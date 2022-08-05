ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Karuna Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Karuna Therapeutics KRTX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Karuna Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.83%, reporting an EPS of $-2.17 versus an estimate of $-2.09. Revenue was up $5.28 million from the same...
Benzinga

DigitalOcean Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DigitalOcean Holdings beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was up $30.07 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
NASDAQ

Constellation Energy (CEG) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Top

Constellation Energy Corporation CEG recorded a second-quarter 2022 operating loss of 34 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 64 cents. The bottom line decreased by 206.3% from the previous quarter’s 32 cents per share. Revenues. For the second quarter of 2022, the company’s operating...
NASDAQ

HF Sinclair (DINO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

HF Sinclair (DINO) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 24.22%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.28 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.74%....
NASDAQ

Helios Technologies (HLIO) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates

Helios Technologies (HLIO) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge...
NASDAQ

Par Petroleum (PARR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Par Petroleum (PARR) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.31 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90 per share. This compares to loss of $0.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 74.21%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Perdoceo Education (PRDO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.51%. A quarter...
Benzinga

Recap: SmileDirectClub Q2 Earnings

SmileDirectClub SDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SmileDirectClub missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was down $48.38 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Corvus Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Corvus Pharmaceuticals CRVS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported in-line EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
Benzinga

Recap: Conformis Q2 Earnings

Conformis CFMS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Conformis missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $41.05 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Atea Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Atea Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 26.92%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was down $60.39 million from the same...
Benzinga

SI-BONE: Q2 Earnings Insights

SI-BONE SIBN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SI-BONE missed estimated earnings by 10.2%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.49. Revenue was up $3.39 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Xperi Holding Q2 Earnings

Xperi Holding XPER reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Xperi Holding beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $11.75 million from the same...
NASDAQ

FibroGen (FGEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

FibroGen (FGEN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.78 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.94. This compares to loss of $1.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.02%. A...
NASDAQ

Montrose Environmental (MEG) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Montrose Environmental (MEG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12 per share. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Q2 Earnings Lag, Sales Beat

Biohaven Pharmaceutical BHVN incurred a loss of $6.21 per share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79. The company had reported a loss of $3.23 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted loss (excluding non-cash stock-based compensation and a few other non-cash expenses) in the second...
