East Allen County Schools superintendent talks changes at the district this year

WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent talks district changes, school safety
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the four districts in Allen County get ready to head back to the classroom, WANE 15 sat down with the superintendents to look ahead to the new year. Fort Wayne Community Schools‘ superintendent Mark Daniel, Ph.D., became the district’s 15th superintendent in 2020....
WANE-TV
Crossing guards needed as Fort Wayne goes back to school
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne is hiring crossing guards to usher Fort Wayne Community Schools students to and from school. The city said Monday it has 7 open crossing guard positions. They are for:. E. State/Laverne. Tyler/W.State. Cornell Circle/Radial Ln. Fairfield/Sherwood. 1000/1001 E. Cook...
WANE-TV
Important changes for bus riders at Fort Wayne Community Schools
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Renee Dawson paused for a moment when she was asked where she will be on Wednesday morning, her first school day as the new Director of Transportation for Fort Wayne Community Schools. “Everywhere,” she decided. “All around town, on the phone,” she continued....
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne’s United Front racial healing expands to youth
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s widely-embraced United Front Initiative will expand with the launch of United Front Youth. A kickoff event was held Monday at the Parkview Mirro Center with Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz, Ph.D., described by the city as an “expert on issues of race, culturally responsive education, and diversity.”
fortwaynesnbc.com
Free school meals for all are ending; how is it affecting parents?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Students are heading back-to-school this week, which means parents will need to prepare lunch money after the federal government’s program providing free meals to every child is ending. The program began in March 2020 when Congress authorized the U.S. Department of...
abc57.com
Railroad closures at College Avenue and County Road 31 crossing in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The railroad crossings at College Avenue and County Road 31 will be closed starting Monday. The closure will allow Norfolk Southern to work on the tracks. Expect the closure to last approximately one to three days.
wfft.com
City of Fort Wayne announces multi-million dollar development near Fourth and Calhoun Streets
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne and its Community Development Division announced a private investment near the intersection of Fourth and Calhoun Streets. More Brewing Company plans to invest $6 million to build a two-story, 16,000 square-foot restaurant and brewery. City officials said this would be...
Lessons from a Departed Council Member
While the late Dr. John N. Crawford may not have been well known around the state, he was one of the most respected and consequential public servants in the Fort Wayne area over the past 30 years. And we can all learn lessons from how he lived his life. His sudden death from a heart […] The post Lessons from a Departed Council Member appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne health clinic receives $65K in ARPA funds
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne health clinic was one of 31 community health centers across Indiana to receive a share of nearly $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds through the Department of Health and Human Services. The goal of the ARPA is to advance health...
WANE-TV
Three Rivers Festival board already looking forward
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Three Rivers Festival may be well over, but its board is already looking toward next year. The board met on Monday night at 5:30 p.m. to discuss how the festival went and how they are proceeding to make sure next year is an improvement.
WANE-TV
More new single family homes planned for northwest Allen County
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — More than 200 new homes are slated to be built in Northwest Allen County, meaning more agricultural land will disappear. Beaumont, a new 165-lot development on 190 acres along Carroll Road, proposed by local developer Ric Zehr, is the latest of Zehr’s announcements, according to documents released Friday by the Allen County Plan Commission. Another smaller 29-acre subdivision, Broad Acres Extended, is planned for 53 lots, bringing the proposed new home total to 218 “estate” homes.
FWCS hosts block party with backpack giveaway
Fort Wayne Community Schools celebrated their return to class with the annual Back-to-School Block Party on Saturday.
WANE-TV
Over 700 book bags up for grabs at back to school event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over 700 backpacks are being given away Monday night in a drive-thru event at Lawton Park. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Victim Assistance program once again organized the free event, with the help of donations from local organizations. Families can check off a...
WANE-TV
New brewery planned for Fort Wayne riverfront
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne announced Monday afternoon More Brewing Company will be building a new location near the intersection of Calhoun Street and E. Fourth Street. More Brewing Company, which has two locations in the Chicago area and a third on the way,...
WANE-TV
Former Harvester employee remembers ‘The Scout’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Harvester Homecoming Festival returned Saturday to the Summit City. The festival celebrated the history of Harvester and Navistar in the city of Fort Wayne. An off-road vehicle called “The Scout” was featured during the event. The event also honored former employees...
WANE-TV
Solfest moves to new location this year, will benefit Fox Island County park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Solfest, an event that usually happens at Fox Island County Park, will be held at Parkview Field in 2022. This move comes after the derecho that hit the area in June knocked over more than 1,000 trees in the park. Organizers of Solfest joined...
New fun center opens on southwest side of Fort Wayne
A ping pong play center has moved and reopened a new center on the southwest side of town in Fort Wayne.
aroundfortwayne.com
ACDH weekly COVID-19 update – 8/5/2022
The weekly COVID-19 update from the Allen County Department of Health, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana:. Fort Wayne, Indiana (August 5, 2022) – The Allen County Department of Health reported one death and 906 positive cases of COVID-19 this week (Saturday, July 30 to today), with 382 confirmed PCR cases and 524 probable antigen cases. These bring totals to 112,219 cases and 1,172 deaths, as of today.
WANE-TV
EnVogue, G-Money perform at McMillen Park for community celebration
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne had the chance to honor and encourage fathers Saturday at the annual Community Celebration and Fatherhood Initiative. The Fort Wayne Commission on African American Males hosted the event at the McMillen Park Community Center. The event started at noon and ended at...
WANE-TV
Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County
CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
