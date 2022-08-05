Russia Claims it 'Destroyed' HIMARS—What We Do Know, What We Don't

Read on www.newsweek.com
Mr. H
3d ago
Russia also claimed that they weren't going to invade Ukraine but...
Mikhail Gorbachev is dismayed to see his life's work 'destroyed' by Putin as Russia descends into military aggression, close friend reveals
Mikhail Gorbachev is dismayed that he is seeing his life's work 'destroyed' by Vladimir Putin as Russia descends into authoritarianism and military aggression, according to a close friend. The last Soviet leader ended the Cold War with his 'glasnost' and 'perestroika' reforms which led to the collapse of the USSR.
Thousands of Russian military officers have been taken out by Ukrainian troops since Putin's forces invaded: US official
Since its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost "thousands" of lieutenants and captains, a US official told Reuters. Russia and Ukraine are both experiencing hundreds of losses per day, the unnamed official said. The official also added that more than 100 "high-value" Russian targets in Ukraine had also been destroyed.
Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"
It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
Lindsey Graham gives 'shout-out' to Putin as Senate votes on adding Finland and Sweden to NATO: 'Without you, we wouldn't be here'
Lindsey Graham mocked Putin as the Senate was set to vote on Finland's and Sweden's NATO accession. "Without you, we wouldn't be here," Graham said in comments directed at Putin. Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed the historically neutral Nordic nations to seek NATO membership. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South...
FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.
Russia Will Go All Way to Warsaw if U.S. Arms Ukraine More, State TV Says
Russian state TV host Olga Skabeyeva has suggested that U.S. military support for Ukraine could see the war spill over into a conflict between Russia and NATO. During a broadcast of 60 Minutes on Tuesday, Skabeyeva gave her take on the shifting aims of Vladimir Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
U.S. Has One Weapon That Can Counter Iran's Drone Gift to Putin
The White House has said it believes Iran is providing Russia "hundreds" of unmanned aerial vehicles, including armed drones, to use in its invasion of Ukraine.
Fact Check: Is North Korea Sending 100K Soldiers to Fight Against Ukraine?
Several Western media outlets repeated the claim about the alleged Kim Jong Un offer of support to Putin, but what is the basis for the claim?
Ukraine strips down captured Russian drone, says it is full of Western parts, CNN reports
Ukraine says Russian drones are full of components made by Western companies. Despite global sanctions, Russia appears to have acquired parts from several of Ukraine's Western allies. Russia has a long history of evading international controls. Ukraine claims that Russian drones used to kill its soldiers are full of parts...
Putin's Top Ally Doesn't Want to Enter Ukraine War: Report
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is "likely" trying to show support for his top ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, without directly entering the war in Ukraine, according to a U.S. think tank. The Institute for the Study of War said in its July 11 war assessment that Lukashenko is likely backing...
Belarusian commander in Ukraine says 'matter of time' before he has to fight his own country in Russia's war
A Belarusian commander in the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Friday that he believes it is just a "matter of time" before he is forced to fight against his own nation in Russia’s deadly war in Ukraine. Ukrainian leaders have warned Belarus against...
US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out
If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force
Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine
A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
Russian Military Expert Concerned About Ukraine's New Weapons From West
A Russian military expert admitted that new Western weapons being supplied to Ukraine could make Russia's chances of winning the war difficult. Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the online military publication National Defense, made the comments during an appearance on Russia-1, a Kremlin-run station. Journalist and Russian propaganda expert Julia Davis captured a clip from the news segment featuring Korotchenko and posted it Wednesday on Twitter.
Ukraine 'Preventive Strikes' Should Hit Moscow, Forces in Russia: Lawmaker
Former Luhansk Governor George Tuka told Ukrainian media that Russia and Belarus "deserve to receive certain actions in return."
Russia Has 'Secret Development' to Take Down U.S. HIMARS: Military Expert
"The American system has been hacked. And our secret development will be deployed in all directions," Alexei Leonkov reportedly said on Russian TV.
Russian soldiers who refuse to participate in Ukraine war 'are being held in torture pits'
Russian soldiers who refuse to fight on the front lines in Ukraine are allegedly being forced back into battle on threat of execution, or rounded up and held in 'torture pits', basements and garages in the Luhansk region. Contracted troops who signed up to go into battle were reportedly told...
Russia says it could use nuclear weapons ‘if western countries try to test our resolve’
Russia on Tuesday told the UN that they could end up using nuclear weapons in response to “direct aggression” by western countries.Speaking at the month-long nuclear non-proliferation conference, Russian diplomat Alexander Trofimov said speculation that Russia has threatened to use its nuclear arsenal against Ukraine is “utterly unfounded, detached from reality and unacceptable”.The envoy said Russia would only use nuclear weapons “in response to weapons of mass destruction or a conventional weapons attack that threatened the existence of the Russian state”.“None of these two hypothetical scenarios is relevant to the situation in Ukraine,” he said, but blamed Nato countries...
Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals
A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
