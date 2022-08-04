ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Photos: Second-line kicks off Sunday’s Satchmo SummerFest

A second-line, the first since being cancelled by Covid-19 in 2019, led the 22nd Satchmo SummerFest Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. A jazz Mass at St. Augustine Church Sunday preceded the parade from the church to the New Orleans Jazz Museum for the fest, sponsored by Chevron.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Meet the Queen of American Seafood, crowned Saturday in New Orleans

Shrimp sizzled, vegetables roasted and 14 chefs from across the United States chopped and scurried about their stations Saturday during the Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans. Each of the culinary masters was given just 30 minutes to produce a seafood dish that would warrant a royal title. It...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tncontentexchange.com

Underground hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ to play arena Monday

New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ released their third studio album “Sing Me A Lullaby, My Sweet Temptation” a week ago and Tuesday began their annual Grey Day Tour in Chicago, starting a 40-city run that will bring them to Pinnacle Bank Arena Monday. Cousins Scott Arcenaux, aka $crim and...
CHICAGO, IL
NOLA.com

Brennan family‘s Commissary turns one huge kitchen into a market, restaurant, patio

The busy time at the Commissary can be defined a few different ways. This combination specialty food market and restaurant on the industrial side of the Lower Garden District certainly showed the conventional kind of busy during Friday lunch. The place came alive as business parties and social groups filed in and got down to meals of entree salads, double-stacked smash burgers and charcuterie plates.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 5-7

Jazz musicians perform downtown for Satchmo SummerFest and Latin artists do the same at Kenner City Park for the Kenner Hispanic Fest. There are also several school supply giveaways and youth events around the city to help local families prepare for the new school year. Here's more of what's happening August 5-7.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Top 10 New Orleans' Happy Hours

Having a too-hot summer? So are we. Here's our list of the 10 best places in the city to spend happy hours on these long days and beat the heat with some spectacular deals. Metairie's A Tavola restaurant is a smash hit at any time of day, but their happy hour specials are truly something to write home about. With deals lasting from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week, you may never need to go anywhere else to enjoy an affordable afternoon of delicious drinks and tasty Italian treats. $6 cocktails will keep you coming back, and half price pizzas will keep filling you up at this charming locale just outside the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Who was born in New Orleans and grew up here?

New Orleanian by birth but Texan by the grace of god. Born and partially grew up there. Spent 7 formative years in Tangipahoa parish between stints in GNO. Born and raised in New Orleans.. Bought a house and lost it in Katrina.. Had a chance to buy another house in Orleans and decided to move to Jefferson Parish.. Didn't look back.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Apparently there’s a crazy guy living close to me

ETA 8/7/22: just drove by and he was outside hanging hand written posters around his house. I didn’t stop to read them, but I may check them out when I walk the dog later. ETA: to answer some questions, and not have to reply to each individual post, my wife was going to work at 5am when she saw this. She headed back home and woke me up. This is in Metairie. No HOA for my neighborhood. I’m of the understanding that his family is aware of his craziness, and has had him committed before. I’m guessing he’ll be locked up soon enough.
METAIRIE, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Entrepreneur battles neighbors to open Daiquiri World restaurant

An old Church’s Chicken building on Louisiana Avenue has turned into a battleground for a neighborhood association and a fledgling entrepreneur who is renovating it into a full-service restaurant with alcohol sales. The Delachaise Neighborhood Association filed an appeal with the Board of Zoning Adjustments to stop work on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ladatanews.com

NORD Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Inaugural Alumni Picnic and Other Community Events

Recently, the New Orleans Recreation Department (NORD) Commission hosted its Inaugural Alumni Picnic as part of a year-long celebration commemorating NORD’s 75th Anniversary. Last year the agency announced its plans to celebrate 75 years during the renaming celebration of Behrman Park to the Morris F.X. Jeff Sr. Park. The alumni picnic took place Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Joe W. Brown Park, 5601 Read Blvd. The picnic was an opportunity for past and current participants, volunteers, employees, and supporters to come out and celebrate NORD’s impact on community and recreation in the City of New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

City of New Orleans hosts two-day utility assistance event

The city of New Orleans hosted its second and final day of utility assistance for renters who were at risk of electric or water disconnection. The utility assistance event started Tuesday and ended Wednesday at the Joe Brown Recreational Center. Wednesday morning, people were already lined up outside to receive...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans community leaders divided on affordable housing fix

Two new affordable housing developments are coming online in New Orleans, to address a critical shortage that has long vexed community leaders. It's a complex problem with no easy answers, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll, which found key influencers divided on solutions. What is the best way to solve...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden

Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NEW ORLEANS, LA

