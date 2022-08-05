ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

News 12

ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing sneakers from Islandia store

Police are searching for the man who they say stole shoes from an Islandia store. A man stole four pairs of sneakers from Famous Footwear, located at 1770 Veterans Memorial Highway, on July 31 at approximately 5 p.m., officials say. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for...
ISLANDIA, NY
News 12

Police: Man wanted after forcibly touching, punching woman in Brooklyn

Police say a man is accused of forcibly touching a woman Aug. 6 in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn. According to authorities, the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. as a 23-year-old female was walking down Flatbush Avenue. They say the suspect approached her, grabbed her behind over clothing, then punched...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Woman reported missing in Seaford, police say

Police are searching for a missing woman from Seaford who was reported missing early this morning. According to police, Trina Scannapieco, 42, was last seen driving on Neptune Avenue on Aug. 8 around 4:30 p.m. Police say she may be driving a blue Honda CRV with New York registration HNU1950.
SEAFORD, NY
