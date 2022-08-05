Rappahannock Area Health District and Mary Washington Healthcare announce the publication of the Community Health Improvement Plan

Read on fredericksburg.today
School lunch will no longer be free for all public school students. Here's how that impacts districts in our area
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — As public school students head back to class, they're facing another big change this year: lunch isn't free for everyone anymore. When the pandemic hit, Congress authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive eligibility requirements for free lunches, allowing any student to eat for free.
Extreme heat leads to hospitalization of 8 people at Stafford County Public School event
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Stafford County Public School's (SCPS) event took a turn for the worse when extreme heat caused 100 people to feel ill, requiring aid from Fredericksburg Fire and EMS. Eight people from the event were so ill that they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
First day of school for Fredericksburg students is Monday, here's what to know
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — Monday is the first day of school for Fredericksburg City Public Schools. While parents are getting their students ready to head back into the classroom, the staff has been working hard to make sure kids have a healthy and safe school year. The superintendent and...
fredericksburg.today
Chamber presents “We Mean Business” awards
The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce awarded local businesses for the first ever We Mean Business awards. Chamber officials say these awards are meant to spotlight the work, drive and resilience of local business owners, leaders and employees that have made their organizations successful through collaboration, innovation, technology and great customer service.
Eight taken to hospital, 80 more treated due to heat at Stafford schools convocation
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Eight people were taken to the hospital and dozens more treated Friday after suffering heat-related illness at the Stafford County Public Schools 2022 convocation. About 4,300 staff...
The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Northern Virginia This July
It’s no surprise that seven of the top 10 sales last month came out of McLean. While the housing market in Northern Virginia may be starting to cool off, there are still plenty of extraordinary estates coming off the market at outrageous prices. From new custom luxury builds to French-inspired estates to private lots with ample space, here are 10 of the region’s most expensive homes that were sold last month.
Any Help Appreciated. A perspective on the homeless from Micah’s Meghann Cotter
Any Help Appreciated. A perspective on the homeless from Micah’s Meghann Cotter. On a recent trip to a major city, I walked to city center from my Airbnb. As I crossed under an overpass, where the public train passed overhead, I was struck by the number of tents lined up along the path. What caught my eye, however, was a large piece of cardboard draped over one of the nylon tents. Engraved in sharpie were the words “Any help appreciated.”
Va. News: Charlottesville plastic bag tax, Virginia Beach police encrypt communications
Virginia Beach police will no longer allow the public to listen in on radio communications. And, Charlottesville has joined the effort to reduce plastic bag pollution with a targeted tax. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News...
Chamber welcomes Kells Belles to Front Royal
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Town Manager Steven Hicks, Board of Supervisor Chair Cheryl Cullers, Chamber Board Vice-CHair Bryon Biggs, and friends welcomed Garcia & Gavino Bakery at 40 E. 8th Street to the Front Royal community. Their new hours are: Tuesday...
Henrico Recreation and Parks director out after just 3 months on the job
The new director of Henrico County’s Recreation and Parks division is out after just three months on the job. Patrick Nalley, who was appointed to the role April 27, resigned July 28, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas confirmed to the Citizen. Nalley was escorted from his office that day, according to multiple sources who witnessed his exit.
At New Virginia Laundromat, Honesty Is the Best Policy
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Kim Craig wanted to create a revitalized space for people to do their laundry. So, she opened Let’s Get Fresh Laundromat, which operates on the “honor system.”. Craig said the building was once a laundromat “many, many years ago.” After buying the property,...
Road work in the area this week
9 p.m. – Single lane closure. 11 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. – All I-95 southbound traffic will be detoured at exit 148 to Russell Road to Route 1. Travelers will proceed south on Route 1 to Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) at exit 143 to re-enter southbound I-95.
Fauquier student wants to rename Lee and John Mosby highways
Mia Heller believes that we can learn about American history without commemorating actors such as Confederate Army Gen. Robert E. Lee and Confederate battalion commander John S. Mosby by naming our roads after them. “These people are on the wrong side of history…and we shouldn't be memorializing them,” Heller told...
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
For sale: The cheapest condo in Northern Virginia
How many Arlington consos for sale under $500,000, under $400,000, under $300,000? BTW, so called Missing Middle housing is supposedly for households with incomes of $108,000 / year or $9,000 / month.
How these scholarships will help these Virginia students pursue their dreams
At the non-profit's Reaching For The Stars ceremony, they were recognized for earning more than $15 million in college scholarships.
Richmond, Virginia residents pay tribute to MF DOOM by naming street sweeper ‘MF BROOM’
Residents of Richmond, Virginia have honoured the late MF DOOM by naming a street sweeper MF BROOM. The New York rapper and producer, who died in 2020, received the posthumous tribute after coming out top of a crowdsourced naming contest. Community organisation Venture Richmond handled the naming by gathering ideas...
