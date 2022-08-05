ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southold, NY

Southold Votes To Go Ahead with Housing Fund Referendum; Riverhead Declines

By Beth Young
eastendbeacon.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.eastendbeacon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.8.22

• We’re expecting mostly sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 89 degrees but heat index values as high as 97, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and a southwest wind 10 to 15 miles per hour. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 77 and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 90 and heat index values as high as 98, with a southwest wind 11 to 13 miles per hour. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 84 and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Wyandanch Resident Honored For Life of Community Service

Velina Ann Marshall was born in Panama and moved to the United States in the 1960’s. Not long after coming to America, she and her family settled in Wyandanch, where she eventually spent 20 years working for Estee Lauder. During her time in the community, Marshall was heavily involved...
WYANDANCH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mattituck, NY
City
East Hampton, NY
City
Greenport, NY
Riverhead, NY
Government
Southold, NY
Government
City
Southold, NY
City
Riverhead, NY
Riverhead, NY
Business
City
Southampton, NY
Riverhead, NY
Real Estate
northforker.com

The Map: We all scream for ice cream on the North Fork

Whether crafted with local produce straight from the farm or a no-fail classic soft-serve complete with sprinkles, the North Fork has no shortage of delectable ice cream to help you cool off on a hot day. Ice cream crawl, anyone?. Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe. Don’t leave Riverhead without a stop...
MATTITUCK, NY
longisland.com

Oyster Bay Calls For Restaurants to Recycle Clam and Oyster Shells

Conservationists say that strategically placing used oyster and clam shells into the waterways around Long Island is a good way to help restore the shellfish population. This is important because oysters, for example, remove pollutants from the water. Like little living motors, an individual oyster is able to filter 50 gallons of water every single day.
OYSTER BAY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Real Estate Transfer Tax#Housing Fund#Riverhead Declines#The Southold Town Board#The Riverhead Town Board
CBS New York

Stage 1 water emergency declared in parts of Suffolk County

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Water Authority had declared a stage one water emergency.Water restrictions had been put in place in parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties within the last week.READ MORE: Long Island officials say water conservation is "absolutely imperative" with high temperatures and scarce rainfallThis latest emergency declaration applies to the towns of Southampton, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island.In part, this means residents must stop using all irrigation systems between midnight and 7 a.m. and stop all non-essential water use.The goal is to ensure there is enough water for emergency needs.For more information, click here.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
News 12

Southampton police: Man found dead on coastline of Sag Harbor Cove

A man was found dead on the shoreline of Sag Harbor Cove Monday, according to Southampton police. The Southampton Town Police Communicatons Division received a call for a male deceased at around 11:43 a.m. Patrol units, detective units and bay constables responded to the area and found the man on...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Cops: Ex Rockville Centre restaurant owner murders girlfriend

A former Rockville Centre restaurateur was arrested last week and charged with the July 30 shooting death of his girlfriend, authorities said. Nassau County police captured the suspect, identified as Mark E. Small, 55, of Elmont, after a car struck him along the Long Island Expressway as he was chasing after a small dog, which he took from the victim’s apartment, according to published reports.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Daily Voice

Body Found In Sag Harbor Cove, Police Say

Police are asking for help identifying a man whose body was found in a Long Island cove after police received a 911 call. The incident took place in Sag Harbor around 11:45 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8. According to Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Police, the caller reported a man...
SAG HARBOR, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster

The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Twenty Six Mosquito Samples Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Suffolk County

Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott announced today that twenty six mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. The samples, all Culex pipiens-restuans, were collected 7/27 from Dix Hills (1), Melville (1) Copiague (1), Lindenhurst (2), West Babylon (7) Nesconset (1), West Islip (2), Islip (1),Port Jeff Sta (1), Setauket (1), Selden (3), Holtsville (2) and Aquebogue (3).
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy