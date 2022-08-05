ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Guest Opinion: Library policy undercuts trust in Central Bucks leadership

By By Karen J. Young
The Intelligencer
The Intelligencer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9Rwo_0h5npJZ300

As a retired teacher, I felt compelled to attend the July 26 meeting of the Central Bucks School District board that would involve a vote regarding censorship of books in the school libraries. Unfortunately, the “ducks were in a row” before anyone entered the boardroom.

Current and former students of the district, librarians, teachers, parents, and concerned citizens eloquently presented rationale to vote no to item 109.2. The majority of those, who spoke at both the rally and the session that followed, were not in favor of putting the proposed policy in place. I, personally, believe that they represented most of the parents, teachers, and librarians in the district.

Of deep concern to me were the following:

Lack of transparency: When asked where the policy originated or who drafted the policy the superintendent, chair of the policy committee, and all other board members couldn’t or wouldn’t answer the question.

A policy that favors parents already exists: Ever since the 1970s in the CBSD if a parent wanted to restrict his/her own child’s material, that could be checked out of any school library, they have been able to do so. All a parent needed to do was to give the librarian a list or ask a teacher for an alternate assignment if they found the topic objectionable. If the parent didn’t receive satisfaction from the librarian or classroom teacher, the recourse was to meet with the principal and next the superintendent, who would make the final decision.

Trust in leadership is lacking: When pressed during the meeting, the superintendent told the audience that he would appoint a panel vs. one individual to review books that make the list of challenged reading material. This was not part of the motion as passed. As it now stands, one person can arbitrarily decide for all students, not just one’s own child, whether a book falls into the objectionable category.

Public relations expenditure: The board was seeking to budget for a public relations firm, perhaps in part to make the policy more palatable to taxpayers. This could be because those who voted on behalf of the policy understand that this is not a stance that most of the taxpayers favor.

Policy 109.2 is in violation of both the First Amendment and the National School Library Standards. It sets a dangerous precedent; is unnecessary; and diminishes the reputation of the Central Bucks School District.

We need to be vigilant regarding the self-interests of those who represent us. We need to be informed, advocate, and elect candidates who are committed to intellectual freedom and expression.

Karen J. Young lives in Doylestown Township.

Comments / 3

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem politicians’ left-wing agenda on display at recent city council meeting | Opinion

Bethlehem City Council’s meeting on Tuesday was a four-hour marathon of agenda items that included economic development, affordable housing, a new chicken ordinance and the politics of ArtsQuest. Fascinating to watch the ArtsQuest’s political elite come out to influence council’s decision to overturn the historic conservation commission’s guidance on...
BETHLEHEM, PA
wdac.com

Legislation Proposed On PA Hospital Acquisitions

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being proposed by some Chester County lawmakers to require approval from the Department of Health before a hospital or hospital system can be purchased in PA. A press conference was held at the former Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville which was one of two Chester County hospitals closed by Tower Health after a proposed sale was called off. The proposal would require the Department of Health to review applications, hold public hearings, and prepare impact statements on the effect of the buying and selling of health care services that the hospital or hospital system is providing. It would also require price transparency so that patients have full access to the costs of items and services provided. The Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals had provided quality community-based health care, emergency services, and behavioral health care along with good paying jobs. The two Chester County hospitals saw over 34,000 patients in their emergency rooms in 2020. The closures have also increased ambulance dispatch times, further lengthening 911 response times across the region. The legislation was introduced as House Bill 2704 in the PA House with a Senate version being drafted.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Library, PA
Bucks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
sanatogapost.com

Can Local Rail Grant Winners Repeat 2021 Success?

HARRISBURG PA – Three local organizations last year won a combined total of $1.97 million in state rail transportation and rail freight assistance program grants. This year’s question is whether they, or others like them, can do it again. Grant applications are being accepted now through Sept. 2...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Encampment Outside University City Townhomes Refuses To Budge, Despite Court Order Demanding Them To Move Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The encampment outside of University City townhomes in West Philadelphia is continuing to grow, despite a court order that demands they move out. The tents with human rights signs and other messages of hope and protest could soon become some residents’ new reality. “The symbolism of the tents for some person’s will not stand as simply as a symbol anymore,” Sheldon Davids said. “There are some person’s who will have to occupy tents.” Davids has stood in solidarity with his neighbors for nearly a month, protesting the sale and redevelopment of the townhomes at the intersection of 40th and Market...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

Justices uphold Pennsylvania’s 2019 mail-in voting expansion

ABOVE PHOTO: Workers count Philadelphia’s mail ballots for the May 18 primary election in Philadelphia, Pa. Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Voters of all kinds, including independents, were allowed to vote on four ballot questions, including two that stemmed from Republican lawmakers’ dissatisfaction with how Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, wielded his authority during the COVID-19 crisis. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Former School CEO Charged with Theft of Federal Program Funds

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Leonard Hart, age 50, of Mount Wolf, PA, was charged on August 3, 2022, in a criminal information with theft of Federal Program Funds. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam,...
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Library#Librarians#Central Bucks
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Brianna Keefe and Jess Young are Parkland Grads Turned Female Founders

Female CEOs shouldn't be a rarity in business, but that's (still) the world we're living in. According to the World Economic Forum, as of March of this year, only 15 percent of Fortune 500 company heads are women. But that didn't stop two local visionaries (and Parkland High School grads) from doing things their way and taking a seat at the head of the table.
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC Philadelphia

Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion

A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

PennDOT Announces Highway Restrictions in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Bucks County for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Monday, August 15, through Friday, September 16, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Road between Route 313 (Dublin Pike) and Route 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum, Nockamixon, Bedminster and East Rockhill townships;
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
warminstertownship.org

Spraying Notice for August 11, 2022

The Bucks County Department of Health (BCDH) West Nile Virus Mosquito Control Program will conduct an ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operation to reduce high populations of nuisance mosquitoes and mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus Thursday, August 11th, 2022 in Warminster Township and Warrington Township. Treatments will occur...
WARMINSTER, PA
Times News

Medical project gets $1.76M loan; St. Luke’s to create 35 jobs, retain 8 positions in 3 years

Renovations are underway at a St. Luke’s University Health Network medical facility in Jim Thorpe. Joe Bennett, of Bennett Family Properties, said the property at 1122 North St. was home to both Dean Anthony’s Banquet Hall and St. Luke’s Nephrology Associates of Carbon County. According to deed records in the Carbon County Courthouse, Jerome J. Citro Jr. sold the Dean Anthony’s property to Jim Thorpe Site LLC for $560,000 last year.
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
The Intelligencer

The Intelligencer

117
Followers
69
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bucks and Montgomery County, PA from The Intelligencer.

 http://theintell.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy