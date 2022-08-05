Read full article on original website
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing sneakers from Islandia store
Police are searching for the man who they say stole shoes from an Islandia store. A man stole four pairs of sneakers from Famous Footwear, located at 1770 Veterans Memorial Highway, on July 31 at approximately 5 p.m., officials say. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for...
Suspect in custody for 14 break-ins across Suffolk County
A suspect is in custody in connection to over a dozen burglaries across Suffolk County.
ALERT CENTER: 3 people wanted for stealing catalytic converters in Centereach
According to police, three people stole multiple catalytic converters on Aug. 4 at approximately 5:20 a.m. in Centereach.
News 12
Police: Man wanted after forcibly touching, punching woman in Brooklyn
Police say a man is accused of forcibly touching a woman Aug. 6 in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn. According to authorities, the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. as a 23-year-old female was walking down Flatbush Avenue. They say the suspect approached her, grabbed her behind over clothing, then punched...
Police: Catalytic converter stolen in Yorktown over the weekend
They say the incident happened at the Jefferson Valley Mall this past Saturday.
ALERT CENTER: Truck driver wanted for leaving scene of crash in Huntington Station
According to police, a white pickup truck struck a parked, unoccupied 2002 Nissan Pathfinder on East 3rd Street on Aug. 7 at 4 a.m.
Police: Danbury man stabbed multiple times; arrest forthcoming
A 57-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Danbury, police say.
ALERT CENTER: 8 sought in robbery at Uniondale Walmart
According to detectives, police responded to the location at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a robbery that just occurred.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Woman reported missing in Seaford, police say
Police are searching for a missing woman from Seaford who was reported missing early this morning. According to police, Trina Scannapieco, 42, was last seen driving on Neptune Avenue on Aug. 8 around 4:30 p.m. Police say she may be driving a blue Honda CRV with New York registration HNU1950.
Suffolk DA: 4 people arrested in retail theft ring garnering over $1 million a year in profits
Four people have been arrested in a major retail theft ring in Suffolk County.
20-year-old Mamaroneck man arrested for stabbing
Authorities tell news 12 that Jarius Gaylord is charged with second degree assault in the attack.
Fairfield fatal hit-and-run suspect pleads not guilty; ordered not to drive and must turn over passport
The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Fairfield was arraigned in court today.
Police: 4 suspects involved in $2 million jewelry heist in the Bronx
The NYPD released video of a $2 million jewelry heist in broad daylight in the Bronx on Friday.
Police: Woman unhappy with sandwich arrested for threatening deli worker
Authorities say Lanette Howard, 26, was upset over how her sandwich was being made at the Bedford Hills Deli and Convenience Store on Babbitt Road.
Police: 4 wanted in daylight shooting in Queens, 1 injured
Police are looking for four suspects linked to a shooting in Queens Monday.
News 12
Suspect in Fairfield hit-and-run arraigned; victim’s family makes presence known
A Bridgeport man arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist from Fairfield went before a judge for the first time Wednesday. Jairo Lopez-Bonilla, 39, was arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility resulting in death. It was a...
NYPD: Passenger spat at B11 bus driver in Brooklyn
Police say a bus driver for the B11 bus route in Brooklyn was assaulted Tuesday morning.
NYPD: Man responsible for 1996 Morris Heights murder arrested
Police say Gregory Fleetwood, 66, caused the death of 36-year-old Jasmine Porter.
Attempted murder suspect caught after escape from Bronx precinct
Police say a 23-year-old attempted murder suspect escaped out of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx on Monday.
Police: 83-year-old man killed in Coram crash
According to police, the incident happened on County Road 83 just south of Mooney Pond Road.
