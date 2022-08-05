Read on www.wytv.com
WYTV.com
Local health center system shows patient appreciation
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — ONE Health Ohio is showing its appreciation to its patients with two events in the Mahoning Valley this week. It’s all a part of National Health Center Week. On Monday, the Lloyd McCoy Community Health Center in Warren hosted a patient appreciation event. There...
WYTV.com
Austintown brewery holds Community Kid Day
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Paladin Brewing in Austintown held a Community Kid Day Event Sunday. It featured a free clothing giveaway for kids of all ages. “I Support The Girls of Northeast Ohio” gave out free personal care items. There were games, a bouncy house and fresh...
Charges pending after neglected dog found wandering in Boardman neighborhood
The Mahoning County Dog Warden was called to do a welfare check on Melrose Avenue in Boardman on Friday because a neighborhood dog was running loose.
WYTV.com
Work begins on big South Ave. project
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big paving project is getting started Monday in Boardman. Crews are now milling down the old asphalt on South Avenue between Western Reserve Road and Presidential Drive. This is actually one of three projects set to take place along South Avenue over the next...
WYTV.com
Local American Legions accepting donations for Kentucky flood victims
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley always opens its heart when disaster strikes. The latest effort follows the devasting flooding in Kentucky. Two local American Legions are teaming up to help the victims. Ernest Thomas digs through the donations already received at American Legion Post 290 in Columbiana. It’s...
WYTV.com
Child vaccine clinic in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- As you’re getting the kids ready for back to school, you might want to get them their COVID and childhood vaccines. You can do that Monday in Warren. There’s a free clinic at the Warren city health department. It’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
WYTV.com
Fire damages Youngstown garages
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown firefighters battled heavy flames on the South Side Monday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on East Philadelphia Avenue near South Avenue. WKBN First News reporter Brooke Meenachan saw the fire on her way to work and called 911. Crews said when they got on the...
WFMJ.com
Engineer suggests avoiding part of South Ave. in Boardman during project
The Mahoning County Engineer is recommending that drivers avoid traveling along a portion of South Avenue in Boardman starting Monday. Resurfacing work is scheduled to begin along South Avenue between Western Reserve Road and Presidential Drive. The road will remain open. However, drivers can expect delays according to the Engineer.
WFMJ.com
Second Harvest Food Bank still fighting to keep food on the shelves
Two weeks ago, 21 News reported on how barren the shelves are at the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley. Since then, the community has really stepped up to help, but the food bank is still struggling. "Right now, we are experiencing about 30% of our typical inventory...
WYTV.com
Local girl sews pillows for kids at Akron Children’s
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) — Bobbi Woods, 11, is sewing pillows to give to patients at Akron Children’s Hospital. The Southington girl had the idea after she spent time in the hospital for knee surgery. She was given books and stuffed animals during her recovery. After taking some sewing...
newsonthegreen.com
The bear might still be out there
The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
WYTV.com
Power restored for hundreds after Youngstown crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Some people in Youngstown are without power Sunday morning after a crash. Police said that the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Covington Street. Police said that the person was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be okay.
mahoningmatters.com
With locations selected for docking stations, bike-share program ready to roll in Youngstown
YoGo Bikeshare on Friday announced the four locations in downtown Youngstown where docking stations for its bike-share program will be installed. The city’s Design Review Committee gave concept approval for the stations in June. “We sought community feedback and have been working with the city and local businesses to...
WYTV.com
Wine gala raises funds for new Canfield gazebo
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rotary Club of Canfield hosted a Wine Gala on the Green on Sunday. It’s the club’s first social fundraiser since COVID. The event featured six wineries and local food vendors. Proceeds will go to help the Rotary’s projects in the community —...
Local fire engine closed Sunday
Youngstown Fire Department said that fire engine 7, located at Station 1 in Youngstown will not be in operation today.
WYTV.com
Local family reunited with missing pet after 1 month
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County family was reunited with their beloved pet after the dog had been missing for almost a month. It’s clear to see by the number of kisses that Bruno the boxer was happy to see Kim Watson and her son Nicholas. “We...
Watermain break in Canfield affecting customers
The break is believed to be due to aging pipes.
WYTV.com
Aviation school holds open house at Youngstown campus
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics’s School for Aviation Maintenance held an open house Saturday at its Youngstown campus on Youngstown-Kingsville Road. PIA administration and several employers were on hand to talk about issues trending in the field along with the factors in which companies...
Warren market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week
Aug. 7 to 13 marks the acknowledgement of farmers markets across the country and is coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition.
WYTV.com
Major renovations happening at the Buhl Club in Sharon
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — From the outside, the Buhl Club on East Street in Sharon looks like it did when it opened in 1903. Big and stately — something you’d expect from a steel baron like Frank Buhl. Inside, a lot of it was original, too. But now — 119 years later — the Buhl Club is in the midst of a major renovation.
