowling Green Police received a report that Austin had threatened two other women at a domestic violence shelter, where they were all staying. One of the women reported that Austin had bit her neck and punched her face earlier last week.
13abc.com
Man sentenced to life in prison in decades-old Toledo murder, rape
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was convicted of multiple rapes and a murder in Toledo was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. According to the prosecutor, Kenneth Marshall, of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 130 years. Marshall was...
Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for role in deadly pursuit that killed Bluffton officer Dominic Francis
MEDINA, Ohio — A Medina County judge sentenced Dante Tate to 24 months in prison for his role in the deadly pursuit that killed Bluffton officer Dominic Francis earlier this year. Last month, the 19-year-old Tate entered a pair of guilty pleas in Medina County Common Pleas Court related...
whbc.com
Judge Finds Man Guilty, Accused of Running Phony Funeral Business
TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man accused of running phony funeral home businesses in four Ohio cities including Akron was found guilty by a judge in Toledo last week. He’s guilty of ‘impersonating a funeral director’. Shawnte Hardin will be sentenced later this...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ohio man guilty of running unlicensed funeral homes
A man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio has been convicted on dozens of felony charges. Shawnte Hardin maintained his innocence after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty Friday on 31 counts, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year, Hardin, who was acquitted on […]
13abc.com
Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A 27-year-old Wauseon man is now wanted for the murder of a child. Police are looking for Devon Harris. He’s facing charges of murder and felonious assault. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday. According to a statement from Wauseon police, officers responded to...
Man handcuffed, hospitalized on scene of east Toledo standoff Saturday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An older man was handcuffed and put on a stretcher at the scene of a standoff in the 600 block of Clark Street in east Toledo Saturday afternoon. The man was loaded into an ambulance by the Toledo Fire Department. The standoff began before 4 p.m....
Toledo Police Chief George Kral to retire in January
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department will soon be looking for its next police chief. Chief George Kral announced his retirement Monday on his Twitter account. He will remain in his role until Jan. 9, 2023. Kral began his career with Toledo police in 1990. He worked in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video shows incident that led to sergeant’s arrest: I-Team
A former deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has been federally indicted with a count of deprivation of rights.
13abc.com
Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigating a body found in the ditch on the 1700 block of N. Rymers Rd. A person alerted authorities to a potential deceased body about a mile west of Camp Perry shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The Sheriff said...
huroninsider.com
Family arrested following fight at baseball park
SANDUSKY – A couple and their two children were arrested Tuesday evening following a fight at the AMVETS Baseball Park. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police were called to the park for a report of a large fight. When police arrived, according to the report, they saw a large group of people heading to their vehicles and another group of several shirtless men who were yelling at each another and had aggressive postures. The park manager told police that the shirtless men were causing the fight, the report states.
Toledo man indicted for crash that killed passenger, trapped a woman in duplex
A Toledo man was indicted Wednesday for a crash that killed his passenger and damaged a Toledo duplex in October. Lee Moore, 27, was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of failure to comply. Toledo police say they were attempting to stop Moore’s vehicle on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One woman killed in two-car crash on Airport Hwy. in Swanton Twp.
SWANTON, Ohio — One woman was killed Friday night in a two-car crash on Airport Highway in Swanton Township nearby the intersection with Turtle Creek Circle. Patience Chaney, 40, of Lorain, Ohio, was pronounced dead on the scene following a head-on collision. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
12-year-old found hog tied in Northwood hotel room; Parents arrested
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A Wood County couple is in jail and facing charges after hog-tying a child for over nine hours. Jason and Tabetha Sosnowicz were arrested July 22 at the Baymont hotel on Oregon Road in Northwood. According to court documents, police received a call stating a child may have been tied up in one of the rooms.
Man hit by car in downtown Toledo Friday night on life support, family says
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hit nearby the downtown Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority hub on North Huron Street Friday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. According to the family of the victim, the man is on life support in the ICU. The family said the driver hit the man while he was on a night walk with his daughter and a couple of other friends.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 8