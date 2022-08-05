ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Rappahannock Area Health District and Mary Washington Healthcare announce the publication of the Community Health Improvement Plan

 3 days ago
WHSV

Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Chamber presents “We Mean Business” awards

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce awarded local businesses for the first ever We Mean Business awards. Chamber officials say these awards are meant to spotlight the work, drive and resilience of local business owners, leaders and employees that have made their organizations successful through collaboration, innovation, technology and great customer service.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Northern Virginia This July

It’s no surprise that seven of the top 10 sales last month came out of McLean. While the housing market in Northern Virginia may be starting to cool off, there are still plenty of extraordinary estates coming off the market at outrageous prices. From new custom luxury builds to French-inspired estates to private lots with ample space, here are 10 of the region’s most expensive homes that were sold last month.
GREAT FALLS, VA
fredericksburg.today

Any Help Appreciated. A perspective on the homeless from Micah’s Meghann Cotter

Any Help Appreciated. A perspective on the homeless from Micah’s Meghann Cotter. On a recent trip to a major city, I walked to city center from my Airbnb. As I crossed under an overpass, where the public train passed overhead, I was struck by the number of tents lined up along the path. What caught my eye, however, was a large piece of cardboard draped over one of the nylon tents. Engraved in sharpie were the words “Any help appreciated.”
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Chamber welcomes Kells Belles to Front Royal

Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Town Manager Steven Hicks, Board of Supervisor Chair Cheryl Cullers, Chamber Board Vice-CHair Bryon Biggs, and friends welcomed Garcia & Gavino Bakery at 40 E. 8th Street to the Front Royal community. Their new hours are: Tuesday...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
US News and World Report

At New Virginia Laundromat, Honesty Is the Best Policy

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Kim Craig wanted to create a revitalized space for people to do their laundry. So, she opened Let’s Get Fresh Laundromat, which operates on the “honor system.”. Craig said the building was once a laundromat “many, many years ago.” After buying the property,...
WINCHESTER, VA
fredericksburg.today

Road work in the area this week

9 p.m. – Single lane closure. 11 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. – All I-95 southbound traffic will be detoured at exit 148 to Russell Road to Route 1. Travelers will proceed south on Route 1 to Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) at exit 143 to re-enter southbound I-95.
QUANTICO, VA
Inside Nova

Fauquier student wants to rename Lee and John Mosby highways

Mia Heller believes that we can learn about American history without commemorating actors such as Confederate Army Gen. Robert E. Lee and Confederate battalion commander John S. Mosby by naming our roads after them. “These people are on the wrong side of history…and we shouldn't be memorializing them,” Heller told...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning

A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
FRONT ROYAL, VA

