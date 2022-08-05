Back to School: Ohio’s tax-free weekend underway for school supplies and clothing

DAYTON — Ohio’s tax-free weekend is now underway for residents looking to start their back to school shopping.

The tax-free weekend goes on now until Sunday night at 11:59 p.m., which gives you a few days to get your back to school shopping done either in store or online with that tax free tag.

News Center 7′s Dontre Drexelius says not everything is covered.

Items including handbags, jewelry, cosmetics, and sports equipment are not covered.

However, instructional items, school supplies, and clothing items are covered which means you could save money.

Here’s a breakdown on what you can save:

Each piece of clothing that’s $75 or less and school supplies less than $20 are tax-free.

There will be no taxes on instructional materials under $20

No limit on how much you can spend as long as each item is under the price cap.

Drexelius says tax free weekend also applies to online shopping but shipping costs are up to the buyer.

When it comes to coupons, buy one get ones and quantity limits are up to the retailer.

