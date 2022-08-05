ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

WYTV.com

Local health center system shows patient appreciation

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — ONE Health Ohio is showing its appreciation to its patients with two events in the Mahoning Valley this week. It’s all a part of National Health Center Week. On Monday, the Lloyd McCoy Community Health Center in Warren hosted a patient appreciation event. There...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Austintown brewery holds Community Kid Day

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Paladin Brewing in Austintown held a Community Kid Day Event Sunday. It featured a free clothing giveaway for kids of all ages. “I Support The Girls of Northeast Ohio” gave out free personal care items. There were games, a bouncy house and fresh...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Work begins on big South Ave. project

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big paving project is getting started Monday in Boardman. Crews are now milling down the old asphalt on South Avenue between Western Reserve Road and Presidential Drive. This is actually one of three projects set to take place along South Avenue over the next...
BOARDMAN, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Boardman, OH
Society
Boardman, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Society
City
Boardman, OH
WYTV.com

Local American Legions accepting donations for Kentucky flood victims

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley always opens its heart when disaster strikes. The latest effort follows the devasting flooding in Kentucky. Two local American Legions are teaming up to help the victims. Ernest Thomas digs through the donations already received at American Legion Post 290 in Columbiana. It’s...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Child vaccine clinic in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- As you’re getting the kids ready for back to school, you might want to get them their COVID and childhood vaccines. You can do that Monday in Warren. There’s a free clinic at the Warren city health department. It’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Fire damages Youngstown garages

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown firefighters battled heavy flames on the South Side Monday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on East Philadelphia Avenue near South Avenue. WKBN First News reporter Brooke Meenachan saw the fire on her way to work and called 911. Crews said when they got on the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Engineer suggests avoiding part of South Ave. in Boardman during project

The Mahoning County Engineer is recommending that drivers avoid traveling along a portion of South Avenue in Boardman starting Monday. Resurfacing work is scheduled to begin along South Avenue between Western Reserve Road and Presidential Drive. The road will remain open. However, drivers can expect delays according to the Engineer.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Local girl sews pillows for kids at Akron Children’s

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) — Bobbi Woods, 11, is sewing pillows to give to patients at Akron Children’s Hospital. The Southington girl had the idea after she spent time in the hospital for knee surgery. She was given books and stuffed animals during her recovery. After taking some sewing...
SOUTHINGTON, OH
newsonthegreen.com

The bear might still be out there

The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
WYTV.com

Power restored for hundreds after Youngstown crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Some people in Youngstown are without power Sunday morning after a crash. Police said that the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Covington Street. Police said that the person was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be okay.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Wine gala raises funds for new Canfield gazebo

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rotary Club of Canfield hosted a Wine Gala on the Green on Sunday. It’s the club’s first social fundraiser since COVID. The event featured six wineries and local food vendors. Proceeds will go to help the Rotary’s projects in the community —...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Local family reunited with missing pet after 1 month

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County family was reunited with their beloved pet after the dog had been missing for almost a month. It’s clear to see by the number of kisses that Bruno the boxer was happy to see Kim Watson and her son Nicholas. “We...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Aviation school holds open house at Youngstown campus

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics’s School for Aviation Maintenance held an open house Saturday at its Youngstown campus on Youngstown-Kingsville Road. PIA administration and several employers were on hand to talk about issues trending in the field along with the factors in which companies...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Major renovations happening at the Buhl Club in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — From the outside, the Buhl Club on East Street in Sharon looks like it did when it opened in 1903. Big and stately — something you’d expect from a steel baron like Frank Buhl. Inside, a lot of it was original, too. But now — 119 years later — the Buhl Club is in the midst of a major renovation.
SHARON, PA

