Southold Votes To Go Ahead with Housing Fund Referendum; Riverhead Declines

Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.8.22
• We’re expecting mostly sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 89 degrees but heat index values as high as 97, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and a southwest wind 10 to 15 miles per hour. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 77 and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 90 and heat index values as high as 98, with a southwest wind 11 to 13 miles per hour. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 84 and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
27east.com
Police Looking For Help Identifying Body Of Man That Washed Up In Sag Harbor Cove
Southampton Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man found dead on the shoreline of Sag Harbor Cove. Police were called at approximately 11:43 a.m. on Monday,... more. Individuals hosted a “Gala In Your Garden” on Saturday to benefit Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. ... by Staff...
longisland.com
Wyandanch Resident Honored For Life of Community Service
Velina Ann Marshall was born in Panama and moved to the United States in the 1960’s. Not long after coming to America, she and her family settled in Wyandanch, where she eventually spent 20 years working for Estee Lauder. During her time in the community, Marshall was heavily involved...
Opinion: Urge Town Board to Vote NO to Excessive Affordable Housing Fees
I write today to sound an alarm about an affordable housing measure up for Town Board vote at our August 16th meeting at 7pm, to which I will be voting a resounding no. This resolution proposes to quadruple administrative fees paid to the Town’s Community Development Agency (CDA) by the owners or tenants of affordable units upon their resale or re-lease.
LIRR: Service changes to New Hyde Park, Merillon Avenue stations
The Long Island Rail Road says major changes started this week to eastbound service at New Hyde Park and Merillon Avenue due to work on the platforms as part of the Third Track project.
northforker.com
The Map: We all scream for ice cream on the North Fork
Whether crafted with local produce straight from the farm or a no-fail classic soft-serve complete with sprinkles, the North Fork has no shortage of delectable ice cream to help you cool off on a hot day. Ice cream crawl, anyone?. Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe. Don’t leave Riverhead without a stop...
longisland.com
Oyster Bay Calls For Restaurants to Recycle Clam and Oyster Shells
Conservationists say that strategically placing used oyster and clam shells into the waterways around Long Island is a good way to help restore the shellfish population. This is important because oysters, for example, remove pollutants from the water. Like little living motors, an individual oyster is able to filter 50 gallons of water every single day.
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin Shafiroff
New York philanthropist and author Jean Shafiroff, and her husband, vice chairman of wealth management and investment banking firm Stifel, Martin Shafiroff, hosted the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kickoff at their beautiful Southampton home on Friday night (7/29),
Stage 1 water emergency declared in parts of Suffolk County
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Water Authority had declared a stage one water emergency.Water restrictions had been put in place in parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties within the last week.READ MORE: Long Island officials say water conservation is "absolutely imperative" with high temperatures and scarce rainfallThis latest emergency declaration applies to the towns of Southampton, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island.In part, this means residents must stop using all irrigation systems between midnight and 7 a.m. and stop all non-essential water use.The goal is to ensure there is enough water for emergency needs.For more information, click here.
fox5ny.com
Long Island officials sounding alarm over deer overpopulation problem
LONG ISLAND - The town of Southold is taking steps to address an increase in the number of deer that has caused an equally large tick problem. "It’s the largest public health crisis we have in Southold with no close second," said Supervisor Scott Russell with Southold Town. Officials...
NBC New York
Goose Gets Stuck in Long Island AC Unit for 2 Days in Failed Bid to Beat Heat
It's so oppressive out there, even the geese can't stand it. One actually tried to infiltrate a Long Island home through the air conditioning well over the weekend, Suffolk County cops say. The bird got stuck for two days but a trained officer eventually managed to pull it out. It...
longisland.com
LI Contractors’ Association, Assemblyman Solages Release Study on Safety Improvements on Southern State Parkway
The Long Island Contractors’ Association (LICA) and New York State Assembly Member Michaelle Solages (D – Valley Stream) released a report today on the use of Public-Private Partnerships (P3s) in U.S. highway and bridge construction, with a possible application for the Southern State Parkway on Long Island. The...
TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of Aug. 4, 2022
The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ Target on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack called the police on July 24 to report that a man allegedly stole assorted Hanes T-shirts and a Norelco electric razor valued at $180. ■ Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack...
300-year-old 'Richardson Home' in Plandome Manor demolished
A piece of Long Island history dating back to the 18th century has been demolished.
News 12
Southampton police: Man found dead on coastline of Sag Harbor Cove
A man was found dead on the shoreline of Sag Harbor Cove Monday, according to Southampton police. The Southampton Town Police Communicatons Division received a call for a male deceased at around 11:43 a.m. Patrol units, detective units and bay constables responded to the area and found the man on...
Herald Community Newspapers
Cops: Ex Rockville Centre restaurant owner murders girlfriend
A former Rockville Centre restaurateur was arrested last week and charged with the July 30 shooting death of his girlfriend, authorities said. Nassau County police captured the suspect, identified as Mark E. Small, 55, of Elmont, after a car struck him along the Long Island Expressway as he was chasing after a small dog, which he took from the victim’s apartment, according to published reports.
Body Found In Sag Harbor Cove, Police Say
Police are asking for help identifying a man whose body was found in a Long Island cove after police received a 911 call. The incident took place in Sag Harbor around 11:45 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8. According to Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Police, the caller reported a man...
Long Island woman ticketed after trying to own pet goose
Among the craziest pets people have tried to own, a goose has got to top the list.
yonkerstimes.com
Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster
The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
longisland.com
Twenty Six Mosquito Samples Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Suffolk County
Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott announced today that twenty six mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. The samples, all Culex pipiens-restuans, were collected 7/27 from Dix Hills (1), Melville (1) Copiague (1), Lindenhurst (2), West Babylon (7) Nesconset (1), West Islip (2), Islip (1),Port Jeff Sta (1), Setauket (1), Selden (3), Holtsville (2) and Aquebogue (3).
