Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Photos: Second-line kicks off Sunday’s Satchmo SummerFest
A second-line, the first since being cancelled by Covid-19 in 2019, led the 22nd Satchmo SummerFest Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. A jazz Mass at St. Augustine Church Sunday preceded the parade from the church to the New Orleans Jazz Museum for the fest, sponsored by Chevron.
NOLA.com
Meet the Queen of American Seafood, crowned Saturday in New Orleans
Shrimp sizzled, vegetables roasted and 14 chefs from across the United States chopped and scurried about their stations Saturday during the Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans. Each of the culinary masters was given just 30 minutes to produce a seafood dish that would warrant a royal title. It...
tncontentexchange.com
Underground hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ to play arena Monday
New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ released their third studio album “Sing Me A Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation” a week ago and Tuesday began their annual Grey Day Tour in Chicago, starting a 40-city run that will bring them to Pinnacle Bank Arena Monday. Cousins Scott Arcenaux, aka $crim and...
NOLA.com
Brennan family‘s Commissary turns one huge kitchen into a market, restaurant, patio
The busy time at the Commissary can be defined a few different ways. This combination specialty food market and restaurant on the industrial side of the Lower Garden District certainly showed the conventional kind of busy during Friday lunch. The place came alive as business parties and social groups filed in and got down to meals of entree salads, double-stacked smash burgers and charcuterie plates.
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 5-7
Jazz musicians perform downtown for Satchmo SummerFest and Latin artists do the same at Kenner City Park for the Kenner Hispanic Fest. There are also several school supply giveaways and youth events around the city to help local families prepare for the new school year. Here's more of what's happening August 5-7.
whereyat.com
Top 10 New Orleans' Happy Hours
Having a too-hot summer? So are we. Here's our list of the 10 best places in the city to spend happy hours on these long days and beat the heat with some spectacular deals. Metairie's A Tavola restaurant is a smash hit at any time of day, but their happy hour specials are truly something to write home about. With deals lasting from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week, you may never need to go anywhere else to enjoy an affordable afternoon of delicious drinks and tasty Italian treats. $6 cocktails will keep you coming back, and half price pizzas will keep filling you up at this charming locale just outside the city.
tigerdroppings.com
Who was born in New Orleans and grew up here?
New Orleanian by birth but Texan by the grace of god. Born and partially grew up there. Spent 7 formative years in Tangipahoa parish between stints in GNO. Born and raised in New Orleans.. Bought a house and lost it in Katrina.. Had a chance to buy another house in Orleans and decided to move to Jefferson Parish.. Didn't look back.
Tommy: Can't miss restaurants to try this weekend
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
tigerdroppings.com
Apparently there’s a crazy guy living close to me
ETA 8/7/22: just drove by and he was outside hanging hand written posters around his house. I didn’t stop to read them, but I may check them out when I walk the dog later. ETA: to answer some questions, and not have to reply to each individual post, my wife was going to work at 5am when she saw this. She headed back home and woke me up. This is in Metairie. No HOA for my neighborhood. I’m of the understanding that his family is aware of his craziness, and has had him committed before. I’m guessing he’ll be locked up soon enough.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Mangin's Iron Works made wrought iron balconies, fences and railings in the French Quarter for almost 100 years
In 1975, I purchased a wrought iron fence and gate from a home being demolished on Royal Street. I installed it at my home. There is a manufacturer’s tag attached that says “C.A. Mangin, 621 Bourbon St., N.O.” What can you tell me about my fence?. T-Bud.
uptownmessenger.com
Entrepreneur battles neighbors to open Daiquiri World restaurant
An old Church’s Chicken building on Louisiana Avenue has turned into a battleground for a neighborhood association and a fledgling entrepreneur who is renovating it into a full-service restaurant with alcohol sales. The Delachaise Neighborhood Association filed an appeal with the Board of Zoning Adjustments to stop work on...
NOLA.com
Man shot uptown near Magazine Street and Napoleon Avenue, New Orleans police say
A man was injured in a shooting in the Uptown neighborhood near Magazine Street and Napoleon Avenue, New Orleans police said early Monday. The shooting was reported the police at 4:16 a.m. at the busy intersection (map). Authorities did not give a more specific location or release any more details about what happened.
ladatanews.com
NORD Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Inaugural Alumni Picnic and Other Community Events
Recently, the New Orleans Recreation Department (NORD) Commission hosted its Inaugural Alumni Picnic as part of a year-long celebration commemorating NORD’s 75th Anniversary. Last year the agency announced its plans to celebrate 75 years during the renaming celebration of Behrman Park to the Morris F.X. Jeff Sr. Park. The alumni picnic took place Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Joe W. Brown Park, 5601 Read Blvd. The picnic was an opportunity for past and current participants, volunteers, employees, and supporters to come out and celebrate NORD’s impact on community and recreation in the City of New Orleans.
WDSU
City of New Orleans hosts two-day utility assistance event
The city of New Orleans hosted its second and final day of utility assistance for renters who were at risk of electric or water disconnection. The utility assistance event started Tuesday and ended Wednesday at the Joe Brown Recreational Center. Wednesday morning, people were already lined up outside to receive...
Murders continue in New Orleans, just hours after city leaders announce policy changes to NOPD
Two more people were killed in separate shootings Thursday night in the Lower Ninth Ward. The violence comes at a time when the NOPD's ranks are dropping. Now, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson are hoping some changes will convince officers to stay.
NOLA.com
New Orleans community leaders divided on affordable housing fix
Two new affordable housing developments are coming online in New Orleans, to address a critical shortage that has long vexed community leaders. It's a complex problem with no easy answers, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll, which found key influencers divided on solutions. What is the best way to solve...
Louisiana Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain
It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks. Joseph Rohaley, a local fisherman, caught a bull shark while out fishing on the lake Monday....
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
fox8live.com
‘I let my guard down’: Man attacked over bike on levee in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A local business owner is attacked while riding his bike on the levee in Algiers. It happened July 18 on the Mississippi River Trail near the intersection of Odeon and Patterson. “I guess it was in shock. I was hurting. I was screaming ‘Oh god, oh...
NOLA.com
White Linen events return to Slidell, Covington after two-year hiatus
Fingers are crossed. Wood has been knocked. Salt has been heaved over shoulders and all the spare change has been dumped in a wishing well in hopes that this year’s White Linen events will officially be back for good. It’s been a game of on-again, off-again for both White...
