Speak For Taiwan Or Lose Moral Authority To Speak Out About Human Rights, Says Pelosi — As Japan's PM Agrees To Work Jointly For Taiwan Strait

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday in Tokyo said that China would not isolate Taiwan by preventing U.S. officials from traveling there as Japanese PM Fumio Kishida agreed to work jointly to ensure peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

What Happened: Pelosi, who is on the final leg of her Asia tour, met Japanese Prime Minister Kishida for breakfast a day after five of nine Chinese ballistic missiles fell within Japan's exclusive economic zone, the Associated Press reported.

Kishida said Japan protested to China, saying the missiles “threatened Japan’s national security and the lives of the Japanese people, which we strongly condemn.”

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan angered Xi Jinping’s government, which claims sovereignty over the self-ruled democratic island.

She said that the Chinese government has tried to isolate Taiwan including, most recently, by preventing the self-governing island from joining the World Health Organization.

Pelosi added her trip to Taiwan was not intended to change the status quo for the island but to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait.

"The fact is, I have said it again and again, if we do not speak out for human rights in China because of commercial interests, we lose all moral authority to speak out about human rights any place in the world," she said.

"China has some contradictions — some progress in terms of lifting people up, some horrible things happening in terms of the Uyghurs. In fact, it's been labeled a genocide,” she added.

