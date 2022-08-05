Heart medications can be a huge financial strain, but the reconciliation bill could help

Read on www.nbcnews.com
Tony kohl
1d ago
Yes people on fixed income love the inflation high gas prices and crime they should let the VA negotiate prices they get great prices on drugs
James Whala
2d ago
Private insurance job furnished or self bought isn’t included in this. It helps seniors perhaps. Medicare can negotiate for lower prices. Climate bill all it is
Tim Ramsey
2d ago
It won’t. Not unless democrats can make money on it.
