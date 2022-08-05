ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets' Mekhi Becton sustains potentially serious knee injury

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is expected to miss time due to a knee injury he sustained in the team's latest training camp session. Becton sustained the injury Monday at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J. Jets coach Robert Saleh said after the practice the knee would be "just fine," but Becton would undergo an MRI scan.
