ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Crawford 100: Multi-sport stars, All-Ohioans and state champs make up the Top 5 girls

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWB55_0h5npOyg00

We've finally arrived at the finale of the Crawford 100.

The top five girls are all multi-sport athletes, All-Ohio talent is featured and these's pure athleticism oozing from them all. Oh, and two of them are juniors.

Let's find out who made it on this week's Crawford 100.

5. Reese McGuire, Wynford, senior

One of multiple three-sport athletes featured this week, McGuire overcame injuries as a freshman and sophomore to string together a terrific junior year. She represents the Royals on the volleyball and basketball courts along with the softball diamond.

Last fall McGuire was a versatile, all-around threat for the Royals in volleyball, leading the team with 32 aces, 281 digs and 361 receptions while also recording 56 kills and 30 blocks. Wynford finished second in a highly contested Northern 10 and won a sectional title before running into a talented Edison team in the district semifinal. Having played a key role last season, McGuire will be even more important this season with some big hitters gone.

On the basketball court she played featured in 21 of the team's 23 games, averaging 4.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 steals, along with knocking down 23 3-pointers – second-most on the team. Three seniors departed from last year's 15-8 team that finished third in the league, and with them went a third of the team's scoring. McGuire's role as a facilitator and scorer should see a bump up this winter as the Royals head into a relatively open league race.

And in the spring she was one of the catalysts for a season to remember for Wynford as the program picked up wins over Upper Sandusky and Mohawk en route to a 12-9 record and third-place finish in the league behind co-champions Colonel Crawford and Mohawk. McGuire had the third-best average on the team (.407) with 24 hits, 25 runs and a team-high 18 RBIs along with 12 stolen bases. Her bat will be even more important this season with a new pitcher in the circle for the Royals.

4. Maddie Engler, Crestline senior

Engler comes in as the top athlete from Crestline on the list, and it's easy to see why. She's a key part of the Bulldogs' starting five on the basketball court, having been named honorable mention in the Mid-Buckeye Conference and subsequently earned the same honors on the All-Telegraph-Forum team. It was a season of growth for Crestline, which picked up wins over Kidron Central Christian and St. Peter's, but endured a number of difficult losses along the way. Engler will be one of the most comfortable ball-handlers in the lineup and should play a major role in any success the Bulldogs have in her final year.

And in the spring she's an even better softball player. Engler earned first-team All-Northwest District honors but was snubbed of an All-Ohio nod despite boasting a .578 average, 26 hits, 26 runs, 14 RBIs and 30 stolen bases with a .678 on-base percentage and .844 slugging. She went on to earn co-T-F Softball Player of the Year honors and was a catalyst to the team's success last spring. This year, in her final season donning the Bulldogs uniform — and joined by a number of talented returners — Engler will hope to guide the program to a MBC title and compete for a sectional championship.

3. Emma Tyrrell, Bucyrus, junior

Tyrrell is a name heard often at Bucyrus, where she has been a starter since her freshman year. In the fall she's a powerful presence at the net in volleyball. In winter she's a threat in the paint in basketball. And in the spring she's a talented sprinter. What can't she do?

She led the team in kills and blocks with 126 and 57 respectively, was second in aces with 25, third in digs (215) and receptions (197) for a Bucyrus volleyball team that picked up its first win in nearly two years, sweeping Mansfield Christian. This came after a 2020 season during which the program didn't win a single set with a talented freshmen core, so progress was made. And this fall with veteran coach Amber Christy taking over, look for Bucyrus to be a sneaky team with Tyrrell the focal point of the offense.

In the winter she was basically a walking double-double, averaging 10 points and 9.5 rebounds along with 1.3 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.9 blocks as Bucyrus went 4-19 under new coach Brian Seybert. The four wins matched the team's total for the previous three seasons combined. With two more years to go with Bucyrus, Tyrrell will only continue to get better and it wouldn't be surprising to see her develop into the premier paint presence in the league.

In the spring she takes to the track and ran all the way to Port Clinton for the Division III regional meet as a three-event qualifier. Tyrrell helped power the 4x100 relay to the second week of the postseason, along with competing in the 100 and 200 meters. She made it to finals in all three, but fifth place was her highest finish in the 100, where she was a mere three-hundredths of a second away from state. All four runners from the relay are back and, with another year of running under her belt, a trip to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium could be in play come June.

2. Niyah Shipman, Colonel Crawford, junior

Shipman burst onto the scene last year with a phenomenal junior season campaign in all three sports in which she competes – volleyball, basketball and track – and capped off the year with a state runner-up finish.

On the volleyball court she recorded 88 kills, 24 blocks, 33 digs and 26 receptions, playing in 64 of the team's 77 sets. Shipman carved out a spot as a role player with some powerful hitters and seniors ahead of her, but with a full season under her belt there's a good chance she'll be integrated into this dynamic offense. Colonel Crawford has a number of powerful hitters and that's going to make this offense tough to slow.

In the winter she played featured in 23 of the Eagles' 25 games as one of the first options off the bench. Shipman averaged 1.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.5 steals, often spelling starters but putting in quality minutes for a team that went on to win a sectional championship before falling to Margaretta in a district semifinal. With still a young team this coming season, Shipman should be one of several players who faces that see their role increase.

Spring is why Shipman is all the way up to second on this list. On the outside looking in as a freshman in the high jump, she worked tirelessly to improve her craft and not only became the team's No. 2 jumper throughout the season, but really kicked it up a notch down the final stretch. She placed third at the Northern 10 meet, followed that up with district runner-up and regional runner-up finishes before capping her sophomore year as the state runner-up in D-III behind University of Kentucky-bound Mallory Mullens, who won three state titles and holds the Ohio record. Shipman was also part of the 4x100 relay that qualified for finals at regionals and, with all four runners back, she could be busy at Jesse Owens this coming spring – and possibly standing atop the podium by the end of the weekend.

1. Rylee Ritzhaupt, Colonel Crawford, senior

An absolute star at whatever she does, Ritzhaupt is the No. 1 returning female athlete. An All-Ohioan in volleyball – and knocking on the door to becoming one in swimming and track – she's in store for a phenomenal senior season leading the Eagles.

Full Crawford 100

No. 11-25:Crawford 100: Two schools dominate No. 11-26 with current (and future) All-Ohioans

No. 26-40:Crawford 100: Loads of state experience mixed with limitless talent in No. 26-40

No. 41-55:Crawford 100: State experience galore with young talent sprinkled in for No. 41-55

No. 56-70:Crawford 100: Multi-sport athletes on expectedly great teams make up No. 56-70

No. 71-85:Crawford 100: No. 71-85 a nice mix of underclassmen and seniors

No. 86-100:Crawford 100: Promising young talent kicks things off with No. 86-100

Comments / 0

Related
travelinspiredliving.com

50+ Incredible Things to do in Ohio in September (2022)

What is there to do in September in Ohio? Festivals, festivals, and yes, more festivals! We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite events, from the Ohio Renaissance Faire to the Ohio Sternwheel Festival to the popular Prairie Peddler. We think there’s something for everyone, so grab your calendar and your favorite beverage and take a look at our list of things to do in Ohio in September and plan a fall full of fun!
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Grand Champion Steer shatters all Sale of Champions records

I have been attending the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions for more than 20 years and auctioneer Johnny Regula has said it every year. He wants $100,000 for the Grand Champion Steer. Going into Sunday, Aug. 7, the record sale for the Grand Champion Steer at the Ohio State Fair was $85,000 from 2011. Every year Regula has said it, and every year he has come up short. The 2022 Sale, though, was different.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Thousands 'escape' Ohio State Reformatory for 8th annual Shawshank Hustle

Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family, friends honor Pelotonia cyclist who died during ride

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman announced that a man died after a “medical event” during the Columbus ride on Saturday. According to a Pelotonia media release, Mason Fisher, an Ohio State student and three-time rider, was participating in a 102-mile bicycle ride as a member of Team Buckeye when he experienced medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestline, OH
City
Upper Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Margaretta Township, OH
Crawford County, OH
Sports
City
Bucyrus, OH
State
Ohio State
Crestline, OH
Sports
County
Crawford County, OH
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 8, 2022

Hot and humid conditions continue through the first part of the week. This pattern will yield some precipitation over the next few days. Today a large part of the state stays dry with sunshine and high humidity. However, we will see a few showers in the northern third of the state, from US 30 northward. They will not be that impressive and will generally have a minor coverage area. NW Ohio has the best chance today. Tonight through tomorrow and Wednesday, showers and storms work through the rest of the state. Wednesday will clear from NW to southeast, with only far southern and eastern counties holding onto precipitation into late afternoon Wednesday. All told, the next 3 days precipitation adds up to .5″-1.5″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The map below shows the rain potential and scope.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Owens
ashlandsource.com

The camaraderie & sensations of flying in a UH-1 Huey are everlasting

ASHLAND— It's a lot like flying in a plane. Well, except you take off vertically, you're open to the air, you can see the pilots, and there are no in-flight meals. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.
ASHLAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: More rounds of rain, storms then a pattern change

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tropical air mass remains in place. High temperatures today in the 80s. A cold front will be tracking through tonight. Another round of rain and thunderstorms. The rain will be ending fairly early Tuesday. We gradually turn less humid and cooler air coming in. Temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#State Champs#University Of Kentucky#Basketball Court#Royals#Edison
WTRF- 7News

Flash Flood Warning for Ohio and Marshall County

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, for Ohio and Marshall County until 6pm. 1-2 inches of rain has fallen in spots with previous storms that rolled on through. Most of the rain has stopped for now, a couple storm cells and […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
crawfordcountynow.com

Fatal Crash on State Route 13

MANSFIELD—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on State Route 13 between Free Road and Noble Road at around 6:19 AM in the Township of Blooming grove in Richland County. The crash occurred when a northbound 1997 tan Buick LeSabre drove left...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio’s 20 best counties as a place to retire

CLEVELAND, Ohio - What should be considered when looking for a place to retire?. That’s pretty subjective. But if the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, climate, crime rates, outdoor space, restaurants, and cultural and entertainment opportunities are of importance to you, a new list attempts to rank Ohio counties.
OHIO STATE
buckeyefirearms.org

ZEV Core Duty Precision "Do It All" Rifle Raffle - $3,020 Prize Package

NOTE: YOU DO NOT HAVE TO "LOG IN" TO BUY TICKETS. There are NO physical tickets for this raffle. You will NOT get a number at the time of your purchase. We will randomly assign ticket numbers AFTER ALL 1,000 TICKETS HAVE BEEN SOLD or after raffle ticket sales are closed and provide these numbers to participants before the drawing.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
COLUMBUS, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

1K+
Followers
709
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy