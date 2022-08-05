ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Listen to the 'On The Line' podcast: Tudor Dixon, Gretchen Whitmer and the Trump factor

By Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vApN9_0h5npSGM00

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

On The Line

  • Host: Cary Junior II
  • Producers: Cary Junior II, Darcie Moran, Adrienne Roberts and Pavithra Rajesh
  • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado and Maryann Struman
  • Guests: Lansing bureau reporter Paul Egan and Holt voter Kim Bouma, Detroit voter Sherri Kersh, Lansing voter Marci Murphy, Detroit voter Carsten Elementary-Middle school
  • Theme song: "Fort Trumbull" by DJ LostBoy, Detroit
  • Email: ontheline@freepress.com

On this episode: At long last, Republicans have selected a candidate for governor out of a crowded pool. But does Tudor Dixon have what it takes to defeat incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer come November?

On the first episode of Season 2 of the "On The Line" podcast, host Cary Junior II and political reporter Paul Egan explore former President Donald Trump's endorsement. It gave her a final boost before the primary, but, as Egan says, the public may be hearing a lot less about Trump from Republicans ahead of November.

Democrats? Well, that's another story.

"On The Line" is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts.

For more:

Dixon, Whitmer working out of different playbooks as gubernatorial race gets underway

Who is Tudor Dixon? 4 things to know about Michigan's GOP nominee for governor

Tudor Dixon wins Michigan GOP primary for governor, predicts 'epic battle' with Whitmer

Donald Trump endorses Tudor Dixon in Republican race for governor

Gov. Whitmer announces more budget vetoes, mostly tied to curbs on abortion rights

Become a subscriber here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Listen to the 'On The Line' podcast: Tudor Dixon, Gretchen Whitmer and the Trump factor

Comments / 4

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions.  Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Abortions in Michigan: What we know about the women who get them

While it’s unclear how access to abortion in Michigan will be defined in the coming months, a report from the state health department paints a picture of the historical trends surrounding abortions performed in the state, as well as the demographic profiles of the people who obtained abortions in the state. A potential ban could cut off legal access to the procedure when the rate of abortions obtained in the state last year was the highest in nearly three decades. ...
Detroit News

Dixon targets pandemic policies, inflation burden during CPAC address

Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon urged conservatives this weekend to support her campaign in a speech that criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's pandemic policies and linked the Democratic governor to the Biden administration's struggles to rein in inflation. Dixon made the comments at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit News

Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case

A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Election 2022 in Michigan: Key races, issues to watch this November

The primary election is in the books. That means in fewer than 100 days, Michigan voters officially choose the next leaders of the state. Will residents decide to keep the current progressive state leadership, fighting to maintain access to legal abortions while pushing back against misinformation tied to the pandemic and elections? Or will voters usher in a new conservative crew, one that speaks frequently about public safety, school choice and the need for more voting regulations that at times buoys conspiracies championed by former President Donald Trump?
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan GOP Candidate Matthew DePerno Selling 'Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up' Bumper Stickers. AG Nessel Responds.

You might recall during the 2016 president campaign, Donald Trump suggested Hillary Clinton be locked up. His fans at rallies adamantly agreed, chanting ""Lock her up!" Now, Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno has become Trump's Mini-Me in Michigan. He pushes the"Big Lie," and is selling bumper stickers on his campaign page that say: "Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up." A set of two 9''x3'' stickers go for $12.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Donald Trump
Detroit News

Insider: Why Michigan redistricting group is targeting 'election deniers'

A group that spearheaded a 2018 ballot initiative creating an independent redistricting commission is now setting its sights on an effort to defeat Michigan candidates who won't accept the results of the 2020 election. Voter Not Politicians on Thursday launched Voters Action Committee, a separate political action committee aiming to...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan set to sell first carbon credits from state land

Michigan is home to nearly 4 million acres of state-owned forests – more than anywhere else in the country. That land is critical to the state’s forest product industry, and also generates revenue through tourism, hunting and fishing. But now, these trees will be at the center of...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There

If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#On The Line#Republicans#Democratic#Democrats#Stitcher#Google Podcasts#Gop
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Town Will Pay You $15,000 to Move There

Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Livengood: Why Rinke's $10M bid to be governor sputtered out like a Yugo

Kevin Rinke’s campaign for governor sputtered out like a Yugo. The Bloomfield Hills businessman’s $10 million bet that he could win a Republican primary for governor that was defined by who former President Donald Trump would back was a bust from the first TV ad he aired comparing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Yugoslavian compact car that's widely considered one of the lousiest vehicles ever built.
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

Lesson from Kansas: Slotkin, Conlin will win big in November

I predict that on Nov. 8 — in an election with record turnout — voters will return U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, to Washington, D.C., and elect Jennifer Conlin, D-Ann Arbor, to represent the newly drawn 48th state House District (which includes Hamburg and Genoa townships, as well as northern Washtenaw County and a few precincts of the City of Ann Arbor).
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Google
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand

Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy